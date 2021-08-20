Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. Announces Planned Retirement of Kenneth Winn, SVP of Credit Administration

PR Newswire

SENECA FALLS, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (Nasdaq: GBNY), the holding company for Generations Bank, announced today that Senior Vice President of Credit Administration, Kenneth Winn, will be retiring effective January 1, 2022.

Mr. Winn joined Generations in 2017, during his tenure with the Bank, he had responsibility for all of the Bank's lending programs, credit administration and loan servicing functions. Winn led many key initiatives for increased performance, resulting in a $70.7 million increase in total loans from December 31, 2017 through June 30, 2021. In addition he revised and modernized Generations' lending standards, processes and policies, and oversaw enhanced loan reporting and analysis.

"Ken Winn has made a tremendous contribution to Generations during his time here," remarked Menzo Case, President and CEO of Generations. "His knowledge and professionalism have helped the Bank grow and prosper over these past four and a half years. All of us here wish Ken and his family nothing but the best in retirement."

Most recently Mr. Winn was instrumental in the Bank's COVID-19 response including the roll-out of community hardship loans and Generations' participation in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) emergency response for small businesses.

Winn brought more than 30 years of experience to his role at Generations, including a tenure in a similar position at other institutions in Upstate New York.

"I want to thank Generations for the opportunities I have had here," said Mr. Winn. "I have been fortunate to work with a great team and I wish them much success moving forward. I am grateful to have had a long and fruitful career and the time is right for me to move on and enjoy more time with my wife and family."

No replacement for Mr. Winn has been named at this time

