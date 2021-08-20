Legato Capital Management LLC Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, CVS Health Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells Bryn Mawr Bank Corp, HDFC Bank, Gilead Sciences Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Legato Capital Management LLC Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, CVS Health Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells Bryn Mawr Bank Corp, HDFC Bank, Gilead Sciences Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Legato Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, CVS Health Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, Johnson & Johnson, sells Bryn Mawr Bank Corp, HDFC Bank, Gilead Sciences Inc, Landec Corp, Autohome Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legato Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Legato Capital Management LLC owns 223 stocks with a total value of $332 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Legato Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legato+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Legato Capital Management LLC
  1. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 160,511 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,321 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.87%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,178 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.78%
  4. Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) - 340,090 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61%
  5. NICE Ltd (NICE) - 32,857 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Legato Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $79.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 160,511 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Legato Capital Management LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $84.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 33,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Legato Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $391.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 6,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Legato Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $179.536000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 14,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Legato Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $165.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 14,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Legato Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 55,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: StoneX Group Inc (SNEX)

Legato Capital Management LLC added to a holding in StoneX Group Inc by 101.95%. The purchase prices were between $60.34 and $70.08, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $66.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 74,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Legato Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 29.78%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $304.179900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 33,178 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Legato Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 43.82%. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $225.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 21,079 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NetApp Inc (NTAP)

Legato Capital Management LLC added to a holding in NetApp Inc by 28.27%. The purchase prices were between $72.67 and $83.63, with an estimated average price of $77.95. The stock is now traded at around $80.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 79,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Legato Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 34.28%. The purchase prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57. The stock is now traded at around $178.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 28,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Legato Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 22.31%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $141.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 45,991 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (BMTC)

Legato Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $42.19 and $49.18, with an estimated average price of $45.83.

Sold Out: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)

Legato Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $68.25 and $77.74, with an estimated average price of $73.43.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Legato Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73.

Sold Out: Landec Corp (LNDC)

Legato Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Landec Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $11.51.

Sold Out: Autohome Inc (ATHM)

Legato Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Autohome Inc. The sale prices were between $62.37 and $96.85, with an estimated average price of $82.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of Legato Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Legato Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Legato Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Legato Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Legato Capital Management LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider