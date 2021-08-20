Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B, VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Sells First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Healt

New Purchases: IGBH, IVOL, USFR, IXG, LQDH, EMXC, WFC, C, TFC, BA, EMNT, EWZ, VFH, VSGX, VEU, VBR, GLD, XLK, XLC, XLY, XLB, SUSB, OGN, NULV, NUMV, NUSC, NUHY, LDEM, ESML, EAGG, MBB, EMB, SHY, ESGD,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B, VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, iShares Global Financials ETF, sells First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owns 315 stocks with a total value of $4.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 3,034,967 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.88% iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 1,876,187 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.00% ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) - 3,452,482 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93% VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET (HYEM) - 10,860,982 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 135.03% iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) - 6,701,797 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.51%

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B. The purchase prices were between $24.91 and $25.51, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $25.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 6,162,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.3 and $28.62, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 3,737,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.109900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 3,641,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $78.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 1,095,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.84 and $96.16, with an estimated average price of $95.53. The stock is now traded at around $95.348900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 841,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.58 and $63.43, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $59.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 1,007,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET by 135.03%. The purchase prices were between $23.13 and $23.77, with an estimated average price of $23.45. The stock is now traded at around $23.621600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 10,860,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 68.87%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 259,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 264.63%. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $362.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 81.91%. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $911.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC added to a holding in Sonoco Products Co by 54.23%. The purchase prices were between $63.3 and $69.28, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 93,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 26.11%. The purchase prices were between $205.01 and $228.99, with an estimated average price of $217.25. The stock is now traded at around $221.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 32,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.72 and $101.96, with an estimated average price of $101.85.

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Avanos Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $36.37 and $45.72, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32.

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81.

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $187.97 and $247.09, with an estimated average price of $209.68.

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35.