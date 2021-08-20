Colonial Trust Advisors Buys Abbott Laboratories, Zoetis Inc, BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets , Sells Medtronic PLC, Baxter International Inc, General Electric Co

New Purchases: ZTS, HEEM, SMLF, LRGF, IJR, CI, SLB, ACWF, FDIS, FHLC, AON, IBM, NOBL, RYCEY, NVNXF,

Spartanburg, SC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Abbott Laboratories, Zoetis Inc, BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets , Brookfield Asset Management Inc, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF, sells Medtronic PLC, Baxter International Inc, General Electric Co, NOVONIX during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Colonial Trust Advisors. As of 2021Q2, Colonial Trust Advisors owns 190 stocks with a total value of $819 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 457,209 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 165,791 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,773 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 53,961 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61% Visa Inc (V) - 89,662 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%

Colonial Trust Advisors initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23. The stock is now traded at around $207.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 16,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Colonial Trust Advisors initiated holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets . The purchase prices were between $31.06 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $32.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 26,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Colonial Trust Advisors initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $55.1, with an estimated average price of $53.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Colonial Trust Advisors initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $43.05, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $44.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Colonial Trust Advisors initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $107.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Colonial Trust Advisors initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.58 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $61.4. The stock is now traded at around $67.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Colonial Trust Advisors added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 676.48%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $126.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 52,863 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Colonial Trust Advisors added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 57.66%. The purchase prices were between $43.9 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $47.46. The stock is now traded at around $54.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 40,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Colonial Trust Advisors added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 885.37%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Colonial Trust Advisors added to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 26.97%. The purchase prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27. The stock is now traded at around $189.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Colonial Trust Advisors added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 28.90%. The purchase prices were between $70.57 and $78.29, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $77.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 33,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Colonial Trust Advisors added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 35.94%. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $94.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Colonial Trust Advisors sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Colonial Trust Advisors sold out a holding in NOVONIX Ltd. The sale prices were between $1.9 and $2.45, with an estimated average price of $2.24.