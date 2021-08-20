Titan Capital Management, LLC Buys Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Microsoft Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

For the details of Titan Capital Management, LLC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/titan+capital+management%2C+llc+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Titan Capital Management, LLC
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 172,078 shares, 16.46% of the total portfolio.
- WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) - 615,556 shares, 16.15% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 251,108 shares, 16.15% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 61,901 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 74,785 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio.
Titan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.4 and $18.34, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $17.117300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Titan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Titan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Titan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.
Here is the complete portfolio of Titan Capital Management, LLC .
