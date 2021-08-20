Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Value ETF

New Purchases: WLDR, DFUS, JSML, PGHY, EET, ICSH, QEFA, PAVE, FENY, INFL, FKU, SOCL, ESML, GNMA, GVIP, HERO, QLV, EMHY, PDP, FDVV, DNOV, TDTF, HYGV, OR, PFFD, JEPI, HYZD, SNSR, FOCT, FFEB, DIAL, ASET, BNDC, FCOR, QS, HNDL, XSOE, FALN, COMT, PXI, QLVD, FDEV, SSUS, SNLN, SHYD, MTG, SQQQ, ACI,

WLDR, DFUS, JSML, PGHY, EET, ICSH, QEFA, PAVE, FENY, INFL, FKU, SOCL, ESML, GNMA, GVIP, HERO, QLV, EMHY, PDP, FDVV, DNOV, TDTF, HYGV, OR, PFFD, JEPI, HYZD, SNSR, FOCT, FFEB, DIAL, ASET, BNDC, FCOR, QS, HNDL, XSOE, FALN, COMT, PXI, QLVD, FDEV, SSUS, SNLN, SHYD, MTG, SQQQ, ACI, Added Positions: QLD, SJNK, SHYG, SCHG, HACK, EMQQ, SONY, PULS, JNK, IBUY, HYG, IWD, WMT, SCHP, MSOS, DNP, ANGL, JKI, JKL, HYS, FAX, NLY, DEI, LOPE, JKF, JKG, JKJ, EWG, NFLX, VTWO, ADM, CTT, EVV, FLC, FTF, FSK, GS, HPQ, IEI, ICF, JKH, JKK, IEZ, M, PAGP, REGI, RIOT, STT, TPX, HYEM, VRS, ABC, AVTR, BCRX, DISCA, FMS, CLOU, MILN, CHIQ, BOTZ, HUN, PGF, IGLB, USHY, EMB, JKE, JKD, ESGD, EFV, IYE, KDP, KR, RKT, SJM, WIP, XBI, TGNA, VALE, VWOB, VGSH, DES, DBEF, SBS, CAG, TECL, EIX, FSD, FFC, GAB, HPS, PSP, PEY, BKLN, EWZ, LOW, MUR, JQC, SRVR, PPG, PSTG, ROST, SCHZ, SPTM, SPYG, TEVA, TRQ, UL, EMD, GDO, WU,

