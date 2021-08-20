Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. Buys AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, iShares

- New Purchases: SENT, ULST, LW, PUTW, W, TLRY, TLRY, BSJM, ODFL, NHI, SPCE, UAL, OGN, NIO, PLW, GME, DLTR, BA, BNS, AQN,
- Added Positions: SJNK, SRLN, GSY, WMT, HCI, AFG, JBHT, MKL, Y, RE, TSLA, TRV, WRB, CB, ENB, F,
- Reduced Positions: SPTS, SPYG, AAPL, IEI, TSN, INTC, MU, BRK.B, T, SUP, SPY, NVS, JPST, BIDU, MBB, FTSM, BKD, TWTR, UL,
- Sold Out: TLT, SHY, AMAT, AMD, TWLO, MARA, SWKS, FTNT, FB, EMR, EBAY, MUR, NDAQ, DRI, COST, NKE, NVDA, ON, PH, AVGO, ZS, ZM, PYPL, NOW, CRM, QCOM, RNG, TLRY, TLRY, SHOP, AGO, RNR, LAC, PLUG, GE, UVE, CMG, CHW, VERI, ST, DIA, CMBM, SNY, MIME, ZI, VSTO, SNAP, UA, UCTT, IIVI, SWBI, EYE, TPX, TTGT, DKS, ACI, GOOG, HOME, BJ, BDJ, BLMN, BOOT, CVS, CALX, CARG, CLDR, DCPH, RRR, GMED, GTN, HAIN, HAL, ICPT, QQQ, LPSN, MXL, NUS, PRSP, PSXP, PS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc.
- AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (SENT) - 2,213,001 shares, 43.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) - 807,841 shares, 15.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5686.00%
- SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 460,335 shares, 15.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 122.27%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,002 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio.
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 34,794 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.18%
Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.71 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $26.81. The stock is now traded at around $26.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 43.72%. The holding were 2,213,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST)
Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.37 and $40.45, with an estimated average price of $40.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.440100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 68,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)
Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.75 and $84.14, with an estimated average price of $80.06. The stock is now traded at around $65.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 601 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $12.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Wayfair Inc (W)
Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $270.97 and $339.15, with an estimated average price of $313.54. The stock is now traded at around $285.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 30 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJM)
Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $23.07 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $23.269200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 847 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)
Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 5686.00%. The purchase prices were between $26.88 and $27.4, with an estimated average price of $27.12. The stock is now traded at around $27.262500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.67%. The holding were 807,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 122.27%. The purchase prices were between $44.9 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.39%. The holding were 460,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)
Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 925.67%. The purchase prices were between $50.38 and $50.48, with an estimated average price of $50.43. The stock is now traded at around $50.481700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 76,207 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: HCI Group Inc (HCI)
Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in HCI Group Inc by 833.90%. The purchase prices were between $71.52 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $80.99. The stock is now traded at around $105.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 551 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Financial Group Inc (AFG)
Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in American Financial Group Inc by 23.37%. The purchase prices were between $113.94 and $140.29, with an estimated average price of $124.76. The stock is now traded at around $134.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,568 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)
Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc by 132.58%. The purchase prices were between $155.89 and $180.47, with an estimated average price of $168.85. The stock is now traded at around $171.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 307 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21.Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.Sold Out: Murphy Oil Corp (MUR)
Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Murphy Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $15.66 and $25.53, with an estimated average price of $20.3.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.
