Appleton Group, Llc Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Appleton, WI, based Investment company Appleton Group, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , sells Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Marriott International Inc, Materials Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Appleton Group, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Appleton Group, Llc owns 51 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of APPLETON GROUP, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/appleton+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of APPLETON GROUP, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 162,960 shares, 18.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 890.76%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 289,572 shares, 15.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%
  3. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 188,703 shares, 15.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%
  4. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 307,131 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1313.72%
  5. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 313,151 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1649.94%
New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Appleton Group, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.68 and $87.03, with an estimated average price of $84.26. The stock is now traded at around $84.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 43,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Appleton Group, Llc initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 27,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Appleton Group, Llc initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 16,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Appleton Group, Llc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $105.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Universal Display Corp (OLED)

Appleton Group, Llc initiated holding in Universal Display Corp. The purchase prices were between $188.61 and $243.53, with an estimated average price of $219.55. The stock is now traded at around $204.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)

Appleton Group, Llc initiated holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.29 and $455.73, with an estimated average price of $424.71. The stock is now traded at around $474.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Appleton Group, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 890.76%. The purchase prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15. The stock is now traded at around $152.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.42%. The holding were 162,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Appleton Group, Llc added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1313.72%. The purchase prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19. The stock is now traded at around $39.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.64%. The holding were 307,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Appleton Group, Llc added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1649.94%. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $29.764400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.45%. The holding were 313,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Appleton Group, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1177.40%. The purchase prices were between $106.91 and $109.22, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $108.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 32,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

Appleton Group, Llc added to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 38.77%. The purchase prices were between $147.97 and $182.33, with an estimated average price of $171.01. The stock is now traded at around $160.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: HealthEquity Inc (HQY)

Appleton Group, Llc added to a holding in HealthEquity Inc by 33.68%. The purchase prices were between $66.24 and $84.6, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $62.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Appleton Group, Llc sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.

Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Appleton Group, Llc sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27.

Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Appleton Group, Llc sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58.

Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Appleton Group, Llc sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85.

Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Appleton Group, Llc sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65.

Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Appleton Group, Llc sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85.



Here is the complete portfolio of APPLETON GROUP, LLC. Also check out:

1. APPLETON GROUP, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. APPLETON GROUP, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. APPLETON GROUP, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that APPLETON GROUP, LLC keeps buying
