Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. Buys AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, iShares

New Purchases: SENT, ULST, LW, PUTW, W, TLRY, TLRY, BSJM, ODFL, NHI, SPCE, UAL, OGN, NIO, PLW, GME, DLTR, BA, BNS, AQN,

SENT, ULST, LW, PUTW, W, TLRY, TLRY, BSJM, ODFL, NHI, SPCE, UAL, OGN, NIO, PLW, GME, DLTR, BA, BNS, AQN, Added Positions: SJNK, SRLN, GSY, WMT, HCI, AFG, JBHT, MKL, Y, RE, TSLA, TRV, WRB, CB, ENB, F,

SJNK, SRLN, GSY, WMT, HCI, AFG, JBHT, MKL, Y, RE, TSLA, TRV, WRB, CB, ENB, F, Reduced Positions: SPTS, SPYG, AAPL, IEI, TSN, INTC, MU, BRK.B, T, SUP, SPY, NVS, JPST, BIDU, MBB, FTSM, BKD, TWTR, UL,

SPTS, SPYG, AAPL, IEI, TSN, INTC, MU, BRK.B, T, SUP, SPY, NVS, JPST, BIDU, MBB, FTSM, BKD, TWTR, UL, Sold Out: TLT, SHY, AMAT, AMD, TWLO, MARA, SWKS, FTNT, FB, EMR, EBAY, MUR, NDAQ, DRI, COST, NKE, NVDA, ON, PH, AVGO, ZS, ZM, PYPL, NOW, CRM, QCOM, RNG, TLRY, TLRY, SHOP, AGO, RNR, LAC, PLUG, GE, UVE, CMG, CHW, VERI, ST, DIA, CMBM, SNY, MIME, ZI, VSTO, SNAP, UA, UCTT, IIVI, SWBI, EYE, TPX, TTGT, DKS, ACI, GOOG, HOME, BJ, BDJ, BLMN, BOOT, CVS, CALX, CARG, CLDR, DCPH, RRR, GMED, GTN, HAIN, HAL, ICPT, QQQ, LPSN, MXL, NUS, PRSP, PSXP, PS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Applied Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. owns 151 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mach-1+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (SENT) - 2,213,001 shares, 43.72% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) - 807,841 shares, 15.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5686.00% SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 460,335 shares, 15.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 122.27% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,002 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 34,794 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.18%

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.71 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $26.81. The stock is now traded at around $26.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 43.72%. The holding were 2,213,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.37 and $40.45, with an estimated average price of $40.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.440100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 68,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.75 and $84.14, with an estimated average price of $80.06. The stock is now traded at around $65.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $12.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $270.97 and $339.15, with an estimated average price of $313.54. The stock is now traded at around $285.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 30 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $23.07 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $23.269200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 5686.00%. The purchase prices were between $26.88 and $27.4, with an estimated average price of $27.12. The stock is now traded at around $27.262500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.67%. The holding were 807,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 122.27%. The purchase prices were between $44.9 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.39%. The holding were 460,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 925.67%. The purchase prices were between $50.38 and $50.48, with an estimated average price of $50.43. The stock is now traded at around $50.481700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 76,207 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in HCI Group Inc by 833.90%. The purchase prices were between $71.52 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $80.99. The stock is now traded at around $105.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 551 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in American Financial Group Inc by 23.37%. The purchase prices were between $113.94 and $140.29, with an estimated average price of $124.76. The stock is now traded at around $134.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,568 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc by 132.58%. The purchase prices were between $155.89 and $180.47, with an estimated average price of $168.85. The stock is now traded at around $171.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9.

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21.

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Murphy Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $15.66 and $25.53, with an estimated average price of $20.3.

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.