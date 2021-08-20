River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Buys Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Baidu Inc, Owens-Corning Inc, General Electric Co

New Purchases: SFM, PG, BBBY, VIAC, SLB, BYND, EWBC, FLR, AXTA, DDD, DAL, GWB, AMK, ZIP, SOHU, ERO, ERO,

SFM, PG, BBBY, VIAC, SLB, BYND, EWBC, FLR, AXTA, DDD, DAL, GWB, AMK, ZIP, SOHU, ERO, ERO, Added Positions: BRK.B, DIS, KNX, SRCL, WMT, BKR, GOLD, ZNGA, SNA, CL, KO, MAT, MAR, WU, APRN, GAN, MMM, TCOM, JNJ, IQ, VNET, BA, ARCO, TME, ATHM, MRO,

BRK.B, DIS, KNX, SRCL, WMT, BKR, GOLD, ZNGA, SNA, CL, KO, MAT, MAR, WU, APRN, GAN, MMM, TCOM, JNJ, IQ, VNET, BA, ARCO, TME, ATHM, MRO, Reduced Positions: OC, C, FDX, AVT, APAM, REZI, SBUX, CRTO, DHI, ORCL, CPRI, LVS, CFG, FB, GOOGL, MCK, PYPL, AMZN, HOLI, STT, JCI, JPM, GM, EBAY, AMAT, AAPL, OMC, MSFT, INTC, UBER, ERF, DXC, ACN, UNH, CX, SCHW, FISV, DBX, NVT, WRK, RTX, JEF, BWA, MMYT, CSCO, DVN, VECO, HOG, NOV, HDB, SWN, LUV, SPOT, PH, MELI, KHC, VTRS, MHK, WFC, CARS, RMAX, QIWI, AMG, MOS, CIB, BAC, PFE, MGI, IMAX, VRM, AXP, EMN, HRB, CAAP, IBM, GOOS, TRIP, SABR, WW, ZION, SPR, MANU,

OC, C, FDX, AVT, APAM, REZI, SBUX, CRTO, DHI, ORCL, CPRI, LVS, CFG, FB, GOOGL, MCK, PYPL, AMZN, HOLI, STT, JCI, JPM, GM, EBAY, AMAT, AAPL, OMC, MSFT, INTC, UBER, ERF, DXC, ACN, UNH, CX, SCHW, FISV, DBX, NVT, WRK, RTX, JEF, BWA, MMYT, CSCO, DVN, VECO, HOG, NOV, HDB, SWN, LUV, SPOT, PH, MELI, KHC, VTRS, MHK, WFC, CARS, RMAX, QIWI, AMG, MOS, CIB, BAC, PFE, MGI, IMAX, VRM, AXP, EMN, HRB, CAAP, IBM, GOOS, TRIP, SABR, WW, ZION, SPR, MANU, Sold Out: BIDU, GE, NXPI, CAT, CBRE, LLY, MU, AIG, MOMO, KGC,

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, Stericycle Inc, sells Baidu Inc, Owens-Corning Inc, General Electric Co, FedEx Corp, NXP Semiconductors NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp. As of 2021Q2, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp owns 136 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/river+%26+mercantile+asset+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Citigroup Inc (C) - 2,328,061 shares, 10.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.59% Owens-Corning Inc (OC) - 1,092,319 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.2% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 571,889 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.89% Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) - 1,661,275 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57% Baker Hughes Co (BKR) - 3,770,416 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.29%

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.85 and $29, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $24.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 458,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $145.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 81,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.32 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $27.85. The stock is now traded at around $26.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 81,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 53,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.52 and $157.49, with an estimated average price of $133.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.758000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $26.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 47,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 233.61%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $284.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 51,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc by 427.76%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $47.78. The stock is now traded at around $49.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 200,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Stericycle Inc by 262.21%. The purchase prices were between $67.51 and $79.23, with an estimated average price of $73.44. The stock is now traded at around $66.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 140,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 151.48%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $151.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 79,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 71.98%. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $19.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 332,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 63.35%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 695,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in CBRE Group Inc. The sale prices were between $78.4 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $85.22.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58.