Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B, VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Sells First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Healt

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B, VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Sells First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Healt

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B, VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, iShares Global Financials ETF, sells First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owns 315 stocks with a total value of $4.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/richard+bernstein+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 3,034,967 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.88%
  2. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 1,876,187 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.00%
  3. ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) - 3,452,482 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93%
  4. VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET (HYEM) - 10,860,982 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 135.03%
  5. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) - 6,701,797 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.51%
New Purchase: iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B (IGBH)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B. The purchase prices were between $24.91 and $25.51, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $25.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 6,162,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.3 and $28.62, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 3,737,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.109900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 3,641,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $78.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 1,095,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.84 and $96.16, with an estimated average price of $95.53. The stock is now traded at around $95.348900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 841,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.58 and $63.43, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $59.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 1,007,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET (HYEM)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET by 135.03%. The purchase prices were between $23.13 and $23.77, with an estimated average price of $23.45. The stock is now traded at around $23.621600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 10,860,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 68.87%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 259,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 264.63%. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $362.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 81.91%. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $911.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sonoco Products Co (SON)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC added to a holding in Sonoco Products Co by 54.23%. The purchase prices were between $63.3 and $69.28, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 93,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 26.11%. The purchase prices were between $205.01 and $228.99, with an estimated average price of $217.25. The stock is now traded at around $221.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 32,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.72 and $101.96, with an estimated average price of $101.85.

Sold Out: Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Avanos Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $36.37 and $45.72, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Sold Out: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32.

Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81.

Sold Out: ResMed Inc (RMD)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $187.97 and $247.09, with an estimated average price of $209.68.

Sold Out: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35.



Here is the complete portfolio of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider