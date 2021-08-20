Ronit Capital LLP Buys Valaris, Vasta Platform, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Sells Paramount Group Inc, Embraer SA, Yandex NV

- New Purchases: VAL, SQM, VIAC, FCX, KPLT, ITUB, GHVI, ARCE, ATHM, MU, CPUH.U,
- Added Positions: VSTA, TME, LBTYA, JD, BABA, PAAS, GRVY, GFI, SBSW, HUYA, HMY, SPR, RMGBU, LRCX, FINMU, FB,
- Reduced Positions: ERJ, SONY, SE, CIG, NEM, VIV, NOC, LPRO, GOOG, LMT, TIMB, AFYA, ATVI,
- Sold Out: PGRE, YNDX, DESP, AAPL, AMX, FSRV, PBR, PFE, VALE, HCA, VTRS,
For the details of Ronit Capital LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ronit+capital+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ronit Capital LLP
- Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA) - 325,250 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.61%
- Vasta Platform Ltd (VSTA) - 845,061 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 166.75%
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHR) - 1,000,000 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio.
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) - 326,000 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 346.58%
- Energy Company of Minas Gerais (CIG) - 2,073,952 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.35%
Ronit Capital LLP initiated holding in Valaris Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $23.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 161,778 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)
Ronit Capital LLP initiated holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The purchase prices were between $41.45 and $55.69, with an estimated average price of $49.31. The stock is now traded at around $49.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Ronit Capital LLP initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 66,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Ronit Capital LLP initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Katapult Holdings Inc (KPLT)
Ronit Capital LLP initiated holding in Katapult Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.42, with an estimated average price of $9.34. The stock is now traded at around $3.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 182,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)
Ronit Capital LLP initiated holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The purchase prices were between $4.71 and $6.54, with an estimated average price of $5.52. The stock is now traded at around $5.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vasta Platform Ltd (VSTA)
Ronit Capital LLP added to a holding in Vasta Platform Ltd by 166.75%. The purchase prices were between $7.96 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $8.91. The stock is now traded at around $5.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 845,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
Ronit Capital LLP added to a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 346.58%. The purchase prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66. The stock is now traded at around $7.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 326,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)
Ronit Capital LLP added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 61.61%. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $28.42, with an estimated average price of $26.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 325,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JD.com Inc (JD)
Ronit Capital LLP added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 321.67%. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.840100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 25,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Ronit Capital LLP added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 56.22%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $162.999500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 14,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)
Ronit Capital LLP added to a holding in Pan American Silver Corp by 30.42%. The purchase prices were between $28.15 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $32.2. The stock is now traded at around $24.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 171,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Paramount Group Inc (PGRE)
Ronit Capital LLP sold out a holding in Paramount Group Inc. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $11.53, with an estimated average price of $10.64.Sold Out: Yandex NV (YNDX)
Ronit Capital LLP sold out a holding in Yandex NV. The sale prices were between $59.83 and $70.89, with an estimated average price of $65.61.Sold Out: Despegar.com Corp (DESP)
Ronit Capital LLP sold out a holding in Despegar.com Corp. The sale prices were between $12.36 and $14.62, with an estimated average price of $13.5.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Ronit Capital LLP sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.Sold Out: America Movil SAB de CV (AMX)
Ronit Capital LLP sold out a holding in America Movil SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $13.58 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $14.84.Sold Out: FinServ Acquisition Corp (FSRV)
Ronit Capital LLP sold out a holding in FinServ Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.68 and $14.52, with an estimated average price of $12.84.
