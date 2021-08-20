Rock Point Advisors, LLC Buys ViacomCBS Inc, American Well Corp, AT&T Inc, Sells Owens-Corning Inc, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc, PepsiCo Inc

New Purchases: T, SONY, EMO, GOOG,

Burlington, VT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ViacomCBS Inc, American Well Corp, AT&T Inc, Sony Group Corp, Alexander & Baldwin Inc, sells Owens-Corning Inc, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Southern Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rock Point Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Rock Point Advisors, LLC owns 98 stocks with a total value of $347 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) - 1,031,328 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17% Citigroup Inc (C) - 272,164 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93% Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) - 977,241 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.32% Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 383,193 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.11% Domtar Corp (UFS) - 233,192 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.02%

Rock Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.767100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 123,297 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rock Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sony Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $92.97 and $112.77, with an estimated average price of $101.44. The stock is now traded at around $97.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 36,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rock Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.68 and $25.48, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 85,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rock Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2757.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 86 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rock Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 325.50%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 195,517 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rock Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in American Well Corp by 178.96%. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $14.48. The stock is now traded at around $10.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 506,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rock Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alexander & Baldwin Inc by 58.53%. The purchase prices were between $16.79 and $20.14, with an estimated average price of $18.4. The stock is now traded at around $19.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 305,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rock Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Triumph Group Inc by 32.04%. The purchase prices were between $14.82 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $18.44. The stock is now traded at around $17.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 289,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rock Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 20.44%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $72.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 123,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rock Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Willdan Group Inc by 21.72%. The purchase prices were between $35.84 and $44.07, with an estimated average price of $38.69. The stock is now traded at around $36.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 125,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rock Point Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9.

Rock Point Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.

Rock Point Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.