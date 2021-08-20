Fernwood Investment Management, LLC Buys Pliant Therapeutics Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Marvell Technology Inc, Perspecta Inc, Iron Mountain Inc

New Purchases: PLRX, MRVL, XSOE, BCEI, BCEI, DEM, ZTS, EMB, ITOT, JPM, LMAT, DNLI, T, LIVN, RDY, LIN, ELAN,

PLRX, MRVL, XSOE, BCEI, BCEI, DEM, ZTS, EMB, ITOT, JPM, LMAT, DNLI, T, LIVN, RDY, LIN, ELAN, Added Positions: TIP, PTON, TRUP, AMZN, SUSA, IVV, PSK, GOOGL, V, MSCI, TPL, XLE, BBIO, UNP, MSFT, AAPL, EMQQ, VRNT, DIS, NEO, ABBV, PM, NVDA, SPTM, SPYG, WDAY, JNJ, HON, ZEN, WMT, CSCO, SPY, DVY, VNQ, ABT, STZ, IWF, DHR, EWJ, SLG, AGG, MSGE, GS, JNCE, COUP, HD, BABA, INTC, SAFT, EXPE, CTVA, DOW,

TIP, PTON, TRUP, AMZN, SUSA, IVV, PSK, GOOGL, V, MSCI, TPL, XLE, BBIO, UNP, MSFT, AAPL, EMQQ, VRNT, DIS, NEO, ABBV, PM, NVDA, SPTM, SPYG, WDAY, JNJ, HON, ZEN, WMT, CSCO, SPY, DVY, VNQ, ABT, STZ, IWF, DHR, EWJ, SLG, AGG, MSGE, GS, JNCE, COUP, HD, BABA, INTC, SAFT, EXPE, CTVA, DOW, Reduced Positions: JNK, DGRO, WY, BIIB, LX, MDT, MKC, GILD, UPS, CL, VYNE, CARR, BSX, EFA, ABC, SPYV, NFLX, CAT, MDYG, VB,

JNK, DGRO, WY, BIIB, LX, MDT, MKC, GILD, UPS, CL, VYNE, CARR, BSX, EFA, ABC, SPYV, NFLX, CAT, MDYG, VB, Sold Out: 9MW, PRSP, IRM, CWB, ECL, PFF,

Quincy, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pliant Therapeutics Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Peloton Interactive Inc, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, sells Marvell Technology Inc, Perspecta Inc, Iron Mountain Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Ecolab Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fernwood Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Fernwood Investment Management, LLC owns 199 stocks with a total value of $302 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fernwood Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fernwood+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 7,816 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52% BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 153,672 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 20,881 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 65,432 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87% MongoDB Inc (MDB) - 23,770 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Pliant Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.05 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $31.31. The stock is now traded at around $18.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 151,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $59.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 54,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $36.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 13,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.94 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $40.5. The stock is now traded at around $32.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.94 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $40.5. The stock is now traded at around $32.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $43.3 and $46.95, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $43.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 276.90%. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 9,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 28.17%. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $109.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 28,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Trupanion Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $72 and $116.7, with an estimated average price of $86.74. The stock is now traded at around $87.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 48.52%. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $95.54, with an estimated average price of $92.27. The stock is now traded at around $99.329900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,609 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 98.86%. The purchase prices were between $42.34 and $43.86, with an estimated average price of $43.11. The stock is now traded at around $43.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 31.63%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $45.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $34 and $48.95, with an estimated average price of $40.29.

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The sale prices were between $37.01 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.82.

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $79.68 and $87.03, with an estimated average price of $84.26.

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $205.01 and $228.99, with an estimated average price of $217.25.

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27.