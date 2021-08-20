Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials , Sells , , SolarEdge Technologies Inc

New Purchases: DBP, ICSH, PFXF, PFFD, GVIP, GSST, VRIG, ROOF, DFUS, COMB, FLCH, BIZD, TPL, FLGR, PFFV, VOD, QQQJ, TV, CLTL, SIVR, BFOR, CPARU, CMLT, REVH, NDAC, AAAU, DIA, IGV, XLK, CARR, ADM, BPT, DRI, TELL, NUE, STLD, DTIL, GLEO, RTPY, DEH, SVFA, ATMR.U, CRU, EPHY, PRSR, LMACA, RAMMU, CPUH, COLI, AB, MNMD, KLDO, GOSS, NAKD,

St. Petersburg, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials , Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Goldman Sachs Hedge IND VIP ETF, sells , , SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Honeywell International Inc, iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Texas Yale Capital Corp.. As of 2021Q2, Texas Yale Capital Corp. owns 466 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Jabil Inc (JBL) - 8,244,288 shares, 27.39% of the total portfolio. Nike Inc (NKE) - 234,803 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 1,432,045 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58% Cintas Corp (CTAS) - 89,625 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 105,557 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%

Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund. The purchase prices were between $47.32 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $47.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 238,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 153,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $25.42. The stock is now traded at around $25.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 185,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials . The purchase prices were between $20.42 and $21.18, with an estimated average price of $20.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 228,609 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Hedge IND VIP ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.11 and $101.69, with an estimated average price of $98.3. The stock is now traded at around $100.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 41,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.64 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 62,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 78.20%. The purchase prices were between $101.72 and $101.96, with an estimated average price of $101.85. The stock is now traded at around $101.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 68,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 65.25%. The purchase prices were between $50.38 and $50.48, with an estimated average price of $50.43. The stock is now traded at around $50.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 138,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 42.74%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $94.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 27,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 900.20%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. added to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP by 78.93%. The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $39.68. The stock is now traded at around $38.961000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. added to a holding in LogicBio Therapeutics Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.03 and $7.57, with an estimated average price of $5.14. The stock is now traded at around $3.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $14.02 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $14.53.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $204.01 and $290.14, with an estimated average price of $252.98.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Chile ETF. The sale prices were between $27.28 and $35.2, with an estimated average price of $31.02.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in TransGlobe Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $1.45 and $2.16, with an estimated average price of $1.7.