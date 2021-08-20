AIMZ Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Teledyne Technologies Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, Sells , General Electric Co

New Purchases: EBS, TDY, MRVL, NVDA, PLTR, ALL, HBAN,

Los Altos, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Teledyne Technologies Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Palantir Technologies Inc, sells , General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AIMZ Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, AIMZ Investment Advisors, LLC owns 114 stocks with a total value of $223 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 103,155 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,568 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 55,608 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 36,243 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 335,567 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%

AIMZ Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87. The stock is now traded at around $62.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 57,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AIMZ Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $447.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 4,347 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AIMZ Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $59.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AIMZ Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $23.741000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AIMZ Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $204.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AIMZ Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $133.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AIMZ Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

AIMZ Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.