Fernwood Investment Management, LLC Buys Pliant Therapeutics Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Marvell Technology Inc, Perspecta Inc, Iron Mountain Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Quincy, MA, based Investment company Fernwood Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Pliant Therapeutics Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Peloton Interactive Inc, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, sells Marvell Technology Inc, Perspecta Inc, Iron Mountain Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Ecolab Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fernwood Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Fernwood Investment Management, LLC owns 199 stocks with a total value of $302 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fernwood Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fernwood+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fernwood Investment Management, LLC
  1. Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 7,816 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52%
  2. BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 153,672 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 20,881 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 65,432 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%
  5. MongoDB Inc (MDB) - 23,770 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
New Purchase: Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX)

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Pliant Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.05 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $31.31. The stock is now traded at around $18.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 151,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $59.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 54,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $36.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 13,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.94 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $40.5. The stock is now traded at around $32.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM)

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $43.3 and $46.95, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $43.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 276.90%. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 9,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 28.17%. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $109.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 28,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Trupanion Inc (TRUP)

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Trupanion Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $72 and $116.7, with an estimated average price of $86.74. The stock is now traded at around $87.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 48.52%. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $95.54, with an estimated average price of $92.27. The stock is now traded at around $99.329900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,609 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK)

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 98.86%. The purchase prices were between $42.34 and $43.86, with an estimated average price of $43.11. The stock is now traded at around $43.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 31.63%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $45.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (9MW)

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $34 and $48.95, with an estimated average price of $40.29.

Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.

Sold Out: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The sale prices were between $37.01 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.82.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $79.68 and $87.03, with an estimated average price of $84.26.

Sold Out: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $205.01 and $228.99, with an estimated average price of $217.25.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fernwood Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Fernwood Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fernwood Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fernwood Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fernwood Investment Management, LLC keeps buying
