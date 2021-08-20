Appleton Group, Llc Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

- New Purchases: CWB, LQD, EMB, AMD, TYL, OLED, BLUE, FDN, PHO, TAN, XLK, XLV, XBI, COO,
- Added Positions: SCHG, SCHF, SCHE, JNK, SCHV, PPG, CRUS, HQY, SCHZ, SCHM, FB,
- Reduced Positions: SCHA, VCSH, BLDR, XLE, DIS, VMW, PGX, DSI, SPYX, XLF, IYR,
- Sold Out: CTSH, MAR, XLB, XLP, XLU, XLY,
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 162,960 shares, 18.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 890.76%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 289,572 shares, 15.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 188,703 shares, 15.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 307,131 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1313.72%
- Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 313,151 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1649.94%
Appleton Group, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.68 and $87.03, with an estimated average price of $84.26. The stock is now traded at around $84.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 43,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Appleton Group, Llc initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 27,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Appleton Group, Llc initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 16,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Appleton Group, Llc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $105.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Universal Display Corp (OLED)
Appleton Group, Llc initiated holding in Universal Display Corp. The purchase prices were between $188.61 and $243.53, with an estimated average price of $219.55. The stock is now traded at around $204.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)
Appleton Group, Llc initiated holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.29 and $455.73, with an estimated average price of $424.71. The stock is now traded at around $474.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 840 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Appleton Group, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 890.76%. The purchase prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15. The stock is now traded at around $152.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.42%. The holding were 162,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
Appleton Group, Llc added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1313.72%. The purchase prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19. The stock is now traded at around $39.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.64%. The holding were 307,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Appleton Group, Llc added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1649.94%. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $29.764400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.45%. The holding were 313,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Appleton Group, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1177.40%. The purchase prices were between $106.91 and $109.22, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $108.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 32,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)
Appleton Group, Llc added to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 38.77%. The purchase prices were between $147.97 and $182.33, with an estimated average price of $171.01. The stock is now traded at around $160.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: HealthEquity Inc (HQY)
Appleton Group, Llc added to a holding in HealthEquity Inc by 33.68%. The purchase prices were between $66.24 and $84.6, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $62.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Appleton Group, Llc sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Appleton Group, Llc sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27.Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Appleton Group, Llc sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58.Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Appleton Group, Llc sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85.Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Appleton Group, Llc sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65.Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Appleton Group, Llc sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85.
