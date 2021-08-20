Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys C4 Therapeutics Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Sells JD.com Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Microsoft Corp

- New Purchases: CCCC, SE, MRM, TAL, NOW, GRUB, BIDU, BILI, APTV, APD, GOLD, MLM, MUFG, ALGN, IAU, TSM, NTAP, MS, CREE, NVTA, WM, SPOT, COIN, DRV, CHKP, SPXS,
- Added Positions: MU, PANW, DIS, NFLX, SQ, BA, UBER, ZM, ADBE, NKE, PYPL, MA, GOOGL, AAPL, CRM, TSLA, AMAT, AMZN, FB, AMD, V, NEE, CRWD, QCOM, BKNG, GS, KEYS, SONY, T, SPXL, NVDA, CAT, CVX, VALE, ASX, TM, PG, PFE, UMC, AVGO, SPLK, XOM, KO, TWTR, ECL, GM, WFC, FCX, WORK, DOW, CPB, MRNA, BMY, LMT, VIG, USIG, TLT, SNOW, AI, DRN, DDD, EWZ, FXI, HYG, GLD, XLNX, MDLZ, ISRG, NOC, ON, PEP, ILMN, GILD, SBUX, KHC, DPZ, LULU, MAIN, COST, ZG, CGNX, CHT, SHOP,
- Reduced Positions: JD, TAK, MSFT, CSCO, NTES, INTC, LPL, WMT, IBM, JPM, ORCL, FDX, BLL, JNJ, HD, MO, FSLY, SHV, BYND, SPY, PINS, TMF, AVLR, ROKU, SNAP, TMV, NET, EMB, PTON, LMND, U, RTX, PFF, OIH, DASH, EEM, LVS, AXP, AMGN, ARCC, BRK.B, CVS, C, TPR, DHR, EL, CRSP, MCD, MCHP, PLUG, RL, TRV, WBA, ZNGA, ABBV, ZTS,
- Sold Out: SCHW, ROK, GRUB, BIIB, MAR, NEM, ALB, GE, PBR, VMW,
These are the top 5 holdings of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,950,595 shares, 84.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
- C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) - 169,392 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Square Inc (SQ) - 23,935 shares, 1.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.26%
- Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 56,120 shares, 0.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1705.08%
- Boeing Co (BA) - 14,379 shares, 0.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 234.78%
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. initiated holding in C4 Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.39 and $42.18, with an estimated average price of $35.89. The stock is now traded at around $40.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 169,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $314.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TAL Education Group (TAL)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. initiated holding in TAL Education Group. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $5.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 27,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc (MRM)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. initiated holding in MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.7 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $5.931800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 68,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $596.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 820 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (GRUB)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. initiated holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV. The purchase prices were between $17.36 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 1705.08%. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $70.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 56,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 2704.56%. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $367.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 9,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 10808.61%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $174.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 16,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 3518.67%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $544.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 5,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Square Inc (SQ)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. added to a holding in Square Inc by 82.26%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $261.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 23,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 234.78%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $212.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 14,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66.Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46.Sold Out: (GRUB)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27.Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93.
Here is the complete portfolio of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.. Also check out:
