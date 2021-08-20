Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

New Purchases: VTV, XOM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. owns 23 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wechter+feldman+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 62,894 shares, 18.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01% Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 108,364 shares, 18.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 149,759 shares, 16.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 226,097 shares, 13.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3811.71% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 125,121 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90%

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $140.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 10,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $52.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,544 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3811.71%. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03. The stock is now traded at around $82.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.67%. The holding were 226,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58.

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42.