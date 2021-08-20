Rock Point Advisors, LLC Buys ViacomCBS Inc, American Well Corp, AT&T Inc, Sells Owens-Corning Inc, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc, PepsiCo Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Rock Point Advisors, LLC Buys ViacomCBS Inc, American Well Corp, AT&T Inc, Sells Owens-Corning Inc, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc, PepsiCo Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Burlington, VT, based Investment company Rock Point Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ViacomCBS Inc, American Well Corp, AT&T Inc, Sony Group Corp, Alexander & Baldwin Inc, sells Owens-Corning Inc, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Southern Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rock Point Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Rock Point Advisors, LLC owns 98 stocks with a total value of $347 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rock Point Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rock+point+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Rock Point Advisors, LLC
  1. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) - 1,031,328 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
  2. Citigroup Inc (C) - 272,164 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
  3. Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) - 977,241 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.32%
  4. Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 383,193 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.11%
  5. Domtar Corp (UFS) - 233,192 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.02%
New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)

Rock Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.767100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 123,297 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sony Group Corp (SONY)

Rock Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sony Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $92.97 and $112.77, with an estimated average price of $101.44. The stock is now traded at around $97.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 36,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (EMO)

Rock Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.68 and $25.48, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 85,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Rock Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2757.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 86 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Rock Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 325.50%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 195,517 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Well Corp (AMWL)

Rock Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in American Well Corp by 178.96%. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $14.48. The stock is now traded at around $10.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 506,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX)

Rock Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alexander & Baldwin Inc by 58.53%. The purchase prices were between $16.79 and $20.14, with an estimated average price of $18.4. The stock is now traded at around $19.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 305,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Triumph Group Inc (TGI)

Rock Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Triumph Group Inc by 32.04%. The purchase prices were between $14.82 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $18.44. The stock is now traded at around $17.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 289,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Rock Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 20.44%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $72.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 123,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Willdan Group Inc (WLDN)

Rock Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Willdan Group Inc by 21.72%. The purchase prices were between $35.84 and $44.07, with an estimated average price of $38.69. The stock is now traded at around $36.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 125,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Southern Co (SO)

Rock Point Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Rock Point Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.

Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Rock Point Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of Rock Point Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Rock Point Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Rock Point Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Rock Point Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Rock Point Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider