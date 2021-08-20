Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. Buys ASML Holding NV, Moderna Inc, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

- New Purchases: ASML, APLS, ILMN, VACC, LMT, EXPD, UPS, XYL, SURF, SPGI, PYPL, SQ, VIG,
- Added Positions: MRNA, PFF, EQNR, OTIS, AMZN, GOOGL, TGT, JPM, IWV, CVX, PGR, JNJ, PANW, COST, DHR, TSM, V, WSO, MKC.V, CCOI, CAT, IGSB, AMAT, MKC, APD, PEP, MDT, WM, VZ, TMO, GH, TJX, PG, ADBE, EL, NVDA, CCI, LHX, HD, HON, IBM, MMC, MRK, AKAM, BRK.B, BNS, BCE, CL, IVV, GSK, DEO, AWK, DIS, TTE, SNY, MCD, CB, OKE, NEM, FB, CVS, LOW, IJR,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, AMD, VRTX, KO, RDS.A, MSFT, XOM, CHD, INTC, NEE, ABT, CAC, ABBV, QCOM, LIN, EFA, LULU, MMM, KMB, JKHY, GPC, BAX, ADM, ATR, FISV, CSCO, SLB, RTX, AFL,
- Sold Out: GE, SAM, IAA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 79,640 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 122,744 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.31%
- iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 40,064 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.85%
- Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 40,134 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
- Visa Inc (V) - 37,733 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%
Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82. The stock is now traded at around $782.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS)
Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. initiated holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.9 and $64.9, with an estimated average price of $51.41. The stock is now traded at around $60.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 19,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $485.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vaccitech PLC (VACC)
Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. initiated holding in Vaccitech PLC. The purchase prices were between $13.03 and $17, with an estimated average price of $14.8. The stock is now traded at around $13.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 43,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $356.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 769 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)
Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.61 and $126.6, with an estimated average price of $117.84. The stock is now traded at around $122.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 92.86%. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $381.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 12,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 407.07%. The purchase prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.170500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 30,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Equinor ASA (EQNR)
Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. added to a holding in Equinor ASA by 207.10%. The purchase prices were between $18.93 and $23.18, with an estimated average price of $21.04. The stock is now traded at around $19.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 61,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 47.33%. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $367.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 20.13%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $108.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 34.85%. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: IAA Inc (IAA)
Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. sold out a holding in IAA Inc. The sale prices were between $53.33 and $63.34, with an estimated average price of $57.38.Sold Out: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)
Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $970.08 and $1306.45, with an estimated average price of $1123.51.
Here is the complete portfolio of Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc..
1. Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. keeps buying
