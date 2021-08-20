Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. Buys AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, iShares

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. Buys AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, iShares

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Applied Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. owns 151 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mach-1+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc.
  1. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (SENT) - 2,213,001 shares, 43.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) - 807,841 shares, 15.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5686.00%
  3. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 460,335 shares, 15.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 122.27%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,002 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio.
  5. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 34,794 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.18%
New Purchase: AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (SENT)

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.71 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $26.81. The stock is now traded at around $26.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 43.72%. The holding were 2,213,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST)

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.37 and $40.45, with an estimated average price of $40.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.440100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 68,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.75 and $84.14, with an estimated average price of $80.06. The stock is now traded at around $65.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $12.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Wayfair Inc (W)

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $270.97 and $339.15, with an estimated average price of $313.54. The stock is now traded at around $285.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 30 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJM)

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $23.07 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $23.269200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 5686.00%. The purchase prices were between $26.88 and $27.4, with an estimated average price of $27.12. The stock is now traded at around $27.262500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.67%. The holding were 807,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 122.27%. The purchase prices were between $44.9 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.39%. The holding were 460,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 925.67%. The purchase prices were between $50.38 and $50.48, with an estimated average price of $50.43. The stock is now traded at around $50.481700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 76,207 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: HCI Group Inc (HCI)

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in HCI Group Inc by 833.90%. The purchase prices were between $71.52 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $80.99. The stock is now traded at around $105.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 551 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in American Financial Group Inc by 23.37%. The purchase prices were between $113.94 and $140.29, with an estimated average price of $124.76. The stock is now traded at around $134.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,568 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc by 132.58%. The purchase prices were between $155.89 and $180.47, with an estimated average price of $168.85. The stock is now traded at around $171.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21.

Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.

Sold Out: Murphy Oil Corp (MUR)

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Murphy Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $15.66 and $25.53, with an estimated average price of $20.3.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider