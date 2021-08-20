Westchester Capital Management, Inc. Buys Lowe's Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co, Sells General Electric Co, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

New Purchases: SHW,

Omaha, NE, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lowe's Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co, sells General Electric Co, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, BP PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westchester Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Westchester Capital Management, Inc. owns 43 stocks with a total value of $354 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 207,565 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 87,185 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 61,191 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66% Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 109,026 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37% Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 74,097 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $305.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 45 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 161.58%. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $206.148000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 120.00%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $203.451100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $66.91 and $68, with an estimated average price of $67.48.

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $24.26 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $26.17.

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33.

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28.

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61.

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.08%. The sale prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Westchester Capital Management, Inc. still held 1,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 71.1%. The sale prices were between $61.38 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.46. The stock is now traded at around $61.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Westchester Capital Management, Inc. still held 2,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.