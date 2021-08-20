FDx Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Gartner Inc, Vanguard Value ETF

New Purchases: IDEV, IHDG, ICSH, EWI, EWP, XLF, VCIT, PSK, RCD, TU, ENSG, EPAM, VICI, GRUB, ABNB, COIN, FALN, JHMM, AIZ, VALE, HAS, HXL, SJM, MTB, TLK, PUK, FERG, DKNG, TSP, HDAW, IXG, FLWS, NSP, Y, LNT, ABC, APH, ARWR, ABG, AZO, AVB, BP, BOH, BDC, BSX, BRKS, CSL, CASY, CAT, CI, CLX, CAG, DVN, EOG, ETR, FLR, HELE, HSY, HMC, HUBB, HUN, MGM, MATW, NUVA, PVH, DORM, RDS.A, VTR, WWD, WWE, XEL, TDG, POR, BR, SSNC, FAF, CBOE, HPP, BWXT, AMCX, UI, VIPS, FANG, HASI, CNHI, ANET, TRUP, CZR, CDK, LSXMK, MEDP, CARG, EQH, DAVA, YETI, MRNA, LYFT, CRWD, IAA, PGNY, PLTR, VMEO, ARKG, BAR, CIBR, DIA, EMXC, ESEB, EWN, FTGC, IGBH, IHF, IQDF, IYE, JMST, KXI, LQD, MGV, PFFD, QQQJ, RSP, SCHC, SPHB, TPYP, ZNGA,

