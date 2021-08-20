BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys Plug Power Inc, Sunnova Energy International Inc, Sunrun Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Procter & Gamble Co, General Motors Co

- New Purchases: NIO, SHLS, PCT, VIEW, IBP, RMO, CDLX, APPH, BALY, ELMS, ADN, INDI, BGNE, SILK, CFAC, PTRA, INDB, APAM, NVVE, COR, TPR, HAIN, RCUS, EAF, AXNX, HOL, BMBL, SMTC, TTEK, LOKB, CRI, FL, MLHR, RBC, STKL, TDG, CVLT, ACM, AL, CNHI, QSR, AQB, ADT, GFL, MEG, HYFM, OTLY, VMEO, AOS, LNT, UHAL, BDN, COG, CLH, NNN, DVN, DRH, EGP, EPR, EFX, RE, EXAS, FHI, TGNA, RHP, GNTX, HRB, HALO, HEI, HIW, KLIC, LKQ, MTG, MLM, MED, NVAX, PCG, RCL, SCHN, DHC, TECH, TTC, UGI, CIXX, DBRG, PEB, TRNO, KKR, SBRA, VER, RNG, W, LBRDK, APLE, TRU, HLI, IIPR, FREE, BRBR, VNT, CSAN, OGN,
- Added Positions: PLUG, NOVA, RUN, BKNG, KO, CPRT, ENPH, TXN, TSM, TSLA, TWTR, DQ, AMZN, JCI, MU, TDY, BLDP, DNMR, ADBE, FSLR, ADP, NFLX, EL, SEDG, TFC, CME, HOLX, PANW, ILMN, QS, AMD, UNH, CSCO, V, GOOG, CYBR, JOBS, POOL, SWK, TER, AIG, GILD, GOOGL, HD, PPG, RJF, SBAC, UPS, WAT, XEL, MASI, PSTG, GDS, ISRG, LH, NUE, PFE, RF, SBNY, WY, AVGO, HZNP, AZO, DXCM, XOM, MTD, PNC, URI, VFC, WMT, MA, EPAM, BERY, AEO, BAC, EMR, SIVB, SHW, TMO, VZ, LYB, YUMC, ATVI, ARNA, BSX, F, BEN, HBAN, IPG, JPM, MTH, OMC, PSA, WST, DAL, TEL, NVRO, RPD, FTV, AMSC, CPT, DLR, ECL, EW, EXPD, NTAP, RDN, ROG, TJX, TSCO, EBAY, EDU, PODD, JAZZ, CYRX, GNRC, NEWR, NGVT, GH, AZEK, MMM, ABT, AMP, AMAT, ATO, AVY, BBY, BMY, COO, DIOD, NEE, FDX, FITB, HRL, IDXX, INFY, SJM, KEY, MRK, NBIX, NWL, ODFL, ORCL, RGEN, TGT, WFG, NXPI, FB, PNR, XLRN, ALLY, SHOP, HPE, EVBG, DCPH, TPTX, ADI, AXS, COF, CE, CX, SCHW, CHKP, CINF, C, COLM, COP, COST, CYTK, DHI, DRI, EOG, FFIV, FUL, HR, HPQ, IP, JACK, KNX, LII, MAS, MET, TAP, PGR, DGX, RHI, SEE, LSI, STLD, TRMB, WBA, WDC, WTFC, YUM, AER, ULTA, MSCI, TREE, CHTR, HII, MOS, REGI, NOW, YY, BFAM, SFM, SYF, KEYS, KHC, GBT, AA, ZYME, COLD, EQH, FTDR, MRNA, CHWY, OTIS, HYLN, SAII, T, ACC, AEP, IVZ, AIRC, ATR, WTRG, ARW, AVB, BJRI, BK, BMRN, BF.B, CF, CMS, KMX, CWST, CNP, FIS, CHD, CTSH, CNMD, GLW, BAP, CCI, CCK, DUK, ETN, EIX, ETR, EPD, ELS, ESS, EXPE, EXR, FHN, FMX, IT, GS, GGG, EQC, THG, LHX, IBN, INCY, IFF, JBHT, JNPR, KLAC, K, KRC, LRCX, MAR, MKC, MPW, MCHP, MHK, MCO, MSI, VTRS, NVR, ON, OXY, TLK, PCAR, PPL, PAAS, PTC, PAYX, PKI, RGLD, SLG, SGEN, SNA, SHO, TU, CUBE, USB, UHS, VNO, WM, WMB, WEC, FTS, WU, DEI, TMUS, DFS, DISCK, CBOE, TAL, FRC, KMI, MPC, RDUS, CONE, AGIO, PINC, ESRT, VEEV, GLPI, CXP, ALLE, HLT, PGRE, QRVO, PLNT, AGR, TWLO, PK, HWM, HLNE, OKTA, JBGS, ROKU, BILI, DOCU, DOW, PTON, CARR, IAC,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, PG, GM, ACN, CRM, CNC, DIS, CB, APD, DE, GPRE, VRSN, BURL, ZBRA, MELI, YNDX, CTXS, KSU, RSG, ENTG, FSR, AME, CRL, INTC, PRU, IEA, VLDR, CVS, CAH, CERN, CIEN, CI, CMCSA, DKS, LLY, PEAK, MTCH, KGC, MMC, MDT, NVDA, DG, NKLA, EBC, BC, CDNS, DVA, EMN, HSY, ICE, JLL, KIM, NEM, WPM, VRTX, FIVE, CDW, VCEL, AJG, BAX, BIIB, BWA, CLX, HST, IDA, INTU, LOW, OSK, REG, ROK, GTLS, LULU, OESX, QTS, JD, TDOC, PLD, ALNY, AXP, AMT, ATRC, ADSK, BIDU, BXP, BRKS, CAT, LUMN, CL, CMI, DPZ, EA, EME, EQR, GRMN, HDB, IBM, IRM, KR, MCD, MSA, NKE, PKG, PEP, STT, WPC, WWD, PBR.A, FTNT, HCA, BKI, HRI, TPIC, INVH, SE, SWAV, A, ALB, ALL, HES, AWR, AMGN, ADM, BBD, ITUB, BRK.B, BLK, BG, CBRE, VIAC, GIB, CSX, CVX, CIG, ABEV, CUZ, DHR, DD, DRE, EQIX, FRT, FR, GIS, HIG, WELL, INFO, ITT, ITW, KMB, MDLZ, LEN, LNC, SPGI, NJR, NSC, ES, PETS, PLXS, PFG, PHM, QCOM, O, ROP, TRV, SNPS, TTWO, TREX, TYL, TSN, UNP, UDR, WTS, WRI, CMG, PGTI, LDOS, OC, FNV, LEA, BAH, RLJ, XYL, PSX, ABBV, ZTS, PTCT, AMH, BRX, AXTA, GDDY, PYPL, DBX, CHX, DELL, EOSE, ABMD, AAP, AFL, AKAM, ARE, ALXN, ALGN, MO, AMX, APH, NLY, ANSS, AIZ, BOKF, BLL, CIB, BRO, CHRW, CSGS, CPB, LNG, CTAS, CSGP, VALE, BVN, CAG, ED, STZ, XRAY, DISCA, DLTR, D, DOV, EXC, FAST, FE, FISV, FCX, GPC, GPN, HAL, HSIC, HON, HUBB, HUM, IEX, LVS, LBTYA, MTB, MGM, MXIM, MCK, MAA, MS, NDAQ, NXST, NTRS, ORLY, OHI, OKE, PH, BRFS, PBR, PXD, PEG, REGN, RMD, WRK, ROL, ROST, SLB, XPO, SRE, SPG, SWKS, SO, LUV, SYK, SUI, SYY, TIMB, TKR, UGP, RTX, MTN, VLO, VMC, GWW, WCN, ANTM, WFC, WHR, XLNX, ZBH, L, PAC, LBTYK, MLCO, GLDD, SQM, VMW, AWK, PM, KDP, EC, RGA, GPRK, VRSK, SSNC, VEON, HPP, FLT, VNET, FBHS, WDAY, VOYA, IQV, LIND, REXR, ANET, GLOB, CFG, AVAL, HUBS, ETSY, ENR, LOB, Z, ENIC, TTD, SNAP, IR, BKR, VICI, ZM, UBER, CTVA,
- Sold Out: PFPT, FLIR, XPEV, ARRY, HASI, FPR, FIII, VAR, STX, VG, GE, VERI, WING, BSIG, EVR, SAM, ACIC, BTG, UUUU, GOLD, SBS, DADA, COUP, GL, AG, FICO, FNF, MKL, TEVA, WORK, MKTX, TFX, MRVL, SIRI, CTLT, AY, ARMK, NWSA, SLF,
These are the top 5 holdings of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,374,881 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 223,099 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.12%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,376,931 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 186,306 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.89%
