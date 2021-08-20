Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC Buys WestRock Co, Qurate Retail Inc, BorgWarner Inc, Sells Ingredion Inc

- New Purchases: WRK, QRTEA,
- Added Positions: BWA, OEC, GM, QCOM, DIS, BA, NEM, ORCL, SONY, GLW, WBA, LVS, SPG, MSGE, UNH, IBM, CSCO, SYY, FDX, CP, PH, TEX, CR, BPOP, NWL,
- Sold Out: INGR,
For the details of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/minneapolis+portfolio+management+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC
- FedEx Corp (FDX) - 179,252 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27%
- Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 378,855 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03%
- General Motors Co (GM) - 824,241 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.40%
- BorgWarner Inc (BWA) - 956,686 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.16%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 107,117 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16%
Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC initiated holding in WestRock Co. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $49.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 386,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA)
Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.5 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $12.82. The stock is now traded at around $10.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 1,532,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)
Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 20.16%. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $42.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 956,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Ingredion Inc (INGR)
Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Ingredion Inc. The sale prices were between $89.92 and $97.59, with an estimated average price of $93.29.
Here is the complete portfolio of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC. Also check out:
1. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment