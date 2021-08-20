Veritas Investment Management (UK) Ltd Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Bank of America Corp, CVS Health Corp, Sells , Honeywell International Inc

New Purchases: BAC, CVS, DIS, SNPS, T, HCA, MRK, PFE, CSCO, MDT, OGN,

BAC, CVS, DIS, SNPS, T, HCA, MRK, PFE, CSCO, MDT, OGN, Added Positions: UNH, FISV, HAS, APH, BRK.B, MMC, TMO, MA, GOOGL, BR, CERN, INTU,

UNH, FISV, HAS, APH, BRK.B, MMC, TMO, MA, GOOGL, BR, CERN, INTU, Reduced Positions: TSCO, HON, MCO,

TSCO, HON, MCO, Sold Out: JSHLY,

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Bank of America Corp, CVS Health Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Synopsys Inc, sells , Honeywell International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Veritas Investment Management (UK) Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Veritas Investment Management (UK) Ltd owns 44 stocks with a total value of $604 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Veritas Investment Management (UK) Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/veritas+investment+management+%28uk%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 110,539 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.61% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 148,036 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 79,145 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85% Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 144,564 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 95,029 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91%

Veritas Investment Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veritas Investment Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $174.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veritas Investment Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $84.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veritas Investment Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72. The stock is now traded at around $313.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veritas Investment Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.15 and $215.87, with an estimated average price of $203.48. The stock is now traded at around $249.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veritas Investment Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veritas Investment Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 60.61%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $429.387900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 110,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veritas Investment Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $16.25 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $16.35.