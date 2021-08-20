BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys Plug Power Inc, Sunnova Energy International Inc, Sunrun Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Procter & Gamble Co, General Motors Co

New Purchases: NIO, SHLS, PCT, VIEW, IBP, RMO, CDLX, APPH, BALY, ELMS, ADN, INDI, BGNE, SILK, CFAC, PTRA, INDB, APAM, NVVE, COR, TPR, HAIN, RCUS, EAF, AXNX, HOL, BMBL, SMTC, TTEK, LOKB, CRI, FL, MLHR, RBC, STKL, TDG, CVLT, ACM, AL, CNHI, QSR, AQB, ADT, GFL, MEG, HYFM, OTLY, VMEO, AOS, LNT, UHAL, BDN, COG, CLH, NNN, DVN, DRH, EGP, EPR, EFX, RE, EXAS, FHI, TGNA, RHP, GNTX, HRB, HALO, HEI, HIW, KLIC, LKQ, MTG, MLM, MED, NVAX, PCG, RCL, SCHN, DHC, TECH, TTC, UGI, CIXX, DBRG, PEB, TRNO, KKR, SBRA, VER, RNG, W, LBRDK, APLE, TRU, HLI, IIPR, FREE, BRBR, VNT, CSAN, OGN,

NIO, SHLS, PCT, VIEW, IBP, RMO, CDLX, APPH, BALY, ELMS, ADN, INDI, BGNE, SILK, CFAC, PTRA, INDB, APAM, NVVE, COR, TPR, HAIN, RCUS, EAF, AXNX, HOL, BMBL, SMTC, TTEK, LOKB, CRI, FL, MLHR, RBC, STKL, TDG, CVLT, ACM, AL, CNHI, QSR, AQB, ADT, GFL, MEG, HYFM, OTLY, VMEO, AOS, LNT, UHAL, BDN, COG, CLH, NNN, DVN, DRH, EGP, EPR, EFX, RE, EXAS, FHI, TGNA, RHP, GNTX, HRB, HALO, HEI, HIW, KLIC, LKQ, MTG, MLM, MED, NVAX, PCG, RCL, SCHN, DHC, TECH, TTC, UGI, CIXX, DBRG, PEB, TRNO, KKR, SBRA, VER, RNG, W, LBRDK, APLE, TRU, HLI, IIPR, FREE, BRBR, VNT, CSAN, OGN, Added Positions: PLUG, NOVA, RUN, BKNG, KO, CPRT, ENPH, TXN, TSM, TSLA, TWTR, DQ, AMZN, JCI, MU, TDY, BLDP, DNMR, ADBE, FSLR, ADP, NFLX, EL, SEDG, TFC, CME, HOLX, PANW, ILMN, QS, AMD, UNH, CSCO, V, GOOG, CYBR, JOBS, POOL, SWK, TER, AIG, GILD, GOOGL, HD, PPG, RJF, SBAC, UPS, WAT, XEL, MASI, PSTG, GDS, ISRG, LH, NUE, PFE, RF, SBNY, WY, AVGO, HZNP, AZO, DXCM, XOM, MTD, PNC, URI, VFC, WMT, MA, EPAM, BERY, AEO, BAC, EMR, SIVB, SHW, TMO, VZ, LYB, YUMC, ATVI, ARNA, BSX, F, BEN, HBAN, IPG, JPM, MTH, OMC, PSA, WST, DAL, TEL, NVRO, RPD, FTV, AMSC, CPT, DLR, ECL, EW, EXPD, NTAP, RDN, ROG, TJX, TSCO, EBAY, EDU, PODD, JAZZ, CYRX, GNRC, NEWR, NGVT, GH, AZEK, MMM, ABT, AMP, AMAT, ATO, AVY, BBY, BMY, COO, DIOD, NEE, FDX, FITB, HRL, IDXX, INFY, SJM, KEY, MRK, NBIX, NWL, ODFL, ORCL, RGEN, TGT, WFG, NXPI, FB, PNR, XLRN, ALLY, SHOP, HPE, EVBG, DCPH, TPTX, ADI, AXS, COF, CE, CX, SCHW, CHKP, CINF, C, COLM, COP, COST, CYTK, DHI, DRI, EOG, FFIV, FUL, HR, HPQ, IP, JACK, KNX, LII, MAS, MET, TAP, PGR, DGX, RHI, SEE, LSI, STLD, TRMB, WBA, WDC, WTFC, YUM, AER, ULTA, MSCI, TREE, CHTR, HII, MOS, REGI, NOW, YY, BFAM, SFM, SYF, KEYS, KHC, GBT, AA, ZYME, COLD, EQH, FTDR, MRNA, CHWY, OTIS, HYLN, SAII, T, ACC, AEP, IVZ, AIRC, ATR, WTRG, ARW, AVB, BJRI, BK, BMRN, BF.B, CF, CMS, KMX, CWST, CNP, FIS, CHD, CTSH, CNMD, GLW, BAP, CCI, CCK, DUK, ETN, EIX, ETR, EPD, ELS, ESS, EXPE, EXR, FHN, FMX, IT, GS, GGG, EQC, THG, LHX, IBN, INCY, IFF, JBHT, JNPR, KLAC, K, KRC, LRCX, MAR, MKC, MPW, MCHP, MHK, MCO, MSI, VTRS, NVR, ON, OXY, TLK, PCAR, PPL, PAAS, PTC, PAYX, PKI, RGLD, SLG, SGEN, SNA, SHO, TU, CUBE, USB, UHS, VNO, WM, WMB, WEC, FTS, WU, DEI, TMUS, DFS, DISCK, CBOE, TAL, FRC, KMI, MPC, RDUS, CONE, AGIO, PINC, ESRT, VEEV, GLPI, CXP, ALLE, HLT, PGRE, QRVO, PLNT, AGR, TWLO, PK, HWM, HLNE, OKTA, JBGS, ROKU, BILI, DOCU, DOW, PTON, CARR, IAC,

PLUG, NOVA, RUN, BKNG, KO, CPRT, ENPH, TXN, TSM, TSLA, TWTR, DQ, AMZN, JCI, MU, TDY, BLDP, DNMR, ADBE, FSLR, ADP, NFLX, EL, SEDG, TFC, CME, HOLX, PANW, ILMN, QS, AMD, UNH, CSCO, V, GOOG, CYBR, JOBS, POOL, SWK, TER, AIG, GILD, GOOGL, HD, PPG, RJF, SBAC, UPS, WAT, XEL, MASI, PSTG, GDS, ISRG, LH, NUE, PFE, RF, SBNY, WY, AVGO, HZNP, AZO, DXCM, XOM, MTD, PNC, URI, VFC, WMT, MA, EPAM, BERY, AEO, BAC, EMR, SIVB, SHW, TMO, VZ, LYB, YUMC, ATVI, ARNA, BSX, F, BEN, HBAN, IPG, JPM, MTH, OMC, PSA, WST, DAL, TEL, NVRO, RPD, FTV, AMSC, CPT, DLR, ECL, EW, EXPD, NTAP, RDN, ROG, TJX, TSCO, EBAY, EDU, PODD, JAZZ, CYRX, GNRC, NEWR, NGVT, GH, AZEK, MMM, ABT, AMP, AMAT, ATO, AVY, BBY, BMY, COO, DIOD, NEE, FDX, FITB, HRL, IDXX, INFY, SJM, KEY, MRK, NBIX, NWL, ODFL, ORCL, RGEN, TGT, WFG, NXPI, FB, PNR, XLRN, ALLY, SHOP, HPE, EVBG, DCPH, TPTX, ADI, AXS, COF, CE, CX, SCHW, CHKP, CINF, C, COLM, COP, COST, CYTK, DHI, DRI, EOG, FFIV, FUL, HR, HPQ, IP, JACK, KNX, LII, MAS, MET, TAP, PGR, DGX, RHI, SEE, LSI, STLD, TRMB, WBA, WDC, WTFC, YUM, AER, ULTA, MSCI, TREE, CHTR, HII, MOS, REGI, NOW, YY, BFAM, SFM, SYF, KEYS, KHC, GBT, AA, ZYME, COLD, EQH, FTDR, MRNA, CHWY, OTIS, HYLN, SAII, T, ACC, AEP, IVZ, AIRC, ATR, WTRG, ARW, AVB, BJRI, BK, BMRN, BF.B, CF, CMS, KMX, CWST, CNP, FIS, CHD, CTSH, CNMD, GLW, BAP, CCI, CCK, DUK, ETN, EIX, ETR, EPD, ELS, ESS, EXPE, EXR, FHN, FMX, IT, GS, GGG, EQC, THG, LHX, IBN, INCY, IFF, JBHT, JNPR, KLAC, K, KRC, LRCX, MAR, MKC, MPW, MCHP, MHK, MCO, MSI, VTRS, NVR, ON, OXY, TLK, PCAR, PPL, PAAS, PTC, PAYX, PKI, RGLD, SLG, SGEN, SNA, SHO, TU, CUBE, USB, UHS, VNO, WM, WMB, WEC, FTS, WU, DEI, TMUS, DFS, DISCK, CBOE, TAL, FRC, KMI, MPC, RDUS, CONE, AGIO, PINC, ESRT, VEEV, GLPI, CXP, ALLE, HLT, PGRE, QRVO, PLNT, AGR, TWLO, PK, HWM, HLNE, OKTA, JBGS, ROKU, BILI, DOCU, DOW, PTON, CARR, IAC, Reduced Positions: BABA, PG, GM, ACN, CRM, CNC, DIS, CB, APD, DE, GPRE, VRSN, BURL, ZBRA, MELI, YNDX, CTXS, KSU, RSG, ENTG, FSR, AME, CRL, INTC, PRU, IEA, VLDR, CVS, CAH, CERN, CIEN, CI, CMCSA, DKS, LLY, PEAK, MTCH, KGC, MMC, MDT, NVDA, DG, NKLA, EBC, BC, CDNS, DVA, EMN, HSY, ICE, JLL, KIM, NEM, WPM, VRTX, FIVE, CDW, VCEL, AJG, BAX, BIIB, BWA, CLX, HST, IDA, INTU, LOW, OSK, REG, ROK, GTLS, LULU, OESX, QTS, JD, TDOC, PLD, ALNY, AXP, AMT, ATRC, ADSK, BIDU, BXP, BRKS, CAT, LUMN, CL, CMI, DPZ, EA, EME, EQR, GRMN, HDB, IBM, IRM, KR, MCD, MSA, NKE, PKG, PEP, STT, WPC, WWD, PBR.A, FTNT, HCA, BKI, HRI, TPIC, INVH, SE, SWAV, A, ALB, ALL, HES, AWR, AMGN, ADM, BBD, ITUB, BRK.B, BLK, BG, CBRE, VIAC, GIB, CSX, CVX, CIG, ABEV, CUZ, DHR, DD, DRE, EQIX, FRT, FR, GIS, HIG, WELL, INFO, ITT, ITW, KMB, MDLZ, LEN, LNC, SPGI, NJR, NSC, ES, PETS, PLXS, PFG, PHM, QCOM, O, ROP, TRV, SNPS, TTWO, TREX, TYL, TSN, UNP, UDR, WTS, WRI, CMG, PGTI, LDOS, OC, FNV, LEA, BAH, RLJ, XYL, PSX, ABBV, ZTS, PTCT, AMH, BRX, AXTA, GDDY, PYPL, DBX, CHX, DELL, EOSE, ABMD, AAP, AFL, AKAM, ARE, ALXN, ALGN, MO, AMX, APH, NLY, ANSS, AIZ, BOKF, BLL, CIB, BRO, CHRW, CSGS, CPB, LNG, CTAS, CSGP, VALE, BVN, CAG, ED, STZ, XRAY, DISCA, DLTR, D, DOV, EXC, FAST, FE, FISV, FCX, GPC, GPN, HAL, HSIC, HON, HUBB, HUM, IEX, LVS, LBTYA, MTB, MGM, MXIM, MCK, MAA, MS, NDAQ, NXST, NTRS, ORLY, OHI, OKE, PH, BRFS, PBR, PXD, PEG, REGN, RMD, WRK, ROL, ROST, SLB, XPO, SRE, SPG, SWKS, SO, LUV, SYK, SUI, SYY, TIMB, TKR, UGP, RTX, MTN, VLO, VMC, GWW, WCN, ANTM, WFC, WHR, XLNX, ZBH, L, PAC, LBTYK, MLCO, GLDD, SQM, VMW, AWK, PM, KDP, EC, RGA, GPRK, VRSK, SSNC, VEON, HPP, FLT, VNET, FBHS, WDAY, VOYA, IQV, LIND, REXR, ANET, GLOB, CFG, AVAL, HUBS, ETSY, ENR, LOB, Z, ENIC, TTD, SNAP, IR, BKR, VICI, ZM, UBER, CTVA,

BABA, PG, GM, ACN, CRM, CNC, DIS, CB, APD, DE, GPRE, VRSN, BURL, ZBRA, MELI, YNDX, CTXS, KSU, RSG, ENTG, FSR, AME, CRL, INTC, PRU, IEA, VLDR, CVS, CAH, CERN, CIEN, CI, CMCSA, DKS, LLY, PEAK, MTCH, KGC, MMC, MDT, NVDA, DG, NKLA, EBC, BC, CDNS, DVA, EMN, HSY, ICE, JLL, KIM, NEM, WPM, VRTX, FIVE, CDW, VCEL, AJG, BAX, BIIB, BWA, CLX, HST, IDA, INTU, LOW, OSK, REG, ROK, GTLS, LULU, OESX, QTS, JD, TDOC, PLD, ALNY, AXP, AMT, ATRC, ADSK, BIDU, BXP, BRKS, CAT, LUMN, CL, CMI, DPZ, EA, EME, EQR, GRMN, HDB, IBM, IRM, KR, MCD, MSA, NKE, PKG, PEP, STT, WPC, WWD, PBR.A, FTNT, HCA, BKI, HRI, TPIC, INVH, SE, SWAV, A, ALB, ALL, HES, AWR, AMGN, ADM, BBD, ITUB, BRK.B, BLK, BG, CBRE, VIAC, GIB, CSX, CVX, CIG, ABEV, CUZ, DHR, DD, DRE, EQIX, FRT, FR, GIS, HIG, WELL, INFO, ITT, ITW, KMB, MDLZ, LEN, LNC, SPGI, NJR, NSC, ES, PETS, PLXS, PFG, PHM, QCOM, O, ROP, TRV, SNPS, TTWO, TREX, TYL, TSN, UNP, UDR, WTS, WRI, CMG, PGTI, LDOS, OC, FNV, LEA, BAH, RLJ, XYL, PSX, ABBV, ZTS, PTCT, AMH, BRX, AXTA, GDDY, PYPL, DBX, CHX, DELL, EOSE, ABMD, AAP, AFL, AKAM, ARE, ALXN, ALGN, MO, AMX, APH, NLY, ANSS, AIZ, BOKF, BLL, CIB, BRO, CHRW, CSGS, CPB, LNG, CTAS, CSGP, VALE, BVN, CAG, ED, STZ, XRAY, DISCA, DLTR, D, DOV, EXC, FAST, FE, FISV, FCX, GPC, GPN, HAL, HSIC, HON, HUBB, HUM, IEX, LVS, LBTYA, MTB, MGM, MXIM, MCK, MAA, MS, NDAQ, NXST, NTRS, ORLY, OHI, OKE, PH, BRFS, PBR, PXD, PEG, REGN, RMD, WRK, ROL, ROST, SLB, XPO, SRE, SPG, SWKS, SO, LUV, SYK, SUI, SYY, TIMB, TKR, UGP, RTX, MTN, VLO, VMC, GWW, WCN, ANTM, WFC, WHR, XLNX, ZBH, L, PAC, LBTYK, MLCO, GLDD, SQM, VMW, AWK, PM, KDP, EC, RGA, GPRK, VRSK, SSNC, VEON, HPP, FLT, VNET, FBHS, WDAY, VOYA, IQV, LIND, REXR, ANET, GLOB, CFG, AVAL, HUBS, ETSY, ENR, LOB, Z, ENIC, TTD, SNAP, IR, BKR, VICI, ZM, UBER, CTVA, Sold Out: PFPT, FLIR, XPEV, ARRY, HASI, FPR, FIII, VAR, STX, VG, GE, VERI, WING, BSIG, EVR, SAM, ACIC, BTG, UUUU, GOLD, SBS, DADA, COUP, GL, AG, FICO, FNF, MKL, TEVA, WORK, MKTX, TFX, MRVL, SIRI, CTLT, AY, ARMK, NWSA, SLF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Plug Power Inc, Sunnova Energy International Inc, Sunrun Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Coca-Cola Co, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Procter & Gamble Co, General Motors Co, Proofpoint Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.. As of 2021Q2, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owns 825 stocks with a total value of $27 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bnp+paribas+asset+management+holding+s.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,374,881 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 223,099 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.12% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,376,931 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 186,306 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.89% Plug Power Inc (PLUG) - 12,734,588 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.30%

