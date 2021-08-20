DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Stellantis NV, Deutsche Bank AG, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Sells Broadcom Inc, Abbott Laboratories, VF Corp

- New Purchases: STLA, XM, FSLR, DSEY, OTLY, OGN, WPRT, SHLS, CHPT, CHPT, SLG, WFG, REGI, NOVA, FTCI, PDCO, TECH, WDFC, TRIP, TRUP, FRPT, AMAL, QFIN, AFYA, VTRU, APPH, ULCC, ARVL, STEM, FYBR, DLO, PTRA, AMN, APA, AN, LCTX, BYD, BXMT, CSV, LUMN, CHT, CLB, RDY, ENIA, EPD, FELE, HE, NOV, NUAN, RYN, RGEN, SNBR, SXT, SONY, TPX, TPL, UFPI, SPB, ET, PRIM, CGAU, HPP, BCC, NRZ, DOOO, IRT, PINC, MGP, SPCE, PAGS, FUTU, TIGR, HHR, SITM, OCFT, BIPC, AMTI, DADA, BNR, GBIO, API, PSTX, ALXO, ITOS, NRIX, ANNX, ALVR, CD, CNXC, MRVI, DASH, AJAX, PLTK, RLX, SANA, BMBL, CHAA.U, CPNG, IBRX, COIN, PATH, PRVA, VMEO, LFST, DOCS, BAMR,
- Added Positions: AMZN, DB, ISRG, TSLA, WFC, AAPL, FCX, MSFT, MDLZ, BIDU, LRCX, CRM, AIG, NOC, V, FB, DOCU, ZM, SNOW, NVDA, ROK, ROST, BMY, C, JNJ, MU, NFLX, PEP, ATVI, ANSS, ADSK, EQIX, HON, MPWR, QCOM, YUM, TWLO, ADBE, KO, MRK, SYK, ABBV, PG, SWK, MELI, RUN, AVTR, CSCO, UBER, AKAM, ADI, CMI, IBM, PWR, DGX, GWW, AMRC, ESTC, PINS, ADP, CERN, COST, ENB, MAS, SLF, TSM, TXN, TMO, WCN, TEL, DG, LYB, ZTS, JD, SEDG, PYPL, WTRG, BLDP, BNS, GIB, CVX, CGNX, CTSH, DHR, FLEX, FLO, ICUI, IDXX, LH, LVS, MKC, MCK, MCO, NTAP, NKE, PTC, PLUG, NTR, RY, SWKS, TD, UPS, UNH, VZ, VRTX, DIS, AGNC, VIPS, ENPH, PNR, WDAY, TDOC, AQUA, COLD, PDD, CARR, AGCO, AMT, AMAT, BCE, BLL, BMO, BDX, BBY, BXP, CHRW, CSX, CDNS, CM, CP, CRL, LNG, CMCSA, CAG, CCI, DE, DVN, DOV, DRE, XOM, FR, GPN, MNST, WELL, HSY, IBN, ITW, IFF, JCI, KNX, SPGI, MDT, MTD, MCHP, NVAX, ORLY, PCAR, PKG, PH, PRGS, PHM, REGN, RSG, SBAC, SRE, SON, TGT, TTEK, USB, WAT, ANTM, WY, IPGP, TMUS, AWK, ULTA, IOVA, GNRC, CBOE, KMI, MOS, XYL, RXN, NOW, BFAM, VEEV, BRX, ALLE, ANET, SYNH, RCKT, KRNT, ETSY, SHOP, SNAP, IR, ROKU, GH, TME, FOXA, NET, DDOG, PGNY, BEKE, ARRY, OZON, JOBS, SRPT, ABMD, AFL, ADC, ALB, LNT, AMED, AMP, IVZ, NLY, AIRC, ATR, ADM, ALV, BBD, ITUB, BHC, BRC, BC, CAE, CCJ, KMX, CAH, CSL, CNC, DXC, COO, GLW, BAP, TCOM, XRAY, DTE, DRI, DAR, DXCM, DLR, DISCA, DLB, DCI, EW, EME, ETR, EPR, ERIE, RE, EXAS, FRT, FNF, FE, F, TGNA, GRMN, IT, RHP, GIL, GPK, HDB, HAL, PEAK, HR, EHC, HPQ, HXL, HIW, HOLX, HST, HBAN, ILMN, IMO, INFY, IP, IPG, KEY, GOGL, LHCG, LTC, LSTR, LII, LPX, MGA, MLM, MRVL, MET, MBT, MHK, NICE, NVR, NDAQ, NHI, NTCT, NBIX, NI, ES, OKE, VHC, PENN, BRFS, RDWR, RF, RBA, WRK, RCI, ROP, RCL, POOL, SLB, SCI, SLGN, SPG, SIRI, SNA, LUV, STT, STKL, NLOK, AXON, TFX, TU, TER, TEVA, TRI, THO, TRP, TREX, TYL, UGI, UNP, UTHR, VLO, VMI, WBA, WTS, WMK, WERN, WDC, WMB, WEC, WYNN, AUY, ZIXI, FTS, NEO, EXLS, OC, AER, MLCO, MDGL, SQM, ACM, PODD, VMW, TDC, ICL, BTG, KDP, VRSK, CVE, DQ, ST, HTHT, PBA, SSNC, TAL, NOAH, VNET, MPC, PFPT, CG, FANG, CONE, HASI, IQV, NWSA, REXR, AMH, MUSA, FATE, XLRN, RNG, BURL, ESRT, CNHI, WIX, VRNS, CGC, WB, CTRE, TMX, NEP, WMS, CFG, CYBR, CZR, HUBS, QSR, QRVO, BZUN, FSV, CABO, BLD, KHC, LITE, HPE, SQ, BGNE, SCWX, LSXMA, VST, CRSP, ZTO, GDS, LW, OKTA, ZLAB, SE, DNLI, ZS, IQ, CDAY, EQH, HUYA, AVLR, EPRT, TENB, NIO, NIU, DELL, FOX, LYFT, TW, WORK, TXG, IMAB, PPD, KC, RPRX, MEG, LI, OSH, U, CRSR, LU, ABNB,
