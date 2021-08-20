Logo
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys Tesla Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Facebook Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Apple Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, McDonald's Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells Facebook Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Apple Inc, Walmart Inc, Square Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.. As of 2021Q2, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owns 382 stocks with a total value of $12.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mn+services+vermogensbeheer+b.v./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.
  1. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 1,656,028 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.37%
  2. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 406,300 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 955,811 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.21%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,855,592 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.38%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 71,600 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.28%
New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $677.054000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 406,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $555.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 289,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $458.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 324,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $238.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 546,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $105.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 888,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1048.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 86,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 118.86%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $94.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,419,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 112.61%. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $37.577000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,485,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 150.65%. The purchase prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36. The stock is now traded at around $149.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 182,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 108.30%. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $65.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 320,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. added to a holding in DTE Energy Co by 114.42%. The purchase prices were between $110.18 and $122.65, with an estimated average price of $116.81. The stock is now traded at around $121.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 142,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 72.17%. The purchase prices were between $34.24 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $35.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 516,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.

Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.

Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.

Sold Out: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. sold out a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $229.97.

Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $235.53 and $330.51, with an estimated average price of $285.53.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.. Also check out:

1. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. keeps buying
