Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Mondelez International Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Target Corp

- New Purchases: IEMG, XLK, QQQ, ICE, TRI, INTF,
- Added Positions: IJH, AAPL, MSFT, SCHB, JNJ, GOOGL, QCOM, AVGO, PYPL, MRK, ABT, ITW, CMCSA, ACN, CVS, WMB, DIS, WMT, VZ, UPS, CCI, T, AAP, ABBV, SYY, ADP, BRK.B, TT, V, DEO, DOW, CFG, CSCO, IVZ, RDS.A, BA, RTX, NOC, CVX, WPC, SYF, XOM, D, TSN, SCHF,
- Reduced Positions: MDLZ, TMO, TGT, JPM, HD, IAU, IVV, SCHC, SPY, IJR, NEE, LOW,
- Sold Out: WOR, GE,
These are the top 5 holdings of Horan Capital Advisors, LLC.
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 66,685 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.06%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 97,268 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.38%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 236,504 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,532 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.18%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,687 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34%
Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $60.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $155.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 625 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)
Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.57 and $99.32, with an estimated average price of $94.97. The stock is now traded at around $113.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF (INTF)
Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $30.87, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $29.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $117.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Worthington Industries Inc (WOR)
Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in Worthington Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $56.83 and $71.16, with an estimated average price of $65.72.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.
