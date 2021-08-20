Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc Buys T. Rowe Price Group Inc, PPG Industries Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells ResMed Inc, Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc Buys T. Rowe Price Group Inc, PPG Industries Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells ResMed Inc, Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys T. Rowe Price Group Inc, PPG Industries Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Stryker Corp, Trinity Biotech PLC, sells ResMed Inc, Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc owns 139 stocks with a total value of $321 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HUNTER ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hunter+associates+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HUNTER ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 115,277 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 172,199 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.75%
  3. T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 103,972 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.82%
  4. DMC Global Inc (BOOM) - 298,300 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.78%
  5. Omega Flex Inc (OFLX) - 86,059 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25%
New Purchase: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.91 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $59.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pardee Resources Co Inc (PDER)

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Pardee Resources Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $177 and $200, with an estimated average price of $191.58. The stock is now traded at around $195.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The purchase prices were between $57.81 and $73.57, with an estimated average price of $66.58. The stock is now traded at around $56.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $107.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $112.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC)

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The purchase prices were between $12.42 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $13.38. The stock is now traded at around $11.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 33.82%. The purchase prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $214.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 103,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc added to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 122.36%. The purchase prices were between $147.97 and $182.33, with an estimated average price of $171.01. The stock is now traded at around $160.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 47,682 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 78.01%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $271.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 20,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 64.24%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $263.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 14,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Trinity Biotech PLC (TRIB)

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Trinity Biotech PLC by 25.12%. The purchase prices were between $2.77 and $4.18, with an estimated average price of $3.34. The stock is now traded at around $2.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,055,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $1453.12 and $1753.25, with an estimated average price of $1566.13. The stock is now traded at around $1339.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (UBA)

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $16.65 and $19.95, with an estimated average price of $18.42.

Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $35.75 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $37.62.

Sold Out: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Nasdaq Inc. The sale prices were between $147.46 and $179.79, with an estimated average price of $164.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of HUNTER ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. HUNTER ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HUNTER ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HUNTER ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HUNTER ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider