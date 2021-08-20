Exchange Capital Management, Inc. Buys WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International E, Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF, Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF, Sells , CMS Energy Corp, General Electric Co

- New Purchases: DDWM, FNCL, FCOM, BSCT, FIDU, SPMB, CNRG, BSCS, BSCP, BSCN, XSOE, BSCO, BSCR, BSCQ, IBDQ, FSTA, IBDO, IBDM, FMAT, IBDP, IBDN, IBDR, IBDS, ICSH, IBDT, CATH, NPHC, FRMA,
- Added Positions: BSCM, HEFA, VCR, VOX, IJH, CMCSA, VAW, AGG, KBE, IJR, CRM, ROP, AMZN, DPZ, MRK, GILD, SPTM, VGT, VHT, VFH, LMT, GWRE, NOW, BIIB, SPY, MUB, LQD, VIS, BAB, IVV, IEMG, ADBE, BUD, SBUX, D, LNG, CTVA, SUB, UL, CMP, KO, ICLN, XLF,
- Reduced Positions: CMS, KLAC, AAPL, BLK, FTEC, AMGN, PG, PEP, BAC, HON, SCHZ, FHLC, FTNT, UNP, XLV, XLK, VTI, T, BSCL, ORCL, MCHP, LOW, CAT, INTC, WMT, CVS, GOOG, FUTY, ITOT, SCHB, SHY, NEE, STZ,
- Sold Out: MBG, GE, WEC,
For the details of Exchange Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/exchange+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Exchange Capital Management, Inc.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 71,053 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,171 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,750 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 118,235 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21%
- S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 26,663 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
Exchange Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International E. The purchase prices were between $29.4 and $31.3, with an estimated average price of $30.4. The stock is now traded at around $30.931000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 380,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT)
Exchange Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.56 and $21.24, with an estimated average price of $20.91. The stock is now traded at around $21.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 115,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM)
Exchange Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.24 and $54.92, with an estimated average price of $52.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.401300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 44,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)
Exchange Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $53.242100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 46,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG)
Exchange Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.17 and $113.6, with an estimated average price of $102.63. The stock is now traded at around $92.556000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 20,707 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB)
Exchange Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.62 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.75. The stock is now traded at around $25.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 84,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)
Exchange Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 241.13%. The purchase prices were between $21.53 and $21.59, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $21.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 99,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)
Exchange Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 86.39%. The purchase prices were between $49.69 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Exchange Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 46.23%. The purchase prices were between $403.34 and $470.2, with an estimated average price of $441.14. The stock is now traded at around $479.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)
Exchange Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc by 29.38%. The purchase prices were between $367.79 and $466.49, with an estimated average price of $422.43. The stock is now traded at around $511.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)
Exchange Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 21.60%. The purchase prices were between $49.02 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $51.55. The stock is now traded at around $54.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (MBG)
Exchange Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.62 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.75.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Exchange Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)
Exchange Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.95 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $94.16.