QLD, SJNK, SHYG, SCHG, HACK, EMQQ, SONY, PULS, JNK, IBUY, HYG, IWD, WMT, SCHP, MSOS, DNP, ANGL, JKI, JKL, HYS, FAX, NLY, DEI, LOPE, JKF, JKG, JKJ, EWG, NFLX, VTWO, ADM, CTT, EVV, FLC, FTF, FSK, GS, HPQ, IEI, ICF, JKH, JKK, IEZ, M, PAGP, REGI, RIOT, STT, TPX, HYEM, VRS, ABC, AVTR, BCRX, DISCA, FMS, CLOU, MILN, CHIQ, BOTZ, HUN, PGF, IGLB, USHY, EMB, JKE, JKD, ESGD, EFV, IYE, KDP, KR, RKT, SJM, WIP, XBI, TGNA, VALE, VWOB, VGSH, DES, DBEF, SBS, CAG, TECL, EIX, FSD, FFC, GAB, HPS, PSP, PEY, BKLN, EWZ, LOW, MUR, JQC, SRVR, PPG, PSTG, ROST, SCHZ, SPTM, SPYG, TEVA, TRQ, UL, EMD, GDO, WU, Reduced Positions: BIV, BND, VTV, VTI, VOO, VB, VBR, QQQ, AAPL, VEU, VNQ, GLD, IVV, VCSH, VGK, VEA, SLV, MSFT, VPL, BSV, VTIP, BNDX, VXUS, SPY, VWO, FTSM, SSO, VZ, T, BOND, BAC, JPM, UPS, CSCO, PFE, XOM, JNJ, SBUX, XHB, HYLB, BRK.B, CVX, INTC, SHY, ESGU, KO, FB, QUAL, HD, QCOM, WFC, MMM, BA, DOW, GIS, IJR, PM, MO, MRK, MET, VNLA, IAU, PG, CLX, AGG, IJH, MCD, WY, USMV, XLB, UWM, DUK, XT, JPST, KHC, MINT, MTUM, IWF, IWM, GDX, VIG, FVD, PEAK, MNA, IEFA, EFG, SCHB, SPLG, TSN, ABBV, AMGN, XLP, ONEQ, XLF, XLV, XLI, RSP, IGSB, GOVT, MA, SCHV, BIL, C, COST, ET, IOO, DVY, PEP, CWB, SPTL, XLK, UNH, USB, VO, V, AMT, CVS, DIS, FYX, FIXD, QYLD, GSIE, HOMB, ACWI, EFAV, ITB, NVDA, UTG, SCHF, SO, TMUS, TGT, BUD, AMAT, NEAR, BMY, COP, FREL, CIBR, FCX, DGRO, HDV, LQD, TIP, KMB, MS, SPAB, SPEM, AGGY, ABT, AMD, ARCC, OZK, BGFV, BXC, BP, CNP, GLW, DAL, DSL, XLE, EPD, EQR, FBND, FEN, FXH, F, HAL, HASI, IBM, IPG, PZA, STIP, IGIB, IEMG, ITOT, DVYE, SCZ, IQLT, IJJ, KEY, MDT, MGM, MVBF, NEE, NKE, OMP, PSX, TBF, RTX, RF, SNAP, DIA, SPDW, SPMD, SPSM, SPSB, KRE, TMO, TJX, VCIT, VT, WBA, WAL, ABB, AES, LNT, ARKK, BKR, BK, GOLD, BPY, CCL, CARR, CIEN, RQI, CMCSA, DG, EBAY, ESI, ENBL, ERIC, FE, GM, GSK, PDT, HE, HPE, ICHR, PCEF, PCY, PGX, SPLV, GSY, IAGG, IXUS, IUSB, IGF, IDV, MBB, EFA, ESGE, EEM, MUB, PFF, IWN, IJS, IYR, KMI, LUMN, MNKD, MPB, NBH, NRZ, NEM, NKLA, NIO, NAD, ORI, PAAS, PBCT, PPL, PGR, PLD, SH, SDS, PRU, QRTEA, RC, RBA, SCHW, LUV, BWX, RWO, SPYV, SPTS, SRCL, TGLS, UCTT, VLY, GDXJ, VNQI, VTRS, VIPS, VOD, ERC, USFR, ZTO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF, Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sowell Financial Services LLC. As of 2021Q2, Sowell Financial Services LLC owns 510 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sowell Financial Services LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sowell+financial+services+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 349,975 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.59% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 104,035 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.54% Walmart Inc (WMT) - 313,632 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 111,079 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.98% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 144,385 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.97%

Sowell Financial Services LLC initiated holding in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.89. The stock is now traded at around $27.306400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 450,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sowell Financial Services LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.391600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 125,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sowell Financial Services LLC initiated holding in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.09 and $70.38, with an estimated average price of $67.74. The stock is now traded at around $66.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 70,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sowell Financial Services LLC initiated holding in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $22.01, with an estimated average price of $21.89. The stock is now traded at around $21.906600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 198,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sowell Financial Services LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets. The purchase prices were between $95.38 and $110.5, with an estimated average price of $104.15. The stock is now traded at around $86.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 36,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sowell Financial Services LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 74,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sowell Financial Services LLC added to a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 64.76%. The purchase prices were between $57.52 and $72.02, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 130,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sowell Financial Services LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 96.35%. The purchase prices were between $26.88 and $27.4, with an estimated average price of $27.12. The stock is now traded at around $27.284500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 262,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sowell Financial Services LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 173.53%. The purchase prices were between $44.89 and $45.73, with an estimated average price of $45.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.528700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 87,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sowell Financial Services LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.95%. The purchase prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15. The stock is now traded at around $152.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 51,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sowell Financial Services LLC added to a holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 550.39%. The purchase prices were between $54.88 and $61.83, with an estimated average price of $58.08. The stock is now traded at around $61.158200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 44,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sowell Financial Services LLC added to a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme by 6345.55%. The purchase prices were between $56.23 and $66.9, with an estimated average price of $62.45. The stock is now traded at around $48.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 30,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.