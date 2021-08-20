SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares MSCI Mexico ETF, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, SPDR Retail ETF

New Purchases: XLF, XLU, EWW, EEM, IYR, ASAI, ITQRU, WALDU, RDS.B, XOP, XP, BP, IWD, VSTA, SPY, BRFS, EBR, ABEV, CSAN, BSBR, BBDO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares MSCI Mexico ETF, MercadoLibre Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, SPDR Retail ETF, T-Mobile US Inc, LPL Financial Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda. As of 2021Q2, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owns 37 stocks with a total value of $803 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spx+equities+gestao+de+recursos+ltda/current-portfolio/portfolio

Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 3,617,414 shares, 16.54% of the total portfolio. New Position Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) - 1,367,403 shares, 10.77% of the total portfolio. New Position MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 54,753 shares, 10.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 574.71% iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW) - 1,587,166 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. New Position Embraer SA (ERJ) - 2,857,551 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.09%

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $37.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.54%. The holding were 3,617,414 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65. The stock is now traded at around $69.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.77%. The holding were 1,367,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.49 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $46.85. The stock is now traded at around $48.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.49%. The holding were 1,587,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $49.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.24%. The holding were 617,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.48 and $104.97, with an estimated average price of $98.78. The stock is now traded at around $106.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 332,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in Sendas Distribuidora SA. The purchase prices were between $13 and $17.79, with an estimated average price of $15.68. The stock is now traded at around $16.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 1,427,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 574.71%. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1791.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.05%. The holding were 54,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in Embraer SA by 72.09%. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $16.81, with an estimated average price of $12.84. The stock is now traded at around $14.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 2,857,551 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in Bank Bradesco SA by 50.62%. The purchase prices were between $4.03 and $5.61, with an estimated average price of $4.77. The stock is now traded at around $4.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 3,830,618 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd by 28.38%. The purchase prices were between $38.54 and $56.43, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 457,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in Gerdau SA by 535.72%. The purchase prices were between $5.11 and $7.26, with an estimated average price of $6.14. The stock is now traded at around $5.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 619,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 187.42%. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $138.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $88.03 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $93.21.

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59.

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $32.08 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.93.

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $24.4, with an estimated average price of $22.41.

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36.