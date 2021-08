Glassman Wealth Services Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Signet Jewelers, Sells Apple Inc, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Maximus Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Signet Jewelers, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells Apple Inc, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Maximus Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glassman Wealth Services. As of 2021Q2, Glassman Wealth Services owns 1672 stocks with a total value of $473 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 276,779 shares, 23.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 1,288,371 shares, 14.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06% NVR Inc (NVR) - 6,133 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 426,335 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.41% Snap-on Inc (SNA) - 101,052 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio.

Glassman Wealth Services initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.007200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 138,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glassman Wealth Services initiated holding in Signet Jewelers Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.73 and $80.79, with an estimated average price of $64.43. The stock is now traded at around $69.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glassman Wealth Services initiated holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.41 and $28.1, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $22.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glassman Wealth Services initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glassman Wealth Services initiated holding in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.6 and $39.61, with an estimated average price of $37.7. The stock is now traded at around $40.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glassman Wealth Services initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $210.86 and $235.2, with an estimated average price of $222.81. The stock is now traded at around $218.953700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 927 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glassman Wealth Services added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 114.72%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $441.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 13,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glassman Wealth Services added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 98.33%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $264.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glassman Wealth Services added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 37.88%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $443.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,978 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glassman Wealth Services added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1659.56%. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $76.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glassman Wealth Services added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 550.92%. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $149.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glassman Wealth Services added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 444.90%. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $94.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,978 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glassman Wealth Services sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $295.63 and $325.38, with an estimated average price of $312.46.

Glassman Wealth Services sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF. The sale prices were between $149.83 and $169.83, with an estimated average price of $160.67.

Glassman Wealth Services sold out a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The sale prices were between $188.78 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $196.01.

Glassman Wealth Services sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286.

Glassman Wealth Services sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Glassman Wealth Services sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.