Capital Analysts, LLC Buys Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Microsoft Corp, Sells iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Oracle Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Microsoft Corp, Broadcom Inc, Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Oracle Corp, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Analysts, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Capital Analysts, LLC owns 1168 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 329,662 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,609,881 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 913,185 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 483,796 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.69% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 175,896 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51%

Capital Analysts, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.73 and $47.15, with an estimated average price of $45.98. The stock is now traded at around $49.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 105,232 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Analysts, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol. The purchase prices were between $25 and $25.09, with an estimated average price of $25.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 140,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Analysts, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.5 and $59.93, with an estimated average price of $58.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.433900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 58,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Analysts, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.93 and $166.24, with an estimated average price of $161.69. The stock is now traded at around $162.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 14,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Analysts, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $313.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Analysts, LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.8 and $50.63, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 42,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Analysts, LLC added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 75.70%. The purchase prices were between $39.22 and $40.02, with an estimated average price of $39.56. The stock is now traded at around $39.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 843,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Analysts, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 121.23%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $161.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 106,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Analysts, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 23.57%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $304.179900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 124,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Analysts, LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 1464.35%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $474.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 13,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Analysts, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 24.32%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 176,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Analysts, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 410.52%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $284.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 17,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Analysts, LLC sold out a holding in Snap-on Inc. The sale prices were between $212.58 and $255.64, with an estimated average price of $239.35.

Capital Analysts, LLC sold out a holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The sale prices were between $450.52 and $848.54, with an estimated average price of $592.7.

Capital Analysts, LLC sold out a holding in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $12.15, with an estimated average price of $9.9.

Capital Analysts, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Capital Analysts, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund. The sale prices were between $50.78 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $52.79.

Capital Analysts, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $28.61 and $30.85, with an estimated average price of $29.89.