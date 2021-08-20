Sterling Investment Management, Inc. Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Canadian National Railway Co, Moody's Corporation, Sells Citigroup Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Eli Lilly and Co

New Purchases: TSM, CNI, MCO, BXP, DISCA, UNP, FDL,

TSM, CNI, MCO, BXP, DISCA, UNP, FDL, Added Positions: VCSH, VEA, SCHO, GOOG, V, CMCSA, CP, CHTR, VWO, SH, BTI, GLD, RSG, ORAN, LBTYA, WM, BMY,

VCSH, VEA, SCHO, GOOG, V, CMCSA, CP, CHTR, VWO, SH, BTI, GLD, RSG, ORAN, LBTYA, WM, BMY, Reduced Positions: C, VZ, BAC, CCI, BRK.B, ABBV, SCHR, CCJ, ANTM, XLK, JNJ, JPM, DEO, QCOM, WFC, GS, WMT, MSFT, XYL, INDA, AAPL, DIS, XLP, XLV, AMZN, UNH, XLC, XLF, XLI, XLY,

C, VZ, BAC, CCI, BRK.B, ABBV, SCHR, CCJ, ANTM, XLK, JNJ, JPM, DEO, QCOM, WFC, GS, WMT, MSFT, XYL, INDA, AAPL, DIS, XLP, XLV, AMZN, UNH, XLC, XLF, XLI, XLY, Sold Out: LLY,

Tucson, AZ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Canadian National Railway Co, Moody's Corporation, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Boston Properties Inc, sells Citigroup Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Bank of America Corp, Crown Castle International Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sterling Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Sterling Investment Management, Inc. owns 63 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 266,751 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.67% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 45,541 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.1% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,273 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.72% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 48,378 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34% Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) - 116,278 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.58%

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $108.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 24,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $105.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 14,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $298.61 and $366.34, with an estimated average price of $331.96. The stock is now traded at around $376.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 4,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Boston Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.26 and $124.03, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $112.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 8,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $27.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 28,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $223.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 3,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.80%. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 64,551 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 269.41%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 22,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4.