Ckw Financial Group Buys Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March, Sells Bank of Hawaii Corp, Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Capital One Financial Corp

- New Purchases: GSEW, VEU, BMAR, USRT, IWM, ORCL, NEM, ABT, SCHM, ICSH, HMC, LIT, CMI, CAT, ADM, AES, VIG, VB, KSS, WOOF, WVE, PLL, PIPR, PVG, PRU, SCHE, ACIM, VNQ, TGT, SCHH, SNDL, SDY, SCHA, SCHP, DAN, AMD, AEM, ALC, AEL, ARKG, CAJ, CCIV, COMP, CPS, PLTR, DASH, HA, EEM, JD, JMIA, KR, MCK, MU, NEE,
- Added Positions: IVV, IEFA, IEMG, IJH, MATX, EFA, AAPL, TSLA, NKE, ADBE, INCY, GILD, FISV, CTSH, TMUS, VWO, NIO, AOA, NFLX, NVS, RIO, IYW, SKLZ, SBUX, EFAV, VTI, VEA, WMT, DIS, ABNB, AMZN, T, BMRN, BA, CSCO, COST, CVS, DNMR, AGG, DOW, FB, FDX, FTEC, FOXA, FLGT, INTC, AOR,
- Reduced Positions: BOH, ALEX, COF, HYS, JPM, SHYG, EMB, VO, TEL, SCHW, OTIS, MCHP, ACWV, IBM, HPQ, HES, GS, COP, CE, CARR, BAC,
- Sold Out: GE, EDIT, CELJF, MIE, NML, PRSP,
For the details of CKW FINANCIAL GROUP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ckw+financial+group/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CKW FINANCIAL GROUP
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 732,732 shares, 50.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.27%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,521,913 shares, 18.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,007,371 shares, 10.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 149,685 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
- McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 134,070 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio.
Ckw Financial Group initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E. The purchase prices were between $62.09 and $67.26, with an estimated average price of $65.25. The stock is now traded at around $68.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 421,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Ckw Financial Group initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $61.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March (BMAR)
Ckw Financial Group initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March. The purchase prices were between $31.13 and $32.83, with an estimated average price of $32.15. The stock is now traded at around $33.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Ckw Financial Group initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $213.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 456 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)
Ckw Financial Group initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $60.43, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $60.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Ckw Financial Group initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $230.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 132 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Ckw Financial Group added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1397.44%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $79.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Ckw Financial Group added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 83.42%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $677.054000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 365 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Ckw Financial Group added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.932500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 450 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Ckw Financial Group added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $72.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Ckw Financial Group added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $648.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Incyte Corp (INCY)
Ckw Financial Group added to a holding in Incyte Corp by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $79.87 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $83.36. The stock is now traded at around $75.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)
Ckw Financial Group sold out a holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $31.29 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $37.06.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Ckw Financial Group sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Cellcom Israel Ltd (CELJF)
Ckw Financial Group sold out a holding in Cellcom Israel Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.4 and $4.75, with an estimated average price of $3.89.Sold Out: Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc (NML)
Ckw Financial Group sold out a holding in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $4.2 and $5.34, with an estimated average price of $4.71.Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)
Ckw Financial Group sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.Sold Out: Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fun (MIE)
Ckw Financial Group sold out a holding in Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fun. The sale prices were between $3.2 and $4.29, with an estimated average price of $3.68.
Here is the complete portfolio of CKW FINANCIAL GROUP. Also check out:
