'TikTok Radio' Launches Exclusively On SiriusXM Today

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM and TikTok today announced the launch of TikTok Radio (ch. 4), the highly anticipated full-time music channel featuring the trending sounds that are redefining pop culture from TikTok. Presented by TikTok creators, tastemakers, top artists, and DJs, TikTok Radio will be available beginning today, at Noon ET, in vehicles and as a streaming channel on the SXM App, desktop, and all connected devices.

Sonically synched to the TikTok experience, the groundbreaking, full-time SiriusXM music channel will sound like a radio version of the platform's "For You" feed. A talented and diverse group of TikTok creators including Billy (@8illy), Cat Haley (@itscathaley), HINDZ (@hindzsight), Lamar Dawson (@dirrtykingofpop), andTaylor Cassidy (@taylorcassidyj) will present music and share the stories behind the trends throughout each hour. Listeners can expect to hear trending songs from music's next generation of rising stars, viral hits, throwbacks and whatever else the TikTok community is vibing to.

TikTok Radio debuts today with takeovers throughout the week from some of the most followed personalities and artists from the TikTok Community with "Creator Invasion," which will feature appearances fromAlex Warren, Ashnikko, Bella Poarch, Dillon Francis, Dixie D'Amelio, Ed Sheeran, Jack Harlow, Just Stef, JXDN, Lil Nas X, Loren Gray, Nessa Barrett, Normani, Spencer X, Tai Verdes, Walker Hayesand more.

"Our groundbreaking new channel with TikTok is a first-of-its-kind, capturing the pulse of the global music culture, vibrancy and vitality found on the entertaining social platform and recreated as a full-time music channel on live national radio and our streaming platforms," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer, SiriusXM. "The creators, who are also presenting the music on TikTok Radio, are deeply involved in the channel and will reflect the unique sound and personality of TikTok that is so enmeshed with today's music culture and community. TikTok creators will be delivering new audio experiences for our listeners as they tap into the latest music trends on TikTok."

"We're so excited to launch TikTok Radio on SiriusXM, which opens up artists and creators like this amazing group of hosts to new audiences," said Ole Obermann, TikTok's Global Head of Music. "Now SiriusXM subscribers will have a new road to discover the latest trends in music and get a first listen to tomorrow's musical superstars. The channel captures song-breaking music culture that creates so much joy and entertainment on TikTok through video in an all-audio format."

Listeners will stay up to date on the moment's most viral sounds with "The TikTok Radio Trending Ten," a weekly countdown of the top 10 songs trending in the TikTok community, presented by the channel's creator hosts. This show will debut on Fridays at 3 p.m. ET with replays throughout the weekend and will be available anytime on the SXM App.

Direct from TikTok's 'For You' feed, TikTok Radio's resident DJs, DJ Habibeats (@djhabibeats) and DJ CONST (@erinconstantineofficial) will spin LIVE, simultaneously, on TikTok and TikTok Radio every week. They'll mix tracks trending across the TikTok universe, with hand-selected songs Fridays and Saturdays starting at 7 p.m. ET with replays throughout the weekend and anytime on the SXM app.

"TikTok started as a place for me to have freedom to express my passions and meet people who were interested in creating a community around it. I started in 2019 for fun and it quickly developed into a platform for me to spread joy through motivational videos, teach about Black history and culture, and create impact by uplifting other creators. The app has challenged me over time to be limitless with my creativity and authenticity which has inspired people to make positive change in their own life. One of the things I'm most excited about for being chosen as one the first hosts for TikTok Radio is being able to uplift and encourage more people just as I do on my account. As a creator who makes mainly Black culture content, I'm especially excited to give voices to music artists, trends, and creators who are making a huge difference on the app and beyond. One thing I can assure listeners on TikTok Radio is that I will always bring exactly who I am without boundary." -- Taylor Cassidy(@taylorcassidyj)

"One of my favorite things about TikTok is that, musically, the platform isn't just focused on one genre or style. In the spirit of that, my mix show on SiriusXM is going to be varied and fun - covering different eras and genres while staying true to my roots in hip hop. To be one of the first-ever mix show DJs on TikTok Radio is such an honor. So much new music is breaking on TikTok and putting people on to new music is exactly why I started DJing in the first place."

-- DJ Habibeats (@djhabibeats)

The launch of TikTok Radio follows the TikTok Tastemakers Series and TikTok Hits Playlist previously released on Pandora. Read the press release HERE.

TikTok Radio marks another part of the collaboration between TikTok, SiriusXM and Pandora to deliver access to groundbreaking programming, exclusive performances, special events, and some of music's top and emerging talent to their loyal fans across each of their platforms.

