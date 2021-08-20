Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc Buys T. Rowe Price Group Inc, PPG Industries Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells ResMed Inc, Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo Inc

- New Purchases: IIVI, PDER, AEM, DUK, BX, ERIC, CPB, ENSV, BTG, AYTU, RLFTF,
- Added Positions: TROW, PPG, LLY, SYK, TRIB, TPL, MUB, ELMD, LIND, CL, STT, PNC, FNB, ATRO, NFLX, OFLX, MS, K, AMZN, CAG, WU, MCCK, EEM, RHHBY, DFS, ORCL, SYY, UL, SIF, COST, VIG, MNKD,
- Reduced Positions: RMD, JNJ, PEP, TMO, GSLC, DIS, AAPL, FISV, NSRGY, AMGN, PFPT, MMM, LH, MO, FNF, V, NXPI, INTC, CVS, GLW, AVGO, WSO, CVX, VZ, APTV, BOOM, HOLX, MRK, FNV, SHM, CVET, DLR, PFE, XOM, IBM, ABBV, UPS, FIX, ENDP, BMY, BRK.B, JPM, INGN, ABT, GIS, BRO, KO, HON, WY, WM, LHX, PPL, MDT, PG, ERIE, ANSS, ACN, GOOG, IGSB, RSG, GOOGL, MCY, ADP, MSFT, VXF, VCSH, WLTW, UNH, BGT, IPGP, ROK, AFL, GILD, MCD, COP, KMB, LMT, D, BLL, FIS, AXP, PAYX, SPSB, SHW, TMST, NVO, BIIB, CMO, USB,
- Sold Out: PM, T, GE, UBA, RDS.B, NDAQ, DVY, CCI, ABB, DE, NEE, YUMC, TJX, TSN, PSX, ROKU, WWW, DGX, MDLZ, VAR, DELL, AWK, HD, FAF, BK, ONEM, ESLT, CMCSA, RPM, WMT, CODI, HASI, CAT, VEEV, ITW, EQT, QCOM, IRM, CRL, WELL, RTX, TXN, CME, UNP, BAC, TGT, HSY, MATW, FBGX, LW, DOC, LYB, ZBH, RDS.A, RIO, BWEL, FLEX, ADRNY, DHR, BOND, TFC, JBL, KSU, VTRS, FBHS, SWKS, ABC, BA, ETRN, FHI, KEYS, PFG, HBAN, A3O0, AY2, ADAP,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 115,277 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 172,199 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.75%
- T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 103,972 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.82%
- DMC Global Inc (BOOM) - 298,300 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.78%
- Omega Flex Inc (OFLX) - 86,059 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25%
Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.91 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $59.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pardee Resources Co Inc (PDER)
Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Pardee Resources Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $177 and $200, with an estimated average price of $191.58. The stock is now traded at around $195.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)
Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The purchase prices were between $57.81 and $73.57, with an estimated average price of $66.58. The stock is now traded at around $56.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $107.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $112.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC)
Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The purchase prices were between $12.42 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $13.38. The stock is now traded at around $11.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 33.82%. The purchase prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $214.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 103,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)
Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc added to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 122.36%. The purchase prices were between $147.97 and $182.33, with an estimated average price of $171.01. The stock is now traded at around $160.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 47,682 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 78.01%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $271.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 20,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 64.24%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $263.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 14,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Trinity Biotech PLC (TRIB)
Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Trinity Biotech PLC by 25.12%. The purchase prices were between $2.77 and $4.18, with an estimated average price of $3.34. The stock is now traded at around $2.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,055,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)
Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $1453.12 and $1753.25, with an estimated average price of $1566.13. The stock is now traded at around $1339.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (UBA)
Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $16.65 and $19.95, with an estimated average price of $18.42.Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)
Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $35.75 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $37.62.Sold Out: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)
Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Nasdaq Inc. The sale prices were between $147.46 and $179.79, with an estimated average price of $164.65.
