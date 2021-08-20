Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF June, Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF, Sells Liberty All Star Equity Fund, Special Opportunities Fund Inc, Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

- New Purchases: BJUN, PSFM, NFJ, POCT, BAPR, AZAO, BJAN, BMAR, UOCT, PAPR, BSTZ, PJUL, BJUL, PJAN, SPYV, BOCT, GLQ, BSEP, INFL, FJUN, BMEZ, CNCR, IWL, QQQE, VCIF, GLO, CUBA, PRNT, QTAP, UJAN, XDAP, ONLN, YOLO, AEF, IHAK, CPZ, ARKG, ARKW, PSEP, CHN, XTAP, JOF, LGI, AIEQ, ITEQ, AZAA, BAUG, BDEC, DTEC, ISRA, NERD, IZRL,
These are the top 5 holdings of BLUE BELL PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 229,405 shares, 29.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.64%
- General American Investors Company Inc (GAM) - 614,545 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.68%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 253,568 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.78%
- Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (ADX) - 1,124,545 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.42%
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 151,702 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.99%
Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.76 and $21.89, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.142200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 107,008 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF June (BJUN)
Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF June. The purchase prices were between $31.98 and $32.61, with an estimated average price of $32.16. The stock is now traded at around $33.017400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 71,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ)
Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.78 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $14.54. The stock is now traded at around $15.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 119,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October (POCT)
Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October. The purchase prices were between $28.5 and $29.12, with an estimated average price of $28.84. The stock is now traded at around $29.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 56,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April (BAPR)
Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $31.02. The stock is now traded at around $32.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 41,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF (AZAO)
Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $28.53, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $28.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 40,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 513.21%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $406.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 25,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.39%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $227.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 53,948 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Special Opportunities Fund Inc (SPEPB.PFD)
Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Special Opportunities Fund Inc by 39.23%. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $30.18, with an estimated average price of $29.17. The stock is now traded at around $29.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 113,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 30.91%. The purchase prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19. The stock is now traded at around $39.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 30.26%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $86.128800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 140.24%. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $176.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 197 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (FUND)
Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $7.8 and $8.94, with an estimated average price of $8.38.Sold Out: Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (GPM)
Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The sale prices were between $7.21 and $8.79, with an estimated average price of $8.25.Sold Out: Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc (ASG)
Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $8.34 and $9.28, with an estimated average price of $8.83.Sold Out: The New Ireland Fund Inc (IRL)
Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in The New Ireland Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $11.28 and $13.55, with an estimated average price of $12.63.Sold Out: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.46 and $54.41, with an estimated average price of $53.97.Sold Out: Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (PEO)
Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $14.48 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.65.
