Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF June, Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF, Sells Liberty All Star Equity Fund, Special Opportunities Fund Inc, Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Blue Bell, PA, based Investment company Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF June, Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund, sells Liberty All Star Equity Fund, Special Opportunities Fund Inc, Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund, , Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc owns 161 stocks with a total value of $338 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BLUE BELL PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blue+bell+private+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BLUE BELL PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 229,405 shares, 29.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.64%
  2. General American Investors Company Inc (GAM) - 614,545 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.68%
  3. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 253,568 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.78%
  4. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (ADX) - 1,124,545 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.42%
  5. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 151,702 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.99%
New Purchase: Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (PSFM)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.76 and $21.89, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.142200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 107,008 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF June (BJUN)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF June. The purchase prices were between $31.98 and $32.61, with an estimated average price of $32.16. The stock is now traded at around $33.017400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 71,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.78 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $14.54. The stock is now traded at around $15.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 119,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October (POCT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October. The purchase prices were between $28.5 and $29.12, with an estimated average price of $28.84. The stock is now traded at around $29.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 56,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April (BAPR)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $31.02. The stock is now traded at around $32.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 41,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF (AZAO)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $28.53, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $28.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 40,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 513.21%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $406.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 25,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.39%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $227.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 53,948 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Special Opportunities Fund Inc (SPEPB.PFD)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Special Opportunities Fund Inc by 39.23%. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $30.18, with an estimated average price of $29.17. The stock is now traded at around $29.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 113,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 30.91%. The purchase prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19. The stock is now traded at around $39.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 30.26%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $86.128800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 140.24%. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $176.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 197 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (FUND)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $7.8 and $8.94, with an estimated average price of $8.38.

Sold Out: Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (GPM)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The sale prices were between $7.21 and $8.79, with an estimated average price of $8.25.

Sold Out: Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc (ASG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $8.34 and $9.28, with an estimated average price of $8.83.

Sold Out: The New Ireland Fund Inc (IRL)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in The New Ireland Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $11.28 and $13.55, with an estimated average price of $12.63.

Sold Out: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.46 and $54.41, with an estimated average price of $53.97.

Sold Out: Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (PEO)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $14.48 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of BLUE BELL PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. BLUE BELL PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BLUE BELL PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BLUE BELL PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BLUE BELL PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
