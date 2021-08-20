Logo
Fox Run Management, L.l.c. Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Ecolab Inc, Sells Sherwin-Williams Co, Wells Fargo, State Street Corporation

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fox Run Management, L.l.c. (Current Portfolio) buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Ecolab Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, The Mosaic Co, sells Sherwin-Williams Co, Wells Fargo, State Street Corporation, Coca-Cola Co, Regions Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fox Run Management, L.l.c.. As of 2021Q2, Fox Run Management, L.l.c. owns 332 stocks with a total value of $110 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FOX RUN MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fox+run+management%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FOX RUN MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.
  1. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 43,200 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 16,900 shares, 0.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.05%
  3. Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) - 6,210 shares, 0.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Ecolab Inc (ECL) - 4,006 shares, 0.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Altria Group Inc (MO) - 15,646 shares, 0.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.71%
New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $37.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 43,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.14 and $147.59, with an estimated average price of $132.62. The stock is now traded at around $154.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 6,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Ecolab Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.01 and $228.99, with an estimated average price of $217.25. The stock is now traded at around $221.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 4,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $39.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 14,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $29.92 and $37.55, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $30.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 21,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32. The stock is now traded at around $681.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 198.69%. The purchase prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $75.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 8,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 170.28%. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85. The stock is now traded at around $37.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 13,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 92.05%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $45.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 16,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 145.16%. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $14.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 40,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 118.57%. The purchase prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62. The stock is now traded at around $133.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 113.63%. The purchase prices were between $140.84 and $163.94, with an estimated average price of $150.87. The stock is now traded at around $163.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.

Sold Out: State Street Corporation (STT)

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.

Sold Out: Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Regions Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $19.33 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.63.

Sold Out: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.6, with an estimated average price of $93.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of FOX RUN MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.. Also check out:

1. FOX RUN MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. FOX RUN MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. FOX RUN MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FOX RUN MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. keeps buying
