Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC Buys Perdoceo Education Corp, MarineMax Inc, Star Group LP, Sells Medifast Inc, Super Micro Computer Inc, Oshkosh Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Perdoceo Education Corp, MarineMax Inc, Star Group LP, Seneca Foods Corp, American Public Education Inc, sells Medifast Inc, Super Micro Computer Inc, Oshkosh Corp, Meritage Homes Corp, Anika Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC owns 95 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI) - 133,594 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65% Korn Ferry (KFY) - 51,503 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO) - 128,088 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.83% Herman Miller Inc (MLHR) - 59,451 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. MarineMax Inc (HZO) - 56,221 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1241.47%

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC initiated holding in Perdoceo Education Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.41 and $13.1, with an estimated average price of $12.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 211,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC initiated holding in Star Group LP. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $11.34, with an estimated average price of $10.9. The stock is now traded at around $10.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC initiated holding in Seneca Foods Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.36 and $52.15, with an estimated average price of $48.19. The stock is now traded at around $49.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 43,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC initiated holding in American Public Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.71 and $36.29, with an estimated average price of $30.34. The stock is now traded at around $26.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 77,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC initiated holding in Ingles Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $65.96, with an estimated average price of $62.05. The stock is now traded at around $65.129900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 37,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC initiated holding in Hemisphere Media Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.4 and $13.28, with an estimated average price of $12.39. The stock is now traded at around $11.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 174,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC added to a holding in MarineMax Inc by 1241.47%. The purchase prices were between $45.19 and $66.48, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 56,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC added to a holding in John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc by 43.45%. The purchase prices were between $87.73 and $94.42, with an estimated average price of $91. The stock is now traded at around $87.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 23,967 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC added to a holding in Escalade Inc by 38.47%. The purchase prices were between $20.86 and $25.47, with an estimated average price of $22.86. The stock is now traded at around $22.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 93,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC added to a holding in Vishay Precision Group Inc by 23.30%. The purchase prices were between $30.73 and $36.21, with an estimated average price of $33.11. The stock is now traded at around $37.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 67,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC added to a holding in Tredegar Corp by 23.86%. The purchase prices were between $13.51 and $16.08, with an estimated average price of $15.06. The stock is now traded at around $12.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 155,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC added to a holding in Northwest Pipe Co by 26.74%. The purchase prices were between $27.67 and $34.48, with an estimated average price of $31.8. The stock is now traded at around $25.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 65,873 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC sold out a holding in Medifast Inc. The sale prices were between $211.82 and $332.25, with an estimated average price of $270.27.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC sold out a holding in Super Micro Computer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.65 and $40.03, with an estimated average price of $36.81.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC sold out a holding in Oshkosh Corp. The sale prices were between $116.92 and $136.92, with an estimated average price of $126.28.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC sold out a holding in Meritage Homes Corp. The sale prices were between $91.84 and $118.15, with an estimated average price of $100.83.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC sold out a holding in Anika Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $39.42 and $48.08, with an estimated average price of $42.59.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lee Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $21.5 and $29.8, with an estimated average price of $24.24.