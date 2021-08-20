Gtcr Llc Buys Gogo Inc

Investment company Gtcr Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Gogo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gtcr Llc. As of 2021Q2, Gtcr Llc owns 4 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of GTCR LLC. Also check out:
1. GTCR LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GTCR LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GTCR LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GTCR LLC keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of GTCR LLC
- Sotera Health Co (SHC) - 70,278,209 shares, 47.44% of the total portfolio.
- Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI) - 24,612,474 shares, 28.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.97%
- Paya Holdings Inc (PAYA) - 45,234,022 shares, 13.89% of the total portfolio.
- Gogo Inc (GOGO) - 31,739,011 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 150.42%
Gtcr Llc added to a holding in Gogo Inc by 150.42%. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $14.44, with an estimated average price of $11.55. The stock is now traded at around $12.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.04%. The holding were 31,739,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.
