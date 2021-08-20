Logo
Barber Financial Group, Inc. Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, , Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Barber Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund, FS KKR Capital Corp, VanEck Merk Gold Trust, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, , Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon, Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Barber Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Barber Financial Group, Inc. owns 152 stocks with a total value of $735 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Barber Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/barber+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Barber Financial Group, Inc.
  1. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 532,750 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05%
  2. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 510,910 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10%
  3. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 230,827 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.51%
  4. IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) - 394,314 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.49%
  5. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 106,532 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.46%
New Purchase: Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW)

Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.96 and $36.47, with an estimated average price of $35.62. The stock is now traded at around $37.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 217,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)

Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.74 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.636000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 134,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 354,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ)

Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Merk Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.63 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $17.65. The stock is now traded at around $17.340800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 425,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB)

Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $20.91, with an estimated average price of $20.83. The stock is now traded at around $20.969900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 92,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW)

Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.02 and $80.07, with an estimated average price of $79.53. The stock is now traded at around $81.096700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2198.17%. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.32%. The holding were 319,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2938.00%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44. The stock is now traded at around $87.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 82,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 802.27%. The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 55,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 124.34%. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 166,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 193.34%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $107.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 35,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 23.97%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 43,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)

Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The sale prices were between $26.36 and $27.74, with an estimated average price of $27.18.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon (BWX)

Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon. The sale prices were between $29.03 and $30.02, with an estimated average price of $29.65.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $28.82, with an estimated average price of $21.96.

Sold Out: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of Barber Financial Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Barber Financial Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Barber Financial Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Barber Financial Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Barber Financial Group, Inc. keeps buying
