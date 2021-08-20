Logo
Spectrum Management Group, LLC Buys First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F, iShares Global Financials ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Sells Johnson & Johnson, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Global Tech ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Spectrum Management Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F, iShares Global Financials ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, Revolve Group Inc, sells Johnson & Johnson, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Masco Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spectrum Management Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Spectrum Management Group, LLC owns 262 stocks with a total value of $569 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Spectrum Management Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spectrum+management+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Spectrum Management Group, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 167,910 shares, 12.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.19%
  2. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 219,926 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.18%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 59,824 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
  4. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 213,716 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 105,862 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.00%
New Purchase: First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F (EMLP)

Spectrum Management Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F. The purchase prices were between $22.62 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $24.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 212,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)

Spectrum Management Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $78.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 59,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Spectrum Management Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $63.227500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 68,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)

Spectrum Management Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $32.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 84,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Revolve Group Inc (RVLV)

Spectrum Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Revolve Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.97 and $70.24, with an estimated average price of $53.48. The stock is now traded at around $57.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 25,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Spectrum Management Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $29.81, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 58,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Spectrum Management Group, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 229.41%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Spectrum Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 274.49%. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $137.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 11,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MasTec Inc (MTZ)

Spectrum Management Group, LLC added to a holding in MasTec Inc by 195.53%. The purchase prices were between $93.7 and $121.26, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $89.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Spectrum Management Group, LLC added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 148.24%. The purchase prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82. The stock is now traded at around $782.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)

Spectrum Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc by 35.34%. The purchase prices were between $240.41 and $270.23, with an estimated average price of $255.96. The stock is now traded at around $280.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Spectrum Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.47%. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $24.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 132,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Spectrum Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05.

Sold Out: Fastenal Co (FAST)

Spectrum Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Fastenal Co. The sale prices were between $49.93 and $54.18, with an estimated average price of $52.

Sold Out: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Spectrum Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $121.14 and $147.59, with an estimated average price of $132.62.

Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)

Spectrum Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75.

Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Spectrum Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.

Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB)

Spectrum Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $66.9 and $74.57, with an estimated average price of $71.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of Spectrum Management Group, LLC. Also check out:

