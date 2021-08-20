Americana Partners, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF, Kinder Morgan Inc, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, FirstCash Inc, iShares Gold Trust

- New Purchases: JMST, IHDG, AMLP, WTTR, VXF, PXD, RIO, TYG, TGT, ICSH, WFC, AXP, GS, SONY, ACN, ZTS, BMO, CM, TD, RY, BNS, TWTR, CRM, TYL, RH, SUN, ATOS, MGM, FNF, IS, URTH, ABT, VALE,
- Added Positions: MMIN, KMI, EPD, NOW, FPE, SDY, AMZN, MMP, NFLX, WMB, OKE, ADBE, GOOG, EMLP, FVD, CVX, MSFT, FANG, AVGO, SBUX, FB, T, COP, AAPL, PYPL, UNH, MPLX, NVDA, DIS, V, MA, GDX, CMCSA, PG, GOOGL, XOM, COF, ET, RTX, JNJ, NKE, NEE, FXI, MAIN, GLD, LMT, BLK, AB, MCD, ATVI, SQ, BABA, CSCO, VEEV, MDT, RDS.B, SIVB, LEN,
- Reduced Positions: MINT, JPST, IAU, MGV, VOO, WMT, WES, TRGP, SPY, PAA, VZ,
- Sold Out: FCFS, EFA, CPRT, IRDM, PSXP, CTVA, TBA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Americana Partners, LLC
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 230,681 shares, 11.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.87%
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 854,919 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.97%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) - 375,760 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 616,648 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.50%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 49,536 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.91%
Americana Partners, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.082900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.46%. The holding were 375,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G (IHDG)
Americana Partners, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G. The purchase prices were between $40.98 and $44.34, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $45.226900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 32,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
Americana Partners, LLC initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.29 and $37.94, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 18,547 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR)
Americana Partners, LLC initiated holding in Select Energy Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.53 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $5.75. The stock is now traded at around $5.326800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 171,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)
Americana Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31. The stock is now traded at around $181.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 742 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Americana Partners, LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $139.535300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN)
Americana Partners, LLC added to a holding in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 343.66%. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $27.45. The stock is now traded at around $27.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 100,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Americana Partners, LLC added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 20.50%. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $15.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 616,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Americana Partners, LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 486.27%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $594.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 3,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)
Americana Partners, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 53.31%. The purchase prices were between $19.87 and $20.53, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $20.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 243,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
Americana Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 31.56%. The purchase prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5. The stock is now traded at around $123.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 33,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Americana Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 45.01%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3192.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 828 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: FirstCash Inc (FCFS)
Americana Partners, LLC sold out a holding in FirstCash Inc. The sale prices were between $65.36 and $84.62, with an estimated average price of $75.45.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Americana Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57.Sold Out: Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)
Americana Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP. The sale prices were between $30.05 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $36.89.Sold Out: Corteva Inc (CTVA)
Americana Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2.Sold Out: Copart Inc (CPRT)
Americana Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $108.61 and $133.61, with an estimated average price of $123.67.Sold Out: Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA)
Americana Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Thoma Bravo Advantage. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $10.23.
Here is the complete portfolio of Americana Partners, LLC.
1. Americana Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Americana Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Americana Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Americana Partners, LLC keeps buying
