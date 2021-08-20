Logo
Colonial Trust Advisors Buys Abbott Laboratories, Zoetis Inc, BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets , Sells Medtronic PLC, Baxter International Inc, General Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Spartanburg, SC, based Investment company Colonial Trust Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Abbott Laboratories, Zoetis Inc, BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets , Brookfield Asset Management Inc, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF, sells Medtronic PLC, Baxter International Inc, General Electric Co, NOVONIX during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Colonial Trust Advisors. As of 2021Q2, Colonial Trust Advisors owns 190 stocks with a total value of $819 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Colonial Trust Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/colonial+trust+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Colonial Trust Advisors
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 457,209 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 165,791 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,773 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 53,961 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 89,662 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Colonial Trust Advisors initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23. The stock is now traded at around $207.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 16,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets (HEEM)

Colonial Trust Advisors initiated holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets . The purchase prices were between $31.06 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $32.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 26,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF)

Colonial Trust Advisors initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $55.1, with an estimated average price of $53.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF)

Colonial Trust Advisors initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $43.05, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $44.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Colonial Trust Advisors initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $107.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC)

Colonial Trust Advisors initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.58 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $61.4. The stock is now traded at around $67.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Colonial Trust Advisors added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 676.48%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $126.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 52,863 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Colonial Trust Advisors added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 57.66%. The purchase prices were between $43.9 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $47.46. The stock is now traded at around $54.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 40,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)

Colonial Trust Advisors added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 885.37%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Colonial Trust Advisors added to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 26.97%. The purchase prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27. The stock is now traded at around $189.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)

Colonial Trust Advisors added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 28.90%. The purchase prices were between $70.57 and $78.29, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $77.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 33,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Colonial Trust Advisors added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 35.94%. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $94.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Colonial Trust Advisors sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: NOVONIX Ltd (NVX)

Colonial Trust Advisors sold out a holding in NOVONIX Ltd. The sale prices were between $1.9 and $2.45, with an estimated average price of $2.24.



