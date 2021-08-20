Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. Buys ASML Holding NV, Moderna Inc, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

New Purchases: ASML, APLS, ILMN, VACC, LMT, EXPD, UPS, XYL, SURF, SPGI, PYPL, SQ, VIG,

Ipswich, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ASML Holding NV, Moderna Inc, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Equinor ASA, sells General Electric Co, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Boston Beer Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. owns 192 stocks with a total value of $390 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 79,640 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 122,744 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.31% iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 40,064 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.85% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 40,134 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58% Visa Inc (V) - 37,733 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82. The stock is now traded at around $782.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. initiated holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.9 and $64.9, with an estimated average price of $51.41. The stock is now traded at around $60.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 19,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $485.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. initiated holding in Vaccitech PLC. The purchase prices were between $13.03 and $17, with an estimated average price of $14.8. The stock is now traded at around $13.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 43,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $356.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 769 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.61 and $126.6, with an estimated average price of $117.84. The stock is now traded at around $122.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 92.86%. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $381.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 12,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 407.07%. The purchase prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.170500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 30,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. added to a holding in Equinor ASA by 207.10%. The purchase prices were between $18.93 and $23.18, with an estimated average price of $21.04. The stock is now traded at around $19.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 61,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 47.33%. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $367.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 20.13%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $108.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 34.85%. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. sold out a holding in IAA Inc. The sale prices were between $53.33 and $63.34, with an estimated average price of $57.38.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $970.08 and $1306.45, with an estimated average price of $1123.51.