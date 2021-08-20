DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Stellantis NV, Deutsche Bank AG, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Sells Broadcom Inc, Abbott Laboratories, VF Corp

Frankfurt, 2M, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Stellantis NV, Deutsche Bank AG, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Tesla Inc, Wells Fargo, sells Broadcom Inc, Abbott Laboratories, VF Corp, General Electric Co, Eaton Corp PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale. As of 2021Q2, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 1382 stocks with a total value of $34.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dekabank+deutsche+girozentrale/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,768,815 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.56% Linde PLC (LIN) - 4,539,531 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,611,294 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.53% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 277,406 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.89% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 372,340 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $20.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 10,647,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in Qualtrics International Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.86 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $35.03. The stock is now traded at around $44.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 710,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31. The stock is now traded at around $94.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 407,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in Oatly Group AB. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $24.81. The stock is now traded at around $15.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 576,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in Diversey Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.04 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $16.58. The stock is now traded at around $15.468000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 784,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in Deutsche Bank AG by 44.45%. The purchase prices were between $11.69 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.54. The stock is now traded at around $12.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 26,130,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 300.97%. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1048.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 146,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 52.51%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $677.054000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 370,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 147.64%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,128,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 597.66%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,170,117 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 180.84%. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54. The stock is now traded at around $63.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,651,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale sold out a holding in CureVac NV. The sale prices were between $56.91 and $127.53, with an estimated average price of $99.87.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale sold out a holding in Stride Inc. The sale prices were between $26.34 and $34.44, with an estimated average price of $29.8.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale sold out a holding in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. The sale prices were between $11.85 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $14.62.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale sold out a holding in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53.72 and $65.7, with an estimated average price of $58.88.