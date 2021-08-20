Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials , Sells , , SolarEdge Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: DBP, ICSH, PFXF, PFFD, GVIP, GSST, VRIG, ROOF, DFUS, COMB, FLCH, BIZD, TPL, FLGR, PFFV, VOD, QQQJ, TV, CLTL, SIVR, BFOR, CPARU, CMLT, REVH, NDAC, AAAU, DIA, IGV, XLK, CARR, ADM, BPT, DRI, TELL, NUE, STLD, DTIL, GLEO, RTPY, DEH, SVFA, ATMR.U, CRU, EPHY, PRSR, LMACA, RAMMU, CPUH, COLI, AB, MNMD, KLDO, GOSS, NAKD,
- Added Positions: MINT, GSY, DKNG, CVX, JPST, T, NSC, NEE, SCHD, ONEQ, AMZN, MTN, VZ, WMT, VWO, DIS, WMB, ET, MA, BEP, LYB, CG, NEP, LOGC, VEA, FM, SPY, IEFA, SCHM, SCHE, PG, XOM, GOOGL, BAM, ICE, MMP, OKE, PAA, WTRG, IWC, BCSF, DOW, DUK, CB, DLR, GLD, GSLC, VNQ, COST, CMP, CAT, AEP, BMY, VB, PFF, BNS, BP, SCHH, ARCC, UUUU, O, SO, SBUX, UL, PKG, NDAQ, MDT, POR, LMT, MAIN, EMR, PM, PLOW, KKR, IDA, PSLV, FB, ABBV, PAYC, BABA, GSBD,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, VLY, LQD, IAU, SHOP, XBI, ADI, VGK, STOR, GBDC, MELI, WFC, UNP, PSA, J, HR, WELL, GIS, RHP, STZ, ED, ADSK,
- Sold Out: VAR, NBLX, SEDG, HON, ECH, TGA,
For the details of Texas Yale Capital Corp.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/texas+yale+capital+corp./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Texas Yale Capital Corp.
- Jabil Inc (JBL) - 8,244,288 shares, 27.39% of the total portfolio.
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 234,803 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio.
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 1,432,045 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
- Cintas Corp (CTAS) - 89,625 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio.
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 105,557 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund. The purchase prices were between $47.32 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $47.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 238,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 153,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)
Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $25.42. The stock is now traded at around $25.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 185,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials (PFXF)
Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials . The purchase prices were between $20.42 and $21.18, with an estimated average price of $20.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 228,609 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Hedge IND VIP ETF (GVIP)
Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Hedge IND VIP ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.11 and $101.69, with an estimated average price of $98.3. The stock is now traded at around $100.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 41,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST)
Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.64 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 62,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Texas Yale Capital Corp. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 78.20%. The purchase prices were between $101.72 and $101.96, with an estimated average price of $101.85. The stock is now traded at around $101.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 68,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)
Texas Yale Capital Corp. added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 65.25%. The purchase prices were between $50.38 and $50.48, with an estimated average price of $50.43. The stock is now traded at around $50.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 138,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Texas Yale Capital Corp. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 42.74%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $94.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 27,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)
Texas Yale Capital Corp. added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 900.20%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)
Texas Yale Capital Corp. added to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP by 78.93%. The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $39.68. The stock is now traded at around $38.961000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (LOGC)
Texas Yale Capital Corp. added to a holding in LogicBio Therapeutics Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.03 and $7.57, with an estimated average price of $5.14. The stock is now traded at around $3.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (VAR)
Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: (NBLX)
Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $14.02 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $14.53.Sold Out: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)
Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $204.01 and $290.14, with an estimated average price of $252.98.Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Chile ETF (ECH)
Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Chile ETF. The sale prices were between $27.28 and $35.2, with an estimated average price of $31.02.Sold Out: TransGlobe Energy Corp (TGA)
Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in TransGlobe Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $1.45 and $2.16, with an estimated average price of $1.7.