- Reduced Positions: AVGO, ABT, JPM, VFC, UBS, ETN, GOLD, STX, BNTX, MMC, BABA, INTC, CTXS, LLY, GOOGL, ORCL, PFE, PSX, OTIS, XPEV, MFC, MS, QGEN, CVS, ECL, FISV, TTWO, YNDX, SYF, ACN, ALL, AMGN, CIEN, CLX, LOGI, LOW, PGR, SBUX, WLTW, EBAY, MSCI, AQN, GOOG, MO, DOX, BIIB, BA, FIS, ICE, KR, LFUS, SPXC, WM, MA, PM, ICLR, KEYS, RACE, FTV, GFL, BSY, CB, PLD, AEM, APD, ALGN, UHAL, AVY, TFC, BAC, BAX, BRK.B, BLK, CMS, CNI, COF, CAT, SCHW, STZ, DHI, DECK, DLTR, D, DUK, EA, EMR, EQR, EL, EXPD, FFIV, FITB, GS, LHX, HD, TT, INTU, KLAC, KMB, MAN, MRCY, NSC, NUE, OHI, PNC, PAAS, SHW, TROW, WMT, WST, ZBRA, AWI, DFS, CHTR, SPLK, PANW, YY, TWTR, ATHM, TWOU, CTLT, STOR, KURA, AGR, PK, BILI, MRNA, ALC, CTVA, GOTU, CHWY, BEAM, DKNG, AES, AAP, ARE, Y, HES, AEE, ACC, AEP, AXP, AFG, ABC, AME, AU, AON, ACGL, AJG, AIZ, ATRO, AZO, AVB, BK, BIO, SAM, BSX, BRO, BF.B, BLDR, VIAC, CF, COG, CPT, CNQ, CCL, CE, CNP, CHKP, CHD, CINF, CTAS, CSGP, CCEP, VALE, COP, ED, CVA, CCK, DVA, DPZ, DD, EOG, EWBC, EGP, EMN, DISH, EIX, EFX, ELS, ESS, EXC, EXPE, EXR, FMC, FCN, FDS, FICO, FAST, BEN, GD, GIS, GNTX, GPC, GGB, GFI, HRB, HAIN, THG, HIG, HAS, HEI, HSIC, HFC, HRL, HUM, MTCH, INFO, IEX, IRM, IONS, JBHT, SJM, JBL, JKHY, JNPR, KBH, KRC, KIM, KGC, LKQ, LEN, LBTYA, LNC, LYV, MTB, MGM, MKL, MKTX, MAR, MXIM, MMS, MCD, MPW, MAA, MSA, MOH, TAP, VTRS, NRG, NTES, NWL, NEM, NDSN, NTRS, OGE, ON, OXY, ODFL, OTTR, OSTK, PCG, PPG, PPL, PAYX, PKI, PNW, PXD, PKX, PSMT, PFG, PRU, RPM, RJF, O, REG, RS, RNR, RMD, BB, RHI, ROL, SEIC, SIVB, SEE, XPO, SJR, SSRM, WPM, SO, SCCO, TRV, STN, STLD, SCL, STE, SUI, SU, SNPS, SYY, TDY, TOL, TR, GL, TSCO, TRMB, TSN, UDR, URI, MTN, VRSN, VNO, VMC, WPC, WRB, WAB, WRI, EVRG, WHR, HEI.A, CMG, L, CROX, TDG, TECK, HBI, EDU, WU, LDOS, LBTYK, BR, DAL, BX, LULU, MASI, FNV, CIXX, MYRG, DISCK, RGA, KL, ABST, FTNT, LEA, FAF, NOVT, COR, GM, BAH, FRC, FLT, HCA, HII, APO, ZG, HZNP, VER, GWRE, EPAM, RPAI, SRC, VOYA, CDW, SFM, ARMK, HLT, PCTY, PAYC, NAVI, ZEN, TBPH, GLOB, FWONK, ADVM, W, LBRDA, AXTA, LBRDK, GDDY, BKI, APLE, TRU, Z, WSC, LSXMK, NTLA, TTD, COUP, YUMC, ATH, HWM, INVH, CVNA, ATUS, BKR, RDFN, DCPH, MDB, VICI, APLS, DBX, SPOT, AVRO, DAVA, ELAN, YETI, DOW, CRWD, DT, PTON, IAC, BEPC, RKT, AMWL, PLTR, VNT, SHC,
- Sold Out: GE, CVAC, DNMR, PRAH, MOMO, LRN, GTLS, VAR, OLED, JMIA, TPGY, HYFM, MASS, NVT, QTS, TRMD, CHGG, FIVN, AHH, CWEN, CTMX, VYGR, SPRO, PAND, CERT, PRSP, BE, AIV, ACTC, FREQ, APRE, WTM, CEO, CUB, FLIR, FHI, CLGX, HAE, JW.A, NJR, ORA, QDEL, JOE, VEDL, GLUU, CBPO, ERII, PRI, RP, SBRA, MTSI, ALEX, GWPH, THRM, FPRX,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,768,815 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.56%
- Linde PLC (LIN) - 4,539,531 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,611,294 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.53%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 277,406 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.89%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 372,340 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $20.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 10,647,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Qualtrics International Inc (XM)
