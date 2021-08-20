Logo
River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Buys Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Baidu Inc, Owens-Corning Inc, General Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
London, X0, based Investment company River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp (Current Portfolio) buys Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, Stericycle Inc, sells Baidu Inc, Owens-Corning Inc, General Electric Co, FedEx Corp, NXP Semiconductors NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp. As of 2021Q2, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp owns 136 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/river+%26+mercantile+asset+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP
  1. Citigroup Inc (C) - 2,328,061 shares, 10.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.59%
  2. Owens-Corning Inc (OC) - 1,092,319 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.2%
  3. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 571,889 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.89%
  4. Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) - 1,661,275 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57%
  5. Baker Hughes Co (BKR) - 3,770,416 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.29%
New Purchase: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.85 and $29, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $24.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 458,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $145.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 81,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.32 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $27.85. The stock is now traded at around $26.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 81,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 53,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.52 and $157.49, with an estimated average price of $133.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.758000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $26.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 47,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 233.61%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $284.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 51,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc by 427.76%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $47.78. The stock is now traded at around $49.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 200,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Stericycle Inc (SRCL)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Stericycle Inc by 262.21%. The purchase prices were between $67.51 and $79.23, with an estimated average price of $73.44. The stock is now traded at around $66.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 140,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 151.48%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $151.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 79,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 71.98%. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $19.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 332,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 63.35%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 695,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68.

Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.

Sold Out: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in CBRE Group Inc. The sale prices were between $78.4 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $85.22.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP. Also check out:

1. RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP keeps buying
