Newport News Shipbuilding Division to Host a Series of Virtual Hiring Events for Trades Positions, Offering Sign-on Bonuses

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its hiring efforts, Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (: HII) Newport News Shipbuilding division will host a series of virtual events for various trainee, entry-level and experienced trades positions, including welders and pipe fitters. The next hiring event for fitters will be held Sept. 8.

Newport News is offering $500 sign-on bonuses to select trades trainee and entry-level new hires, where no experience is needed, as well as $1,000 sign-on bonuses to select experienced trades new hires. Additional sign-on bonuses also are being offered to new hires with active security clearances for select trades positions.

Newport News is actively hiring for fitters, welders, pipe fitters, deck electricians, sheet metal workers, marine painters, blasters, insulators, outside machinists, refuelers, ship safety watch and riggers.

Job seekers must apply in advance. Qualified candidates will be selected for a video interview the day of the hiring event with offers being made that day to selected candidates. The hiring events include:

  • Fitters: Sept. 8, 2021
  • Welders: Sept. 29, 2021
  • Pipe fitters: Oct. 20, 2021

“We are excited to use virtual hiring techniques that provide greater accessibility to the many employment opportunities we have to offer,” said Susan Jacobs, Newport News’ vice president of human resources and administration. “Our goal is to fill hundreds of trades positions before the end of the year.”

For more information on the virtual hiring events, visit www.buildyourcareer.com.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides mission-critical national security solutions to government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs about 44,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Contact:

Duane Bourne
[email protected]
(757) 380-3581

