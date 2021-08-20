Spectrum Management Group, LLC Buys First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F, iShares Global Financials ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Sells Johnson & Johnson, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Global Tech ETF

- New Purchases: EMLP, IXG, KRE, COMT, FALN, RVLV, CROX, INMD, IGIB, KIDS, IYG, INFL, IAI, XME, XRT, ARKF, ABNB, APPH, OGN, ORCC, FENY, EDIV, HPE, FNCL, FTEC, PDBC, PFIX, SCHE, SCHF, XSOE, BKNG, AXP, AME, ADI, BAC, SCHW, DXC, ETN, HPQ, TT, LRCX, LOW, NSC, ORLY, LIN, AM, PFG, REGN, SWK, RTX, UNH, YUM, THM, KL, CHTR, NXPI, GNK, KEYS, A,
- Added Positions: SPY, EFV, QQQ, XLI, EXPE, IWM, MSFT, MTZ, AAPL, AMZN, ASML, GOOGL, HD, IUSB, ODFL, IYE, BLK, NVDA, XLE, DECK, PYPL, ACN, PXD, FB, JPM, DFS, GOVT, TGT, NEE, MS, INTU, V, GS, HON, MSCI, IGSB, ESGU, ADBE, TROW, TXN, MTUM, DKS, PEP, CG, CCI, WHR, XHB, BRK.B, AOS, ITB, IEO, BBY, DNMR, IXUS, MUB, GOOG, TSLA, SLRC, MDLZ, LLY,
- Reduced Positions: JNJ, XLK, IXN, IHI, MAS, USMV, IVW, IVE, VIG, IAT, VUG, JPST, IEFA, PRF, IEMG, IJR, MA, AGG, IJH, EFG, ESGE, SPYG, BX, PAYX, HSY, XLV, CMCSA, ITOT, IJK, NOW, ANTM, UPS, ITW, CMI, MBB, TLT, USIG, SPG,
- Sold Out: LQD, FAST, CDNS, GM, AMAT, QUAL, PWB, IAU, SOXX, SCHP, IYW, IGV, IEZ, RIDE, CGC, APO, FNV, GCV, WMB, CRM, GE,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 167,910 shares, 12.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.19%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 219,926 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.18%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 59,824 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 213,716 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 105,862 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.00%
Spectrum Management Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F. The purchase prices were between $22.62 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $24.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 212,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)
Spectrum Management Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $78.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 59,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Spectrum Management Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $63.227500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 68,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)
Spectrum Management Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $32.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 84,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Revolve Group Inc (RVLV)
Spectrum Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Revolve Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.97 and $70.24, with an estimated average price of $53.48. The stock is now traded at around $57.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 25,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
Spectrum Management Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $29.81, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 58,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Spectrum Management Group, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 229.41%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Spectrum Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 274.49%. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $137.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 11,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MasTec Inc (MTZ)
Spectrum Management Group, LLC added to a holding in MasTec Inc by 195.53%. The purchase prices were between $93.7 and $121.26, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $89.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Spectrum Management Group, LLC added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 148.24%. The purchase prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82. The stock is now traded at around $782.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)
Spectrum Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc by 35.34%. The purchase prices were between $240.41 and $270.23, with an estimated average price of $255.96. The stock is now traded at around $280.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)
Spectrum Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.47%. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $24.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 132,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Spectrum Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05.Sold Out: Fastenal Co (FAST)
Spectrum Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Fastenal Co. The sale prices were between $49.93 and $54.18, with an estimated average price of $52.Sold Out: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)
Spectrum Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $121.14 and $147.59, with an estimated average price of $132.62.Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)
Spectrum Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75.Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Spectrum Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB)
Spectrum Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $66.9 and $74.57, with an estimated average price of $71.01.