- Plug Power Inc (PLUG) - 12,734,588 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.30%
BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $37.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,556,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT)
BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. initiated holding in PureCycle Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.82 and $29.02, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $11.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,767,559 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS)
BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. initiated holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.5 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $30.26. The stock is now traded at around $30.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,857,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: View Inc (VIEW)
BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. initiated holding in View Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.09 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $8.16. The stock is now traded at around $4.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,460,487 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Romeo Power Inc (RMO)
BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. initiated holding in Romeo Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.61 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $8.53. The stock is now traded at around $4.160100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,632,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Installed Building Products Inc (IBP)
BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. initiated holding in Installed Building Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.88 and $139.59, with an estimated average price of $121.68. The stock is now traded at around $120.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 385,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)
BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. added to a holding in Plug Power Inc by 89.30%. The purchase prices were between $20.07 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $29.24. The stock is now traded at around $24.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 12,734,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA)
BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. added to a holding in Sunnova Energy International Inc by 63.86%. The purchase prices were between $25.96 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $33.42. The stock is now traded at around $32.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 10,617,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sunrun Inc (RUN)
BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 127.85%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $60.48, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $42.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 4,917,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 107.54%. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2077.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 103,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Copart Inc (CPRT)
BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. added to a holding in Copart Inc by 7517.27%. The purchase prices were between $108.61 and $133.61, with an estimated average price of $123.67. The stock is now traded at around $138.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 864,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 701.36%. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $56.864300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,321,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)
BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.Sold Out: (FLIR)
BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.Sold Out: XPeng Inc (XPEV)
BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. sold out a holding in XPeng Inc. The sale prices were between $23.56 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $34.13.Sold Out: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)
BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Array Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $13.46 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $21.28.Sold Out: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI)
BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The sale prices were between $45.22 and $57.27, with an estimated average price of $52.05.Sold Out: Alto Ingredients Inc (FPR)
BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Alto Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $4.04 and $5.6, with an estimated average price of $4.8.
Here is the complete portfolio of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A..
