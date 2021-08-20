Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Mondelez International Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Target Corp

New Purchases: IEMG, XLK, QQQ, ICE, TRI, INTF,

IEMG, XLK, QQQ, ICE, TRI, INTF, Added Positions: IJH, AAPL, MSFT, SCHB, JNJ, GOOGL, QCOM, AVGO, PYPL, MRK, ABT, ITW, CMCSA, ACN, CVS, WMB, DIS, WMT, VZ, UPS, CCI, T, AAP, ABBV, SYY, ADP, BRK.B, TT, V, DEO, DOW, CFG, CSCO, IVZ, RDS.A, BA, RTX, NOC, CVX, WPC, SYF, XOM, D, TSN, SCHF,

IJH, AAPL, MSFT, SCHB, JNJ, GOOGL, QCOM, AVGO, PYPL, MRK, ABT, ITW, CMCSA, ACN, CVS, WMB, DIS, WMT, VZ, UPS, CCI, T, AAP, ABBV, SYY, ADP, BRK.B, TT, V, DEO, DOW, CFG, CSCO, IVZ, RDS.A, BA, RTX, NOC, CVX, WPC, SYF, XOM, D, TSN, SCHF, Reduced Positions: MDLZ, TMO, TGT, JPM, HD, IAU, IVV, SCHC, SPY, IJR, NEE, LOW,

MDLZ, TMO, TGT, JPM, HD, IAU, IVV, SCHC, SPY, IJR, NEE, LOW, Sold Out: WOR, GE,

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Thomson Reuters Corp, sells Mondelez International Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Target Corp, JPMorgan Chase, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Horan Capital Advisors, LLC.. As of 2021Q2, Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. owns 90 stocks with a total value of $221 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Horan Capital Advisors, LLC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/horan+capital+advisors%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 66,685 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.06% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 97,268 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.38% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 236,504 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,532 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.18% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,687 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34%

Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $60.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $155.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.57 and $99.32, with an estimated average price of $94.97. The stock is now traded at around $113.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $30.87, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $29.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $117.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in Worthington Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $56.83 and $71.16, with an estimated average price of $65.72.

Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.