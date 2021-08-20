Logo
BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys Plug Power Inc, Sunnova Energy International Inc, Sunrun Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Procter & Gamble Co, General Motors Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. (Current Portfolio) buys Plug Power Inc, Sunnova Energy International Inc, Sunrun Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Coca-Cola Co, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Procter & Gamble Co, General Motors Co, Proofpoint Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.. As of 2021Q2, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owns 825 stocks with a total value of $27 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bnp+paribas+asset+management+holding+s.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,374,881 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 223,099 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.12%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,376,931 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 186,306 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.89%
  5. Plug Power Inc (PLUG) - 12,734,588 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.30%
New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $37.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,556,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. initiated holding in PureCycle Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.82 and $29.02, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $11.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,767,559 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. initiated holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.5 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $30.26. The stock is now traded at around $30.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,857,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: View Inc (VIEW)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. initiated holding in View Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.09 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $8.16. The stock is now traded at around $4.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,460,487 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Romeo Power Inc (RMO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. initiated holding in Romeo Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.61 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $8.53. The stock is now traded at around $4.160100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,632,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Installed Building Products Inc (IBP)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. initiated holding in Installed Building Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.88 and $139.59, with an estimated average price of $121.68. The stock is now traded at around $120.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 385,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. added to a holding in Plug Power Inc by 89.30%. The purchase prices were between $20.07 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $29.24. The stock is now traded at around $24.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 12,734,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. added to a holding in Sunnova Energy International Inc by 63.86%. The purchase prices were between $25.96 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $33.42. The stock is now traded at around $32.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 10,617,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 127.85%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $60.48, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $42.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 4,917,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 107.54%. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2077.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 103,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Copart Inc (CPRT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. added to a holding in Copart Inc by 7517.27%. The purchase prices were between $108.61 and $133.61, with an estimated average price of $123.67. The stock is now traded at around $138.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 864,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 701.36%. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $56.864300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,321,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Sold Out: XPeng Inc (XPEV)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. sold out a holding in XPeng Inc. The sale prices were between $23.56 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $34.13.

Sold Out: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Array Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $13.46 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $21.28.

Sold Out: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The sale prices were between $45.22 and $57.27, with an estimated average price of $52.05.

Sold Out: Alto Ingredients Inc (FPR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Alto Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $4.04 and $5.6, with an estimated average price of $4.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.. Also check out:

1. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. keeps buying