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $37.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,556,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. initiated holding in PureCycle Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.82 and $29.02, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $11.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,767,559 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. initiated holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.5 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $30.26. The stock is now traded at around $30.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,857,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. initiated holding in View Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.09 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $8.16. The stock is now traded at around $4.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,460,487 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. initiated holding in Romeo Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.61 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $8.53. The stock is now traded at around $4.160100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,632,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. initiated holding in Installed Building Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.88 and $139.59, with an estimated average price of $121.68. The stock is now traded at around $120.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 385,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. added to a holding in Plug Power Inc by 89.30%. The purchase prices were between $20.07 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $29.24. The stock is now traded at around $24.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 12,734,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. added to a holding in Sunnova Energy International Inc by 63.86%. The purchase prices were between $25.96 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $33.42. The stock is now traded at around $32.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 10,617,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 127.85%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $60.48, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $42.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 4,917,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 107.54%. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2077.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 103,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. added to a holding in Copart Inc by 7517.27%. The purchase prices were between $108.61 and $133.61, with an estimated average price of $123.67. The stock is now traded at around $138.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 864,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 701.36%. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $56.864300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,321,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. sold out a holding in XPeng Inc. The sale prices were between $23.56 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $34.13.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Array Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $13.46 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $21.28.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The sale prices were between $45.22 and $57.27, with an estimated average price of $52.05.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Alto Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $4.04 and $5.6, with an estimated average price of $4.8.