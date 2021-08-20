Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

- New Purchases: VTV, XOM,
- Added Positions: BSV, VTI, STIP, VHT, SPY, SPAB, VBK,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, SPIB, SHYG, BRK.B,
- Sold Out: USMV, XLP, IWF,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 62,894 shares, 18.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
- Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 108,364 shares, 18.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 149,759 shares, 16.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 226,097 shares, 13.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3811.71%
- iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 125,121 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90%
Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $140.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 10,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $52.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,544 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3811.71%. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03. The stock is now traded at around $82.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.67%. The holding were 226,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42.
