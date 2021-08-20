Logo
FDx Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Gartner Inc, Vanguard Value ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Sacramento, CA, based Investment company FDx Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Italy ETF, iShares MSCI Spain ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Gartner Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FDx Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, FDx Advisors, Inc. owns 802 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FDx Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fdx+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FDx Advisors, Inc.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 505,946 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.64%
  2. Facebook Inc (FB) - 333,301 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 38,620 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.11%
  4. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 155,324 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.01%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 20,464 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.85%
New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)

FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $67.429900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 531,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G (IHDG)

FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G. The purchase prices were between $40.98 and $44.34, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $45.307400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 220,547 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 99,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Italy ETF (EWI)

FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Italy ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.11 and $34.06, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $32.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 145,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Spain ETF (EWP)

FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Spain ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.01 and $30.36, with an estimated average price of $29. The stock is now traded at around $28.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 162,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $37.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 112,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 51.76%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $194.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 43,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 135.40%. The purchase prices were between $107.63 and $125.79, with an estimated average price of $116.65. The stock is now traded at around $111.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 47,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 22.13%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 215,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.99%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $444.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $145.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 79,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 31.06%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $290.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 34,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.

Sold Out: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)

FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The sale prices were between $61.3 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $65.45.

Sold Out: Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)

FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Syneos Health Inc. The sale prices were between $75.85 and $89.57, with an estimated average price of $84.29.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03.

Sold Out: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)

FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of FDx Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. FDx Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. FDx Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. FDx Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FDx Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
