Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. Buys iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF, Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF - Jul, Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Intel Corp, Verizon Communications Inc

TFLO, TFJL, COM, BCD, IBDP, GOOG, EJAN, VIAC, XLF, IHDG, IJAN, CXSE, XLI, IYM, LSCC, IYT, CRL, ALL, AMD, UPS, TDY, OTTR, ITB, GNTX, ENS, XLB, Added Positions: WMT, AMZN, SHY, LQD, NEAR, FLOT, XLE, IHF, TIP, VEU, SCHP, MBB, DNL, AGG, BNDX, SCHE, SCHR, ICF, GBF, EEMV, XOM, PAYX, IGSB, SHYG, SHV, HEFA, SCHO, VTIP, WU, DXCM, IEF, IEI, VWO, IUSG, EFV, CMCSA, BRC, CBZ, NWE, VGK, VPL, ADP, HRC, SCHB, INTU, JXI, IOO, PRGS, SIGI, TJX, USNA, EWC, PRI,

INTC, VBK, IGV, XLK, VBR, IVW, IYH, VOT, IHI, VV, MGK, NEE, VOE, ORCL, MGV, MSFT, SNPS, TXN, SYK, KLAC, CDNS, VTI, LIN, SHYF, MED, XME, TER, LECO, UNH, HOMB, VMW, HI, EPAM, ZTS, BURL, PCTY, ESGU, IVV, SCHA, VLUE, AMGN, C, ETN, LRCX, CBRE, FCN, FISV, BLDR, BMY, EHC, AME, HPQ, AEO, AFG, KLIC, HD, AMED, JNJ, T, CSCO, CI, ADBE, CAT, XLC, AEIS, AIZ, AJG, AIT, FB, RTX, SPGI, KFY, HUBB, RBC, HON, NLOK, TGT, MLHR, TKR, FIX, GD, WM, FLEX, PRIM, LEA, EMR, CDW, DRI, Sold Out: IAU, VZ, IYC, ARKK, FLIR, KRE, XLY, EAT, SKYW, SYY, GE, ISR,

Little Rock, AR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF, Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF - Jul, Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF, Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Comm Longer Dt Str, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Intel Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF, ARK Innovation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ifrah Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. owns 209 stocks with a total value of $349 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ifrah Financial Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ifrah+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 233,785 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 159,969 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.87% iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) - 166,674 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 184,348 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,404 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.27 and $50.3, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $50.270500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 132,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF - Jul. The purchase prices were between $23.36 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $23.46. The stock is now traded at around $23.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 200,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.56 and $30.67, with an estimated average price of $29.47. The stock is now traded at around $30.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 138,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Comm Longer Dt Str. The purchase prices were between $26.93 and $31, with an estimated average price of $29.36. The stock is now traded at around $30.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 56,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.15 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $26.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.307900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 52,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2757.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 58.12%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $151.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 13,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 116.78%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3198.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 323 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 46.05%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $45.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 32.37%. The purchase prices were between $248.47 and $272.45, with an estimated average price of $263.8. The stock is now traded at around $265.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth by 101.00%. The purchase prices were between $38.63 and $42.46, with an estimated average price of $40.72. The stock is now traded at around $41.920200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 37.82%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $52.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF. The sale prices were between $74.11 and $78.32, with an estimated average price of $76.63.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03.