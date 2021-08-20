Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Buys SiriusPoint, Wells Fargo, Philip Morris International Inc, Sells SiriusPoint, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, Adtran Inc

New Purchases: SPNT, WFC, PM, F, CHS, CLF, TWTR, AAPL,

Guilderland, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SiriusPoint, Wells Fargo, Philip Morris International Inc, Ford Motor Co, AT&T Inc, sells SiriusPoint, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, Adtran Inc, ALLETE Inc, Williams Industrial Services Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adirondack Research & Management Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owns 92 stocks with a total value of $84 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Conduent Inc (CNDT) - 484,139 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.55% Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) - 126,821 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.31% Unisys Corp (UIS) - 83,813 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.02% CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) - 79,920 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.09% Adtran Inc (ADTN) - 90,000 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.8%

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. initiated holding in SiriusPoint Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11.02, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $9.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 182,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 19,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 9,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $12.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 59,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. initiated holding in Chico's FAS Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.81 and $6.93, with an estimated average price of $4.28. The stock is now traded at around $5.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 78,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $19.71. The stock is now traded at around $22.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 17,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 154.59%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.767100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 30,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. added to a holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc by 38.67%. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $11.11. The stock is now traded at around $12.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 121,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. added to a holding in Trustco Bank Corp N Y by 31.24%. The purchase prices were between $34.26 and $39.13, with an estimated average price of $37.05. The stock is now traded at around $32.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 36,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. added to a holding in Cal-Maine Foods Inc by 48.65%. The purchase prices were between $34.91 and $39.92, with an estimated average price of $37.44. The stock is now traded at around $37.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. added to a holding in Hostess Brands Inc by 20.27%. The purchase prices were between $14.34 and $16.56, with an estimated average price of $15.55. The stock is now traded at around $15.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 45,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. added to a holding in Pure Cycle Corp by 27.36%. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $16.44, with an estimated average price of $14.27. The stock is now traded at around $14.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 24,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. sold out a holding in SiriusPoint Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.95 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $8.38.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. sold out a holding in CNB Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $25.69, with an estimated average price of $24.4.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. sold out a holding in SEACOR Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.43 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $41.16.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vista Outdoor Inc. The sale prices were between $31.66 and $46.28, with an estimated average price of $37.75.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.