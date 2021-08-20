Exchange Capital Management, Inc. Buys WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International E, Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF, Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF, Sells , CMS Energy Corp, General Electric Co

New Purchases: DDWM, FNCL, FCOM, BSCT, FIDU, SPMB, CNRG, BSCS, BSCP, BSCN, XSOE, BSCO, BSCR, BSCQ, IBDQ, FSTA, IBDO, IBDM, FMAT, IBDP, IBDN, IBDR, IBDS, ICSH, IBDT, CATH, NPHC, FRMA,

Ann Arbor, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International E, Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF, Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, sells , CMS Energy Corp, General Electric Co, WEC Energy Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Exchange Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Exchange Capital Management, Inc. owns 162 stocks with a total value of $521 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 71,053 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,171 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,750 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 118,235 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 26,663 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%

Exchange Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International E. The purchase prices were between $29.4 and $31.3, with an estimated average price of $30.4. The stock is now traded at around $30.931000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 380,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exchange Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.56 and $21.24, with an estimated average price of $20.91. The stock is now traded at around $21.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 115,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exchange Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.24 and $54.92, with an estimated average price of $52.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.401300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 44,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exchange Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $53.242100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 46,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exchange Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.17 and $113.6, with an estimated average price of $102.63. The stock is now traded at around $92.556000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 20,707 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exchange Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.62 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.75. The stock is now traded at around $25.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 84,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exchange Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 241.13%. The purchase prices were between $21.53 and $21.59, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $21.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 99,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exchange Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 86.39%. The purchase prices were between $49.69 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exchange Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 46.23%. The purchase prices were between $403.34 and $470.2, with an estimated average price of $441.14. The stock is now traded at around $479.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exchange Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc by 29.38%. The purchase prices were between $367.79 and $466.49, with an estimated average price of $422.43. The stock is now traded at around $511.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exchange Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 21.60%. The purchase prices were between $49.02 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $51.55. The stock is now traded at around $54.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exchange Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.62 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.75.

Exchange Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Exchange Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.95 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $94.16.