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in Qualtrics International Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.86 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $35.03. The stock is now traded at around $44.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 710,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Solar Inc (FSLR)
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31. The stock is now traded at around $94.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 407,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in Oatly Group AB. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $24.81. The stock is now traded at around $15.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 576,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Diversey Holdings Ltd (DSEY)
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in Diversey Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.04 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $16.58. The stock is now traded at around $15.468000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 784,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Deutsche Bank AG (DB)
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in Deutsche Bank AG by 44.45%. The purchase prices were between $11.69 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.54. The stock is now traded at around $12.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 26,130,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 300.97%. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1048.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 146,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 52.51%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $677.054000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 370,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 147.64%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,128,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 597.66%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,170,117 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 180.84%. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54. The stock is now traded at around $63.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,651,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: CureVac NV (CVAC)
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale sold out a holding in CureVac NV. The sale prices were between $56.91 and $127.53, with an estimated average price of $99.87.Sold Out: Stride Inc (LRN)
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale sold out a holding in Stride Inc. The sale prices were between $26.34 and $34.44, with an estimated average price of $29.8.Sold Out: TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (TPGY)
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale sold out a holding in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. The sale prices were between $11.85 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $14.62.Sold Out: (VAR)
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (HYFM)
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale sold out a holding in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53.72 and $65.7, with an estimated average price of $58.88.
