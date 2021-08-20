Logo
Westchester Capital Management, Inc. Buys Lowe's Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co, Sells General Electric Co, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Omaha, NE, based Investment company Westchester Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Lowe's Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co, sells General Electric Co, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, BP PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westchester Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Westchester Capital Management, Inc. owns 43 stocks with a total value of $354 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Westchester Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/westchester+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Westchester Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 207,565 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 87,185 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 61,191 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66%
  4. Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 109,026 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37%
  5. Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 74,097 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $305.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 45 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 161.58%. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $206.148000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 120.00%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $203.451100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $66.91 and $68, with an estimated average price of $67.48.

Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $24.26 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $26.17.

Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33.

Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28.

Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61.

Reduced: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.08%. The sale prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Westchester Capital Management, Inc. still held 1,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 71.1%. The sale prices were between $61.38 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.46. The stock is now traded at around $61.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Westchester Capital Management, Inc. still held 2,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Westchester Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Westchester Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Westchester Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Westchester Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Westchester Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
