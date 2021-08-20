Logo
Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials , Sells , , SolarEdge Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
St. Petersburg, FL, based Investment company Texas Yale Capital Corp. (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials , Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Goldman Sachs Hedge IND VIP ETF, sells , , SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Honeywell International Inc, iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Texas Yale Capital Corp.. As of 2021Q2, Texas Yale Capital Corp. owns 466 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Texas Yale Capital Corp.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/texas+yale+capital+corp./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Texas Yale Capital Corp.
  1. Jabil Inc (JBL) - 8,244,288 shares, 27.39% of the total portfolio.
  2. Nike Inc (NKE) - 234,803 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio.
  3. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 1,432,045 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
  4. Cintas Corp (CTAS) - 89,625 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio.
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 105,557 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
New Purchase: Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (DBP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund. The purchase prices were between $47.32 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $47.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 238,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 153,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $25.42. The stock is now traded at around $25.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 185,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials (PFXF)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials . The purchase prices were between $20.42 and $21.18, with an estimated average price of $20.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 228,609 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Hedge IND VIP ETF (GVIP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Hedge IND VIP ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.11 and $101.69, with an estimated average price of $98.3. The stock is now traded at around $100.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 41,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.64 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 62,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 78.20%. The purchase prices were between $101.72 and $101.96, with an estimated average price of $101.85. The stock is now traded at around $101.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 68,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 65.25%. The purchase prices were between $50.38 and $50.48, with an estimated average price of $50.43. The stock is now traded at around $50.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 138,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 42.74%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $94.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 27,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 900.20%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. added to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP by 78.93%. The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $39.68. The stock is now traded at around $38.961000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (LOGC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. added to a holding in LogicBio Therapeutics Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.03 and $7.57, with an estimated average price of $5.14. The stock is now traded at around $3.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: (NBLX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $14.02 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $14.53.

Sold Out: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $204.01 and $290.14, with an estimated average price of $252.98.

Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Chile ETF (ECH)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Chile ETF. The sale prices were between $27.28 and $35.2, with an estimated average price of $31.02.

Sold Out: TransGlobe Energy Corp (TGA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in TransGlobe Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $1.45 and $2.16, with an estimated average price of $1.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of Texas Yale Capital Corp.. Also check out:

1. Texas Yale Capital Corp.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Texas Yale Capital Corp.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Texas Yale Capital Corp.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Texas Yale Capital Corp. keeps buying
