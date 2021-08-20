Logo
Winch Advisory Services, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Marvell Technology Inc, iShares Gold Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Appleton, WI, based Investment company Winch Advisory Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Marvell Technology Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Okta Inc, Fiverr International during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Winch Advisory Services, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Winch Advisory Services, LLC owns 498 stocks with a total value of $262 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Winch Advisory Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/winch+advisory+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Winch Advisory Services, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 157,808 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 379,209 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.95%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 312,666 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.19%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,219 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
  5. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 185,591 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.45%
New Purchase: SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST)

Winch Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.37 and $40.45, with an estimated average price of $40.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

Winch Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $188.78 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $196.01. The stock is now traded at around $194.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregat (SHAG)

Winch Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregat. The purchase prices were between $50.85 and $51.23, with an estimated average price of $51.05. The stock is now traded at around $51.258100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ)

Winch Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $32.7. The stock is now traded at around $33.134500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG)

Winch Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.05 and $29.45, with an estimated average price of $27.17. The stock is now traded at around $29.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

Winch Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $314.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 71 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Winch Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 27.45%. The purchase prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49. The stock is now traded at around $91.459900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 185,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

Winch Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 46.80%. The purchase prices were between $100.1 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $100.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 84,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Winch Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.41%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $89.94. The stock is now traded at around $92.089000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Winch Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 177.57%. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $255.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Winch Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 723.91%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $216.300200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)

Winch Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF by 197.12%. The purchase prices were between $172.3 and $193.74, with an estimated average price of $183.88. The stock is now traded at around $181.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Winch Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Winch Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Winch Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Winch Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)

Winch Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $39.98 and $71.92, with an estimated average price of $57.04.

Sold Out: The Valens Co Inc (7LV)

Winch Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in The Valens Co Inc. The sale prices were between $1.57 and $2.68, with an estimated average price of $2.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of Winch Advisory Services, LLC. Also check out:

1. Winch Advisory Services, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Winch Advisory Services, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Winch Advisory Services, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Winch Advisory Services, LLC keeps buying
