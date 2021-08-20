Logo
Ronit Capital LLP Buys Valaris, Vasta Platform, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Sells Paramount Group Inc, Embraer SA, Yandex NV

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ronit Capital LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Valaris, Vasta Platform, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, Liberty Global PLC, sells Paramount Group Inc, Embraer SA, Yandex NV, Sony Group Corp, Despegar.com Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ronit Capital LLP. As of 2021Q2, Ronit Capital LLP owns 56 stocks with a total value of $112 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ronit Capital LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ronit+capital+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ronit Capital LLP
  1. Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA) - 325,250 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.61%
  2. Vasta Platform Ltd (VSTA) - 845,061 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 166.75%
  3. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHR) - 1,000,000 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio.
  4. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) - 326,000 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 346.58%
  5. Energy Company of Minas Gerais (CIG) - 2,073,952 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.35%
New Purchase: Valaris Ltd (VAL)

Ronit Capital LLP initiated holding in Valaris Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $23.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 161,778 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)

Ronit Capital LLP initiated holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The purchase prices were between $41.45 and $55.69, with an estimated average price of $49.31. The stock is now traded at around $49.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Ronit Capital LLP initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 66,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Ronit Capital LLP initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Katapult Holdings Inc (KPLT)

Ronit Capital LLP initiated holding in Katapult Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.42, with an estimated average price of $9.34. The stock is now traded at around $3.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 182,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)

Ronit Capital LLP initiated holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The purchase prices were between $4.71 and $6.54, with an estimated average price of $5.52. The stock is now traded at around $5.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vasta Platform Ltd (VSTA)

Ronit Capital LLP added to a holding in Vasta Platform Ltd by 166.75%. The purchase prices were between $7.96 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $8.91. The stock is now traded at around $5.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 845,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Ronit Capital LLP added to a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 346.58%. The purchase prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66. The stock is now traded at around $7.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 326,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)

Ronit Capital LLP added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 61.61%. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $28.42, with an estimated average price of $26.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 325,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JD.com Inc (JD)

Ronit Capital LLP added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 321.67%. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.840100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 25,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Ronit Capital LLP added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 56.22%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $162.999500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 14,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)

Ronit Capital LLP added to a holding in Pan American Silver Corp by 30.42%. The purchase prices were between $28.15 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $32.2. The stock is now traded at around $24.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 171,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Paramount Group Inc (PGRE)

Ronit Capital LLP sold out a holding in Paramount Group Inc. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $11.53, with an estimated average price of $10.64.

Sold Out: Yandex NV (YNDX)

Ronit Capital LLP sold out a holding in Yandex NV. The sale prices were between $59.83 and $70.89, with an estimated average price of $65.61.

Sold Out: Despegar.com Corp (DESP)

Ronit Capital LLP sold out a holding in Despegar.com Corp. The sale prices were between $12.36 and $14.62, with an estimated average price of $13.5.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Ronit Capital LLP sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.

Sold Out: America Movil SAB de CV (AMX)

Ronit Capital LLP sold out a holding in America Movil SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $13.58 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $14.84.

Sold Out: FinServ Acquisition Corp (FSRV)

Ronit Capital LLP sold out a holding in FinServ Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.68 and $14.52, with an estimated average price of $12.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ronit Capital LLP. Also check out:

1. Ronit Capital LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ronit Capital LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ronit Capital LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ronit Capital LLP keeps buying
