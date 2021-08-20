Ckw Financial Group Buys Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March, Sells Bank of Hawaii Corp, Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Capital One Financial Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ckw Financial Group Buys Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March, Sells Bank of Hawaii Corp, Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Capital One Financial Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Honolulu, HI, based Investment company Ckw Financial Group (Current Portfolio) buys Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Tesla Inc, sells Bank of Hawaii Corp, Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, General Electric Co, Editas Medicine Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ckw Financial Group. As of 2021Q2, Ckw Financial Group owns 238 stocks with a total value of $632 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CKW FINANCIAL GROUP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ckw+financial+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CKW FINANCIAL GROUP
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 732,732 shares, 50.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.27%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,521,913 shares, 18.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79%
  3. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,007,371 shares, 10.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 149,685 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
  5. McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 134,070 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E (GSEW)

Ckw Financial Group initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E. The purchase prices were between $62.09 and $67.26, with an estimated average price of $65.25. The stock is now traded at around $68.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 421,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Ckw Financial Group initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $61.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March (BMAR)

Ckw Financial Group initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March. The purchase prices were between $31.13 and $32.83, with an estimated average price of $32.15. The stock is now traded at around $33.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Ckw Financial Group initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $213.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 456 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)

Ckw Financial Group initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $60.43, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $60.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Ckw Financial Group initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $230.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 132 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Ckw Financial Group added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1397.44%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $79.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Ckw Financial Group added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 83.42%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $677.054000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 365 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Ckw Financial Group added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.932500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Ckw Financial Group added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $72.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Ckw Financial Group added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $648.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Incyte Corp (INCY)

Ckw Financial Group added to a holding in Incyte Corp by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $79.87 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $83.36. The stock is now traded at around $75.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

Ckw Financial Group sold out a holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $31.29 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $37.06.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Ckw Financial Group sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Cellcom Israel Ltd (CELJF)

Ckw Financial Group sold out a holding in Cellcom Israel Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.4 and $4.75, with an estimated average price of $3.89.

Sold Out: Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc (NML)

Ckw Financial Group sold out a holding in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $4.2 and $5.34, with an estimated average price of $4.71.

Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Ckw Financial Group sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.

Sold Out: Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fun (MIE)

Ckw Financial Group sold out a holding in Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fun. The sale prices were between $3.2 and $4.29, with an estimated average price of $3.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of CKW FINANCIAL GROUP. Also check out:

1. CKW FINANCIAL GROUP's Undervalued Stocks
2. CKW FINANCIAL GROUP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CKW FINANCIAL GROUP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CKW FINANCIAL GROUP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider