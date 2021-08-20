Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, McDonald's Corp, Philip Morris International Inc

- Added Positions: AMZN, AAPL, DG, SWK, LOW, BDX, PEP, QQQ, SBUX, KMB, CLX, BMY, ABBV, PG, AEP, AWK, RTX, PYPL, TD, PFE, INTC, SPY, COST, MO, MU, UPS, JNJ, DEO, TXN, T, LYB, ADBE, HON, CVS,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, DGRO, GILD, USRT, TFC, IGM, QLTA,
- Sold Out: XOM, MCD, PM,
For the details of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eastover+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,868 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.29%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,745 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.66%
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 32,994 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 33,898 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.63%
- Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 51,175 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.89%
Eastover Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 87.43%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Eastover Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 85.74%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $442.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Eastover Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 22.86%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $458.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Eastover Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59.Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Eastover Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73.Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Eastover Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48.
