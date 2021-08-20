Legato Capital Management LLC Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, CVS Health Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells Bryn Mawr Bank Corp, HDFC Bank, Gilead Sciences Inc

New Purchases: EFA, CVS, GS, COF, JNJ, BAC, JPM, WMT, LSXMK, BBCP, AZO, BRK.B, EBAY, NOC, REGN, ANTM, RHI, FWONK, MPWR, LSCC, MTB, ALSN, KRNT, ACI, LBRDA, DHR, EXPD, MSM, AYI, CSCO, ROP, GOOGL, SHW, TMO, WAL, DISCK, ACN, FAST, FDX, SYK, V, RRR, CHKP, ITW, ICE, MCK, MDT, ESI, CHD, TT, PG, TKR, CTSH, ECL, DIS, ESTC, SHOO, LSTR, ELY, GTLS, EXPE, TGTX, FIVN, WSC, IIPR, WDC, TFII, RGEN, BBIO, AMEH, BHVN, EVBG, SMAR, AMRC, SQSP, TCBI, MRTX, CHGG, MAC, XPEL, MIXT, ARNA, DMTK, KTB, BILL, CTS, PRMW, PACW, ITIC, UTMD, PCSB, TWST, TIL, FORR, HMNF, HWKN, MLR, NTUS, III, ITCI, BOOT, FNWB, AVTR, CRAI, CPSI, JOUT, RBC, SCSC, WNEB, ISDR, NEO, WFCF, NX, OTCM, COUP, KRYS, VMEO, AMOT, AMNF, FSS, FONR, GPX, MGIC, NXGN, STKL, FFNW, ERII, MHH, APLE, PVBC, ARGX, CDLX, ALXO, BLI, ACU, CACI, HOFT, TBNK, IROQ, SDGR, OMIC, SXI, WLDN, AMRS, KALV, VRRM, INSP, GH, TPTX, AEIS, ZIXI, PODD, KMDA, HMTV, GOGO, SFM, ESTA, OSH, DSGX, GDEN, SFBC, MASS, CLAR, CRWS, CCEL, NOBH, PBIP, CBMB, RVLV, TLIS, LIND,

SNEX, MSFT, AMGN, NTAP, SWKS, AAPL, QCOM, CCF, SAFT, ALEX, WINA, BIDU, IESC, JD, TCOM, ABT, YY, NOMD, FSV, AGX, MLI, SHO, PLUS, Reduced Positions: CDMO, SIGA,

CDMO, SIGA, Sold Out: BMTC, HDB, GILD, LNDC, ATHM,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, CVS Health Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, Johnson & Johnson, sells Bryn Mawr Bank Corp, HDFC Bank, Gilead Sciences Inc, Landec Corp, Autohome Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legato Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Legato Capital Management LLC owns 223 stocks with a total value of $332 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 160,511 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,321 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.87% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,178 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.78% Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) - 340,090 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61% NICE Ltd (NICE) - 32,857 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%

Legato Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $79.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 160,511 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legato Capital Management LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $84.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 33,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legato Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $391.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 6,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legato Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $179.536000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 14,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legato Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $165.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 14,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legato Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 55,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legato Capital Management LLC added to a holding in StoneX Group Inc by 101.95%. The purchase prices were between $60.34 and $70.08, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $66.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 74,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legato Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 29.78%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $304.179900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 33,178 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legato Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 43.82%. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $225.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 21,079 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legato Capital Management LLC added to a holding in NetApp Inc by 28.27%. The purchase prices were between $72.67 and $83.63, with an estimated average price of $77.95. The stock is now traded at around $80.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 79,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legato Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 34.28%. The purchase prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57. The stock is now traded at around $178.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 28,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legato Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 22.31%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $141.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 45,991 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legato Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $42.19 and $49.18, with an estimated average price of $45.83.

Legato Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $68.25 and $77.74, with an estimated average price of $73.43.

Legato Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73.

Legato Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Landec Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $11.51.

Legato Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Autohome Inc. The sale prices were between $62.37 and $96.85, with an estimated average price of $82.52.