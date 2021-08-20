Fox Run Management, L.l.c. Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Ecolab Inc, Sells Sherwin-Williams Co, Wells Fargo, State Street Corporation

- New Purchases: XLF, CDNS, ECL, UBER, MOS, IDXX, PENN, SRE, UNP, DD, SQ, BSX, MDT, TGI, CROX, PAGS, LOW, APH, IVZ, EHC, ENV, FND, CARG, AYI, CSX, FR, SBUX, RARE, ELAN, DKS, EXAS, AXTA, HUN, R, PFGC, AMG, GPN, INTC, SPG, WW, VAC, CL, LHX, YUMC, BHVN, OLN, STMP, SNV, TXT, PRG, KHC, MAN, SUI, MDB, BYD, BRKS, NEE, JWN, PAYX, SIVB, SYK, LNTH, COLM, GD, APPS, AVTR, CPRT, TPX, PODD, AMH, MHK, YNDX, MPC, TEAM, LMT, MAS, NUE, WRI, WEC, TNDM, FTCH, FLEX, LRCX, TRU, AES, NVS, TRN, COMM, VVV, AVYA, AEE, CRI, HEI, HON, ES, PHG, WGO, STOR, CAR, CDE, CYTK, NFG, SMTC, TSN, VNO, REXR, FOXA, ALNY, CINF, CUZ, JACK, SWCH, KTB, CRNC, ACAD, AMN, AAP, ALV, EW, MTZ, ORLY, TKR, WPC, G, BLUE, CBRL, SHOO, CVLT, REAL, INCY, CNR, NBIX, SM, WLK, MA, ICLR, GRWG, CB, ASB, BDC, MOH, MD, SKX, TER, TOL, VRSN, WSM, VCYT, PAYC, CARS, CNNE, ESTC, GNOG, DLTR, EFX, GSK, URI, WAFD, TMUS, TRIP, CGC, ATUS, SE, SPT, CARR, BBBY, BWA, EXC, FITB, GRMN, HXL, PPBI, EHTH, VEEV, PEN, VERI, ETRN, CNX, GGG, HBAN, NRG, PB, STLD, SNPS, TTWO, IBKR, FAF, VSTO, SNDR, BMY, COF, D, GFF, UPS, RXN, SRC, QURE, GBT, CWH, SLQT, BXS, GLW, ATCO, GWW, WAL, RGA, HCA, GRPN, PSX, ASML, JLL, MKSI, OGE, SKYW, LOPE, EPAM, XLRN, TCS, GWB, VRT, AEM, ACLS, BHLB, F, KLAC, OSTK, PHM, POOL, NLOK, INT, DEI, KBR, KAR, TPH, ALLE, VICI, ANF, APA, FNF, TGNA, SSB, SLM, IRWD, AAT, AQUA, PRMW, LGF.B, ATEC, DENN, GGB, TV, FCF, ESRT, SGMO, DHT, MGI, BB, FTI, SPNT, PAGP, AFMD, HL, BVN, OCGN, CDEV, ASX, SFL, EXPR, CNDT, GEO, WIT, GEVO, AMRX, BGCP, RYAM, SYRS, WTTR, ORTX,
- Added Positions: BAX, XLE, LVS, VTRS, PLD, DLR, PSA, MO, VST, O, GDDY, SYF, GILD, RTX, FEYE, PAAS, ADSK, XRAY, XPO, MCHP, DT, WAT, CVS, BKU, VLO, LXP,
- Reduced Positions: WMT, JPM, PNC, PLAN, CALX, WY, RCII, EVR, HTA, HLF, A, SU, EAT, MDU, MANH, STX, ALLY, BLDR, IP, SITE, BK, CHRW, FBP, FRO, HUBS, GSKY, VERU,
- Sold Out: SHW, WFC, STT, KO, RF, PWR, SIX, JNPR, KDP, DOW, VER, IR, CMCSA, KR, EL, OHI, CCS, EEFT, CF, SRPT, MAT, FL, WDC, WWW, THC, TMO, CHTR, NDAQ, NOVA, BLDP, DRE, RE, CSOD, C, CCK, SGMS, HLT, BAC, QDEL, SNAP, CTLT, TENB, RVLV, CAT, CAG, MTSI, APAM, AFG, BLL, SYY, NOW, CDLX, ISRG, NUAN, OSK, SAVA, VMC, SONO, JCI, GKOS, AFL, AMAT, BRO, PYPL, FTV, COP, ELS, ILMN, MTG, SGEN, RNG, MKC, NTR, YUM, TNET, BERY, REZI, IAA, APTV, STZ, EXP, BPOP, ANTM, CHGG, EMN, MIME, HPQ, HRC, SSD, PERI, FOCS, FBC, VIAV, TMHC, HES, AON, FCX, IIVI, ICE, WPM, TFC, BLK, CWST, FDX, RDN, SLB, WRB, SPB, CHKP, LZB, LPSN, RNST, HBI, AXSM, EIX, HMSY, HAE, RJF, CMG, QUOT, NSA, EMR, HFC, RGR, CTRE, EPRT, ARNA, LSTR, APLE, KOPN, AKTS, OII, NRZ, RWT, ARLO, BNGO, PBI, PRQR, ADT, TAST, ELP,
For the details of FOX RUN MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fox+run+management%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FOX RUN MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 43,200 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
- The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 16,900 shares, 0.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.05%
- Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) - 6,210 shares, 0.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Ecolab Inc (ECL) - 4,006 shares, 0.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Altria Group Inc (MO) - 15,646 shares, 0.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.71%
Fox Run Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $37.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 43,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)
Fox Run Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.14 and $147.59, with an estimated average price of $132.62. The stock is now traded at around $154.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 6,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
Fox Run Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Ecolab Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.01 and $228.99, with an estimated average price of $217.25. The stock is now traded at around $221.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 4,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Fox Run Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $39.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 14,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Mosaic Co (MOS)
Fox Run Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $29.92 and $37.55, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $30.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 21,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)
Fox Run Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32. The stock is now traded at around $681.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Fox Run Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 198.69%. The purchase prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $75.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 8,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Fox Run Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 170.28%. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85. The stock is now traded at around $37.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 13,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Fox Run Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 92.05%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $45.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 16,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Fox Run Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 145.16%. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $14.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 40,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Fox Run Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 118.57%. The purchase prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62. The stock is now traded at around $133.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Fox Run Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 113.63%. The purchase prices were between $140.84 and $163.94, with an estimated average price of $150.87. The stock is now traded at around $163.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Fox Run Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Fox Run Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.Sold Out: State Street Corporation (STT)
Fox Run Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Fox Run Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.Sold Out: Regions Financial Corp (RF)
Fox Run Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Regions Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $19.33 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.63.Sold Out: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)
Fox Run Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.6, with an estimated average price of $93.77.
