Barber Financial Group, Inc. Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, , Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund, FS KKR Capital Corp, VanEck Merk Gold Trust, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, , Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon, Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Barber Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Barber Financial Group, Inc. owns 152 stocks with a total value of $735 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 532,750 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05% iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 510,910 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 230,827 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.51% IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) - 394,314 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.49% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 106,532 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.46%

Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.96 and $36.47, with an estimated average price of $35.62. The stock is now traded at around $37.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 217,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.74 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.636000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 134,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 354,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Merk Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.63 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $17.65. The stock is now traded at around $17.340800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 425,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $20.91, with an estimated average price of $20.83. The stock is now traded at around $20.969900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 92,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.02 and $80.07, with an estimated average price of $79.53. The stock is now traded at around $81.096700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2198.17%. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.32%. The holding were 319,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2938.00%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44. The stock is now traded at around $87.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 82,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 802.27%. The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 55,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 124.34%. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 166,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 193.34%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $107.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 35,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 23.97%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 43,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The sale prices were between $26.36 and $27.74, with an estimated average price of $27.18.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon. The sale prices were between $29.03 and $30.02, with an estimated average price of $29.65.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $28.82, with an estimated average price of $21.96.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21.