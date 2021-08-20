Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc Buys T. Rowe Price Group Inc, PPG Industries Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells ResMed Inc, Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo Inc

New Purchases: IIVI, PDER, AEM, DUK, BX, ERIC, CPB, ENSV, BTG, AYTU, RLFTF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys T. Rowe Price Group Inc, PPG Industries Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Stryker Corp, Trinity Biotech PLC, sells ResMed Inc, Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc owns 139 stocks with a total value of $321 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 115,277 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 172,199 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.75% T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 103,972 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.82% DMC Global Inc (BOOM) - 298,300 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.78% Omega Flex Inc (OFLX) - 86,059 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25%

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.91 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $59.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Pardee Resources Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $177 and $200, with an estimated average price of $191.58. The stock is now traded at around $195.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The purchase prices were between $57.81 and $73.57, with an estimated average price of $66.58. The stock is now traded at around $56.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $107.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $112.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The purchase prices were between $12.42 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $13.38. The stock is now traded at around $11.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 33.82%. The purchase prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $214.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 103,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc added to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 122.36%. The purchase prices were between $147.97 and $182.33, with an estimated average price of $171.01. The stock is now traded at around $160.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 47,682 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 78.01%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $271.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 20,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 64.24%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $263.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 14,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Trinity Biotech PLC by 25.12%. The purchase prices were between $2.77 and $4.18, with an estimated average price of $3.34. The stock is now traded at around $2.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,055,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $1453.12 and $1753.25, with an estimated average price of $1566.13. The stock is now traded at around $1339.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73.

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $16.65 and $19.95, with an estimated average price of $18.42.

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $35.75 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $37.62.

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Nasdaq Inc. The sale prices were between $147.46 and $179.79, with an estimated average price of $164.65.