Ckw Financial Group Buys Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March, Sells Bank of Hawaii Corp, Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Capital One Financial Corp

Honolulu, HI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Tesla Inc, sells Bank of Hawaii Corp, Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, General Electric Co, Editas Medicine Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ckw Financial Group. As of 2021Q2, Ckw Financial Group owns 238 stocks with a total value of $632 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 732,732 shares, 50.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.27% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,521,913 shares, 18.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,007,371 shares, 10.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 149,685 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16% McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 134,070 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio.

Ckw Financial Group initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E. The purchase prices were between $62.09 and $67.26, with an estimated average price of $65.25. The stock is now traded at around $68.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 421,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ckw Financial Group initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $61.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ckw Financial Group initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March. The purchase prices were between $31.13 and $32.83, with an estimated average price of $32.15. The stock is now traded at around $33.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ckw Financial Group initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $213.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 456 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ckw Financial Group initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $60.43, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $60.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ckw Financial Group initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $230.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 132 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ckw Financial Group added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1397.44%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $79.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ckw Financial Group added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 83.42%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $677.054000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 365 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ckw Financial Group added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.932500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ckw Financial Group added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $72.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ckw Financial Group added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $648.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ckw Financial Group added to a holding in Incyte Corp by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $79.87 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $83.36. The stock is now traded at around $75.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ckw Financial Group sold out a holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $31.29 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $37.06.

Ckw Financial Group sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Ckw Financial Group sold out a holding in Cellcom Israel Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.4 and $4.75, with an estimated average price of $3.89.

Ckw Financial Group sold out a holding in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $4.2 and $5.34, with an estimated average price of $4.71.

Ckw Financial Group sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.

Ckw Financial Group sold out a holding in Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fun. The sale prices were between $3.2 and $4.29, with an estimated average price of $3.68.