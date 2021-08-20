Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC Buys WestRock Co, Qurate Retail Inc, BorgWarner Inc, Sells Ingredion Inc

New Purchases: WRK, QRTEA,

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WestRock Co, Qurate Retail Inc, BorgWarner Inc, sells Ingredion Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $962 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/minneapolis+portfolio+management+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

FedEx Corp (FDX) - 179,252 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27% Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 378,855 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03% General Motors Co (GM) - 824,241 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.40% BorgWarner Inc (BWA) - 956,686 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.16% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 107,117 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16%

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC initiated holding in WestRock Co. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $49.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 386,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.5 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $12.82. The stock is now traded at around $10.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 1,532,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 20.16%. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $42.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 956,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Ingredion Inc. The sale prices were between $89.92 and $97.59, with an estimated average price of $93.29.