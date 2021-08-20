Logo
Beddow Capital Management Inc Buys ACI Worldwide Inc, Oracle Corp, Organon, Sells Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, BP PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Healdsburg, CA, based Investment company Beddow Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ACI Worldwide Inc, Oracle Corp, Organon, Helmerich & Payne Inc, Intel Corp, sells Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, BP PLC, Pandora A/S, Pandora A/S during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beddow Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Beddow Capital Management Inc owns 53 stocks with a total value of $151 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BEDDOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beddow+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BEDDOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Mesabi Trust (MSB) - 393,893 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84%
  2. Investor AB (IVSBF) - 533,098 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82%
  3. Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV) - 49,152 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.03%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 42,656 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
  5. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA (BLX) - 434,222 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18%
New Purchase: ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW)

Beddow Capital Management Inc initiated holding in ACI Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $39.07. The stock is now traded at around $30.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 70,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Beddow Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 55,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP)

Beddow Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $34.79, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $24.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 47,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)

Beddow Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.73 and $89.48, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $83.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Beddow Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 168.50%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $89.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 50,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Beddow Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 48.58%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 66,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Beddow Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Cimarex Energy Co by 33.80%. The purchase prices were between $59.39 and $74.25, with an estimated average price of $67.39. The stock is now traded at around $58.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 42,139 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

Beddow Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 36.88%. The purchase prices were between $38.21 and $48.92, with an estimated average price of $44.38. The stock is now traded at around $42.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 53,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FRMO Corp (FRMO)

Beddow Capital Management Inc added to a holding in FRMO Corp by 73.67%. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $14.75, with an estimated average price of $12.37. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 28,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Beddow Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 27.78%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)

Beddow Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $24.26 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $26.17.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Beddow Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58.

Sold Out: Natus Medical Inc (NTUS)

Beddow Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Natus Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $25.21 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $27.16.

Reduced: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)

Beddow Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp by 57.26%. The sale prices were between $77.63 and $85.55, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $85.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.6%. Beddow Capital Management Inc still held 20,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Beddow Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.31%. The sale prices were between $62.85 and $79.35, with an estimated average price of $72.68. The stock is now traded at around $59.818500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.14%. Beddow Capital Management Inc still held 13,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Pandora A/S (PNDZF)

Beddow Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Pandora A/S by 32.3%. The sale prices were between $106.35 and $138.5, with an estimated average price of $123.47. The stock is now traded at around $128.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Beddow Capital Management Inc still held 16,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Pandora A/S (PANDY)

Beddow Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Pandora A/S by 61.25%. The sale prices were between $26.93 and $34.87, with an estimated average price of $31.16. The stock is now traded at around $31.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Beddow Capital Management Inc still held 15,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)

Beddow Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 25.87%. The sale prices were between $25.08 and $28.42, with an estimated average price of $26.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Beddow Capital Management Inc still held 58,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Continental Resources Inc (CLR)

Beddow Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Continental Resources Inc by 34.89%. The sale prices were between $25.01 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $33.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Beddow Capital Management Inc still held 7,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of BEDDOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.

1. BEDDOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BEDDOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BEDDOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BEDDOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