MSFT, FB, GOOG, V, ABT, ADBE, AMZN, BBY, MRK, NFLX, UPS, ZTS, CRM, UNH, ACN, SBUX, MA, NOW, PYPL, IVV, AMT, ADSK, GOOGL, NKE, PG, AVGO, LOW, O, TXN, ABBV, HYLB, ETN, NEE, ILMN, MDLZ, IDV, APD, TFC, LLY, ISRG, JPM, SLB, MSCI, VNQ, ADI, ADP, FIS, CSCO, CMCSA, MCD, ES, PH, PAYX, PEP, SNY, SRE, TSM, TEL, MGK, AOS, PLD, AMGN, AZN, BMY, CVX, CSGP, EL, ITW, INTC, ICE, INTU, MMC, MDT, NVO, LIN, QCOM, TDY, USB, UL, RTX, WMB, FRC, PCTY, SE, AVLR, ARKK, ABB, ASML, A, AMED, AXP, ANSS, AON, AZPN, BCE, BHP, BLL, BDX, BRK.B, BTI, CRH, CP, COF, LUMN, CRL, CHE, CHD, KO, COO, CPRT, CCI, DE, DEO, DISCA, EW, ENB, EFX, EXAS, EXPE, EXPD, EXPO, XOM, FAST, FITB, LHX, WELL, HEI, HBAN, IPG, JKHY, JNJ, KLAC, KR, LII, MKL, NTES, NDSN, NOC, PNC, PEGA, PFE, PHG, PXD, PGR, RELX, RIO, RBA, ROL, POOL, SMG, SPG, SWKS, SYK, SUI, TECH, TER, TYL, WRB, WBA, WSO, WST, WEC, ZBRA, ZBH, MELI, ULTA, PM, LOPE, BUD, VRSK, DG, GM, BAH, KMI, GWRE, PSX, FIVE, WDAY, BFAM, ICLR, BURL, VEEV, TWTR, HLT, TWOU, BABA, GLOB, SYF, CFG, AXTA, LBRDK, WK, GDDY, KRNT, ALRM, TDOC, OLLI, TEAM, TWLO, BL, ALC, ZM, FVRR, OTIS, U, CMBS, FPE, GVI, HYEM, IQLT, JKH, JPIN, JPST, KWEB, SCHX, SDY, XLE, MMM, ALE, AAP, AEIS, ASX, AEP, AIG, NLY, AMAT, AVY, SAN, BA, BWA, COG, CAMP, CNI, KMX, CHKP, CIEN, CINF, CTAS, C, CTXS, CGNX, CL, CBSH, ABEV, STZ, COST, CREE, CFR, CMI, DECK, DIOD, DLB, D, DOV, DD, DY, EWBC, ECL, EIX, EA, EQIX, ESS, FCN, FDS, FICO, FMX, BEN, FCX, GNTX, GPC, MNST, HCSG, HUM, IBM, IBN, ING, IEX, IDXX, IONS, KMB, KB, LH, LAD, MGA, MLM, MKC, SPGI, MCK, MTD, MCHP, MIDD, MOH, MPWR, MNRO, MCO, NDAQ, NATI, NEOG, NBIX, NYT, NWL, NEM, NVS, ORLY, ASGN, PPG, PPBI, PTC, PRAA, RRC, RBC, RMD, ROG, ROST, RY, SONY, TTWO, TISI, TRI, THO, TTE, TM, UBS, UNP, URI, VRSN, VMC, WAB, WM, ANTM, WSM, WWW, CMG, ET, RDS.B, EVR, EDU, WU, LBTYK, KBR, AER, AIMC, IBKR, PRO, LULU, VMW, IRDM, KDP, KRA, LPLA, BKU, TROX, HII, APO, HZNP, FBHS, ACHC, PRLB, SPLK, NBHC, QLYS, CONE, VOYA, IQV, CDW, FOXF, FEYE, WIX, ALLE, KN, PAYC, QRVO, NVTA, RACE, NEX, SNAP, KIDS, NVT, GSHD, ELAN, GH, ESTC, STNE, FOXA, CTVA, AMCR, TXG, CRNC, IAC, DCT, BSY, BSV, DGRO, EEM, EFA, FEZ, HYG, IJH, ILF, IUSV, IWN, IWS, IYT, KRE, MCHI, MXI, QQQ, SCHA, SCHF, SCZ, VGK, VO, VTI, VV, VWO, XLI, Reduced Positions: IAU, IT, VTV, VCSH, MBB, EEMA, XLK, IWD, VZ, IWF, IGIB, XLP, BND, IEFA, IWM, LMT, MS, DIS, SPOT, PINS, UBER, AGG, IGSB, IEMG, TLT, VOO, BAC, COP, EHC, HD, HON, JCI, MET, SNN, SHOP, NTLA, DOCU, EFV, EMB, IPAC, IWR, SCHP, SRLN, AMN, T, AKAM, ALL, AAPL, BBVA, BIIB, BLK, CDNS, CM, SCHW, XRAY, DHR, DUK, GIS, GSK, HDB, LRCX, MAS, PPL, PEG, RJF, REGN, RF, SAP, STX, SHW, TRV, TGT, TRP, WFC, EBAY, TMUS, TSLA, HCA, SEDG, Z, SQ, CRSP, LW, EWT, FVD, GUNR, IJR, IYC, QUAL, TIP, TLH, VBR, VTEB, XLC, XLV, ATVI, AIN, ALB, DOX, AMP, ATR, ADM, ARW, BMO, BK, BXP, EPAY, CVS, CRI, CE, CME, CTSH, CNS, DHI, DLR, ELS, ERIC, EEFT, FDX, FMS, GRMN, GD, GILD, PEAK, HLF, HST, INFO, INFY, TT, IFF, ITRI, JBHT, JLL, LHCG, LEN, MU, MSI, NCR, NGG, NUE, OMCL, OMC, ORCL, BKNG, PWR, DGX, STM, SIVB, SBNY, SO, STT, SSYS, SYY, TJX, TMO, GL, TSCO, TSN, VRTX, VOD, WMT, WAT, WDC, YUM, FSLR, IPGP, BX, DFS, AWK, AGI, TFII, FTNT, CHTR, GNRC, ST, LYB, NXPI, YNDX, GRFS, APTV, PNR, MPLX, QTS, GLPI, KEYS, STOR, ETSY, MCRB, BGNE, EDIT, HCM, SITE, FND, ROKU, DOW, PD, RVLV, NVST, EFG, EMLP, ESGE, ESGU, EWC, IGE, IWP, KCE, SHYG, SPYD, VB, VOE, VOT, VTIP, VYM,

Sacramento, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Italy ETF, iShares MSCI Spain ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Gartner Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FDx Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, FDx Advisors, Inc. owns 802 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 505,946 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.64% Facebook Inc (FB) - 333,301 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 38,620 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.11% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 155,324 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.01% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 20,464 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.85%

FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $67.429900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 531,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G. The purchase prices were between $40.98 and $44.34, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $45.307400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 220,547 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 99,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Italy ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.11 and $34.06, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $32.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 145,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Spain ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.01 and $30.36, with an estimated average price of $29. The stock is now traded at around $28.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 162,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $37.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 112,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 51.76%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $194.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 43,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 135.40%. The purchase prices were between $107.63 and $125.79, with an estimated average price of $116.65. The stock is now traded at around $111.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 47,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 22.13%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 215,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.99%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $444.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $145.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 79,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 31.06%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $290.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 34,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.

FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The sale prices were between $61.3 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $65.45.

FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Syneos Health Inc. The sale prices were between $75.85 and $89.57, with an estimated average price of $84.29.

FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03.

FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72.