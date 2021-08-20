Logo
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys C4 Therapeutics Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Sells JD.com Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Microsoft Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys C4 Therapeutics Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc, sells JD.com Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Microsoft Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, NetEase Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. owns 205 stocks with a total value of $523 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mizuho+securities+co.+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.
  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,950,595 shares, 84.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
  2. C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) - 169,392 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Square Inc (SQ) - 23,935 shares, 1.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.26%
  4. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 56,120 shares, 0.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1705.08%
  5. Boeing Co (BA) - 14,379 shares, 0.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 234.78%
New Purchase: C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. initiated holding in C4 Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.39 and $42.18, with an estimated average price of $35.89. The stock is now traded at around $40.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 169,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $314.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. initiated holding in TAL Education Group. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $5.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 27,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc (MRM)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. initiated holding in MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.7 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $5.931800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 68,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $596.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (GRUB)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. initiated holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV. The purchase prices were between $17.36 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 1705.08%. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $70.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 56,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 2704.56%. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $367.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 9,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 10808.61%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $174.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 16,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 3518.67%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $544.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 5,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. added to a holding in Square Inc by 82.26%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $261.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 23,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 234.78%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $212.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 14,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66.

Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46.

Sold Out: (GRUB)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.

Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27.

Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. keeps buying
