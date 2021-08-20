Beddow Capital Management Inc Buys ACI Worldwide Inc, Oracle Corp, Organon, Sells Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, BP PLC

- New Purchases: ACIW, OGN, HP, LNG,
- Added Positions: ORCL, INTC, XEC, WPM, VTRS, FNV, MRK, BLX, FRMO, SMEGF, IBM, ABBV, AAPL, BRK.B, SIEGY, KMI, AZO, OEC,
- Reduced Positions: WAB, BUD, PNDZF, PANDY, PHG, LBTYA, MSB, EOG, FLWS, CLR, RDS.B, CAT,
- Sold Out: BP, IWN, NTUS,
These are the top 5 holdings of BEDDOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Mesabi Trust (MSB) - 393,893 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84%
- Investor AB (IVSBF) - 533,098 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82%
- Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV) - 49,152 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.03%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 42,656 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
- Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA (BLX) - 434,222 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18%
Beddow Capital Management Inc initiated holding in ACI Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $39.07. The stock is now traded at around $30.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 70,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Beddow Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 55,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP)
Beddow Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $34.79, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $24.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 47,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)
Beddow Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.73 and $89.48, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $83.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Beddow Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 168.50%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $89.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 50,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Beddow Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 48.58%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 66,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)
Beddow Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Cimarex Energy Co by 33.80%. The purchase prices were between $59.39 and $74.25, with an estimated average price of $67.39. The stock is now traded at around $58.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 42,139 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)
Beddow Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 36.88%. The purchase prices were between $38.21 and $48.92, with an estimated average price of $44.38. The stock is now traded at around $42.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 53,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FRMO Corp (FRMO)
Beddow Capital Management Inc added to a holding in FRMO Corp by 73.67%. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $14.75, with an estimated average price of $12.37. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 28,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Beddow Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 27.78%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)
Beddow Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $24.26 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $26.17.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Beddow Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58.Sold Out: Natus Medical Inc (NTUS)
Beddow Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Natus Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $25.21 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $27.16.Reduced: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)
Beddow Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp by 57.26%. The sale prices were between $77.63 and $85.55, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $85.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.6%. Beddow Capital Management Inc still held 20,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
Beddow Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.31%. The sale prices were between $62.85 and $79.35, with an estimated average price of $72.68. The stock is now traded at around $59.818500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.14%. Beddow Capital Management Inc still held 13,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Pandora A/S (PNDZF)
Beddow Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Pandora A/S by 32.3%. The sale prices were between $106.35 and $138.5, with an estimated average price of $123.47. The stock is now traded at around $128.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Beddow Capital Management Inc still held 16,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Pandora A/S (PANDY)
Beddow Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Pandora A/S by 61.25%. The sale prices were between $26.93 and $34.87, with an estimated average price of $31.16. The stock is now traded at around $31.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Beddow Capital Management Inc still held 15,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)
Beddow Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 25.87%. The sale prices were between $25.08 and $28.42, with an estimated average price of $26.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Beddow Capital Management Inc still held 58,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Continental Resources Inc (CLR)
Beddow Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Continental Resources Inc by 34.89%. The sale prices were between $25.01 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $33.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Beddow Capital Management Inc still held 7,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.
