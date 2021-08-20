Americana Partners, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF, Kinder Morgan Inc, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, FirstCash Inc, iShares Gold Trust

New Purchases: JMST, IHDG, AMLP, WTTR, VXF, PXD, RIO, TYG, TGT, ICSH, WFC, AXP, GS, SONY, ACN, ZTS, BMO, CM, TD, RY, BNS, TWTR, CRM, TYL, RH, SUN, ATOS, MGM, FNF, IS, URTH, ABT, VALE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF, Kinder Morgan Inc, ServiceNow Inc, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, FirstCash Inc, iShares Gold Trust, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Copart Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Americana Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Americana Partners, LLC owns 136 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 230,681 shares, 11.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.87% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 854,919 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.97% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) - 375,760 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. New Position Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 616,648 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.50% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 49,536 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.91%

Americana Partners, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.082900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.46%. The holding were 375,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Americana Partners, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G. The purchase prices were between $40.98 and $44.34, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $45.226900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 32,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Americana Partners, LLC initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.29 and $37.94, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 18,547 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Americana Partners, LLC initiated holding in Select Energy Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.53 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $5.75. The stock is now traded at around $5.326800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 171,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Americana Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31. The stock is now traded at around $181.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 742 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Americana Partners, LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $139.535300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Americana Partners, LLC added to a holding in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 343.66%. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $27.45. The stock is now traded at around $27.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 100,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Americana Partners, LLC added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 20.50%. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $15.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 616,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Americana Partners, LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 486.27%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $594.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 3,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Americana Partners, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 53.31%. The purchase prices were between $19.87 and $20.53, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $20.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 243,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Americana Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 31.56%. The purchase prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5. The stock is now traded at around $123.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 33,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Americana Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 45.01%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3192.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Americana Partners, LLC sold out a holding in FirstCash Inc. The sale prices were between $65.36 and $84.62, with an estimated average price of $75.45.

Americana Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57.

Americana Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP. The sale prices were between $30.05 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $36.89.

Americana Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2.

Americana Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $108.61 and $133.61, with an estimated average price of $123.67.

Americana Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Thoma Bravo Advantage. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $10.23.