Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Buys SiriusPoint, Wells Fargo, Philip Morris International Inc, Sells SiriusPoint, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, Adtran Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Guilderland, NY, based Investment company Adirondack Research & Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SiriusPoint, Wells Fargo, Philip Morris International Inc, Ford Motor Co, AT&T Inc, sells SiriusPoint, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, Adtran Inc, ALLETE Inc, Williams Industrial Services Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adirondack Research & Management Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owns 92 stocks with a total value of $84 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adirondack+research+%26+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.
  1. Conduent Inc (CNDT) - 484,139 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.55%
  2. Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) - 126,821 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.31%
  3. Unisys Corp (UIS) - 83,813 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.02%
  4. CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) - 79,920 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.09%
  5. Adtran Inc (ADTN) - 90,000 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.8%
New Purchase: SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. initiated holding in SiriusPoint Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11.02, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $9.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 182,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 19,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 9,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $12.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 59,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Chico's FAS Inc (CHS)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. initiated holding in Chico's FAS Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.81 and $6.93, with an estimated average price of $4.28. The stock is now traded at around $5.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 78,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $19.71. The stock is now traded at around $22.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 17,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 154.59%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.767100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 30,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Landcadia Holdings III Inc (LCY)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. added to a holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc by 38.67%. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $11.11. The stock is now traded at around $12.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 121,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Trustco Bank Corp N Y (TRST)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. added to a holding in Trustco Bank Corp N Y by 31.24%. The purchase prices were between $34.26 and $39.13, with an estimated average price of $37.05. The stock is now traded at around $32.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 36,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. added to a holding in Cal-Maine Foods Inc by 48.65%. The purchase prices were between $34.91 and $39.92, with an estimated average price of $37.44. The stock is now traded at around $37.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. added to a holding in Hostess Brands Inc by 20.27%. The purchase prices were between $14.34 and $16.56, with an estimated average price of $15.55. The stock is now traded at around $15.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 45,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pure Cycle Corp (PCYO)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. added to a holding in Pure Cycle Corp by 27.36%. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $16.44, with an estimated average price of $14.27. The stock is now traded at around $14.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 24,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SiriusPoint Ltd (3XPA)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. sold out a holding in SiriusPoint Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.95 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $8.38.

Sold Out: CNB Financial Corp (CCNE)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. sold out a holding in CNB Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $25.69, with an estimated average price of $24.4.

Sold Out: SEACOR Holdings Inc (CKH)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. sold out a holding in SEACOR Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.43 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $41.16.

Sold Out: Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vista Outdoor Inc. The sale prices were between $31.66 and $46.28, with an estimated average price of $37.75.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.. Also check out:

1. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Adirondack Research & Management Inc. keeps buying
