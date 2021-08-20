Logo
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Stellantis NV, Deutsche Bank AG, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Sells Broadcom Inc, Abbott Laboratories, VF Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Frankfurt, 2M, based Investment company DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale (Current Portfolio) buys Stellantis NV, Deutsche Bank AG, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Tesla Inc, Wells Fargo, sells Broadcom Inc, Abbott Laboratories, VF Corp, General Electric Co, Eaton Corp PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale. As of 2021Q2, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 1382 stocks with a total value of $34.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dekabank+deutsche+girozentrale/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,768,815 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.56%
  2. Linde PLC (LIN) - 4,539,531 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,611,294 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.53%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 277,406 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.89%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 372,340 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%
New Purchase: Stellantis NV (STLA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $20.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 10,647,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Qualtrics International Inc (XM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in Qualtrics International Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.86 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $35.03. The stock is now traded at around $44.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 710,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31. The stock is now traded at around $94.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 407,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Oatly Group AB (OTLY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in Oatly Group AB. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $24.81. The stock is now traded at around $15.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 576,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Diversey Holdings Ltd (DSEY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in Diversey Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.04 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $16.58. The stock is now traded at around $15.468000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 784,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in Deutsche Bank AG by 44.45%. The purchase prices were between $11.69 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.54. The stock is now traded at around $12.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 26,130,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 300.97%. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1048.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 146,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 52.51%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $677.054000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 370,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 147.64%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,128,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 597.66%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,170,117 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 180.84%. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54. The stock is now traded at around $63.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,651,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: CureVac NV (CVAC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale sold out a holding in CureVac NV. The sale prices were between $56.91 and $127.53, with an estimated average price of $99.87.

Sold Out: Stride Inc (LRN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale sold out a holding in Stride Inc. The sale prices were between $26.34 and $34.44, with an estimated average price of $29.8.

Sold Out: TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (TPGY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale sold out a holding in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. The sale prices were between $11.85 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $14.62.

Sold Out: (VAR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (HYFM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale sold out a holding in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53.72 and $65.7, with an estimated average price of $58.88.



Here is the complete portfolio of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale. Also check out:

1. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale's Undervalued Stocks
2. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale keeps buying