Meet TikTok Radio's creator hosts here: https://siriusxm.us/SXMTikTok

For all information on TikTok Radio and the channel's creator hosts visit: https://www.siriusxm.com/tiktokradio

To listen to TikTok Radio please visit: https://siriusxm.us/tiktokradiosxm

Subscribers are able to listen to TikTok Radio (ch. 4) online, on-the-go with the SXM App, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.siriusxm.com/ways-to-listen to learn more.

About Billy (@8illy)

At the intersection of creative ingenuity, music curation and digital art is where you will typically find Billy Yue — known to most as 8illy. Billy is a generational talent whose impact holds deep roots in the algorithms and feeds of TikTok and music platforms: namely with his cardboard art short films, vibe-y music videos, and mood playlists that have amassed nearly three-quarter million listeners. His Cantonese-Chinese background earned him a spot on TikTok's 2021 API Trailblazers list, and there may not be a better word to describe the career that lies in front of 8illy.

About Cat Haley (@itscathaley)

Cat Haley is her name but being allergic to cats is sadly the game. Cat Haley is your typical South Florida surfer girl! She grew up in Lighthouse Point, FL catching waves and living the nautical lifestyle! Sure, she's a beach bum, but her quick-witted, quirky humor will have you in tears! From an early age she knew she was born to entertain, from winning childhood talent shows impersonating the Crocodile Hunter to playing the reporter for Wannado City in the Sawgrass Mills Mall. She went on to pursue this dream at the University of Florida where she learned the ropes from creating a college radio station, interning with Universal Music Group, ESPN, radio stations and more! She moved to Louisville, KY post college to be on the Ben Davis & Kelly Kelly K Morning Show on 99.7 WDJX. Now you can hear her on Sirius XM! Cat Haley is not afraid to tell embarrassing stories on air, will give you sincere advice, but also will make you pee your pants from laughing! If you're not laughing from her insane stories, then you probably are rewatching her TikToks with her #WeirdWordsWithCat or dressed as Tiger King. She hopes that she can teach everyone around her to not take life so seriously.

About HINDZ (@hindzsight)

Existing where mindfulness, creativity and art meet, Hindz curates vibes, delivers affirmations and encourages soulful living through TikTok, Youtube and his daily podcast. Come feel the #vibeting, 'cause In Hindzsight, everyting gon' be alright.

About Lamar Dawson (@dirrtykingofpop)

Lamar Dawson aka the Dirrty King of Pop, is a pop culture and entertainment news writer, presenter, and producer. He's written for Billboard, NBC News, Today Show, GQ, and INTO. When he's not writing or profiling trailblazers in the world of entertainment, he can be found sharing his obsession for music from the 80s, 90s, and 2000s with his over 200,000 followers on TikTok.

About Taylor Cassidy (@taylorcassidyj)

Taylor Cassidy is best known as a viral TikTok personality dedicated to elevating Black culture, history, and voices. With a fast-grown audience of over 2 million followers, Taylor uses her platform to spread love, positivity, and education. This past September Taylor launched her short-form series Black Girl Magic in which she discusses the latest celebrity and Internet news as it relates to Black culture. To date, her videos have earned 50 million likes, leading Taylor to rank #2 on TikTok's 2020 Top 100 "Voices of Change: Most Impactful Creators" list. She was recently presented the Creator Honor of the night by Liza Koshy at the 2020 Streamy Awards.

DJ Habibeats (@djhabibeats)

Los Angeles based DJ, producer, party thrower, and Tiktoker. Originally from the Bay Area. @djhabibeats on all platforms.

DJ CONST (@erinconstantineofficial)

Erin Constantine (CONST) is a local female DJ in the South Jersey area that has been crushing the nightlife scene for the past seven years. From DJ'ing private parties to packed clubs, CONST's passion for music, high energy, and extensive industry experience combine to create electrifying performances that exceed audience expectations. After discovering her ear for music at a young age, she set out to perfect her craft. Her music education background, diverse skill set in live performance, and work ethic are unmatched. CONST is highly driven by her audience and loves to see the crowd having an absolute blast in response to her unique ability to read the room and mix accordingly. She feels truly blessed to be able to share her love of music and sound with the world!

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Toronto, Berlin, Dubai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. SiriusXM's platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, sports, talk, news, comedy, entertainment and podcasts. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM's subsidiaries Stitcher, Simplecast and AdsWizz make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. The Company's advertising sales organization, which operates as SXM Media, leverages its scale, cross-platform sales organization and ad tech capabilities to deliver results for audio creators and advertisers. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

Source: SiriusXM

SiriusXM Media Contacts:

Angela Burke

[email protected]

Carolina Dubon

[email protected]

TikTok Media Contact:

Leah Linder

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tiktok-radio-launches-exclusively-on-siriusxm-today-301359599.html

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.