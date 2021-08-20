Sterling Investment Management, Inc. Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Canadian National Railway Co, Moody's Corporation, Sells Citigroup Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Eli Lilly and Co

- New Purchases: TSM, CNI, MCO, BXP, DISCA, UNP, FDL,
- Added Positions: VCSH, VEA, SCHO, GOOG, V, CMCSA, CP, CHTR, VWO, SH, BTI, GLD, RSG, ORAN, LBTYA, WM, BMY,
- Reduced Positions: C, VZ, BAC, CCI, BRK.B, ABBV, SCHR, CCJ, ANTM, XLK, JNJ, JPM, DEO, QCOM, WFC, GS, WMT, MSFT, XYL, INDA, AAPL, DIS, XLP, XLV, AMZN, UNH, XLC, XLF, XLI, XLY,
- Sold Out: LLY,
For the details of Sterling Investment Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sterling+investment+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sterling Investment Management, Inc.
- Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 266,751 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.67%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 45,541 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.1%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,273 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.72%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 48,378 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%
- Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) - 116,278 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.58%
Sterling Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $108.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 24,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
Sterling Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $105.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 14,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Moody's Corporation (MCO)
Sterling Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $298.61 and $366.34, with an estimated average price of $331.96. The stock is now traded at around $376.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 4,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Boston Properties Inc (BXP)
Sterling Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Boston Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.26 and $124.03, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $112.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 8,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Sterling Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $27.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 28,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Sterling Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $223.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 3,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Sterling Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.80%. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 64,551 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Sterling Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 269.41%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 22,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Sterling Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4.
Here is the complete portfolio of Sterling Investment Management, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Sterling Investment Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Sterling Investment Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sterling Investment Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sterling Investment Management, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment