Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys Tesla Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Facebook Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Apple Inc

AAPL, NVDA, DIS, PYPL, ADBE, ORCL, GOOG, KO, MRK, PEP, CSCO, GOOGL, ABBV, LLY, ACN, TXN, UNP, AMGN, NEE, LOW, LIN, VZ, BMY, XEL, SBUX, AMZN, BLK, CAT, IBM, CRM, TD, UPS, MMM, CI, HD, MSFT, BKNG, TGT, AXP, CVS, SPGI, MU, TJX, NOW, AMAT, ADP, CSX, CNI, CL, D, GILD, INTU, LRCX, PNC, MELI, LYB, ZTS, SHOP, CB, ATVI, ADSK, TFC, BIIB, CME, ITW, NSC, VRTX, EBAY, APD, ADI, CP, ETN, ECL, EW, EMR, HUM, ICE, MMC, PGR, BDX, CTSH, EL, FISV, KMB, MCO, NEM, ROP, SHW, WM, A, ALGN, ALL, APH, CDNS, CM, CMI, EA, EXC, INFO, IDXX, TT, INTC, MFC, TRV, TROW, XLNX, TEL, LULU, DOW, AMP, ANSS, BLL, BK, GIB, CERN, DXCM, FAST, GIS, KSU, MXIM, MTD, MSI, PCAR, PPG, PH, PAYX, NTR, PRU, PEG, RMD, ROK, SLB, SWKS, STT, SLF, SYY, VFC, VRSN, WBA, WLTW, AWK, FTNT, VRSK, FRC, HLT, KEYS, CARR, OTIS, AES, ABMD, AKAM, ABC, AJG, BBY, BF.B, CBRE, CMS, CAH, CE, CHD, CTAS, CLX, CGNX, CAG, ED, COO, CPRT, DRI, DVA, DPZ, DOV, EXPD, FICO, GPC, HAL, HSY, HOLX, IEX, IP, KEY, LH, MTB, MGA, MKTX, MAS, MKC, NVR, ES, NTRS, NUE, ODFL, PPL, PKI, PFG, DGX, RF, RCI, SIVB, SRE, WPM, SWK, STE, TSCO, TRMB, URI, GWW, WAT, WST, ZBRA, CMG, L, BR, XYL, APTV, BURL, PAYC, ANET, CFG, TRU, AMCR, AOS, AAP, IVZ, WTRG, ATO, GOLD, CAE, CHRW, CTXS, FFIV, FDS, BEN, GRMN, HAS, HSIC, HRL, SJM, JKHY, JNPR, LKQ, LII, LNC, MHK, TAP, OMC, OTEX, PTC, RBA, RHI, SEE, SIRI, SNA, TU, UGI, MTN, OC, VMW, DISCK, FBHS, GWRE, PNR, VOYA, ALLE, ALLY, FTV, COUP, LW, EQH, DELL, AEE, CPB, DISCA, GIL, STLD, VLO, JAZZ, FNV, AQN, CABO, Sold Out: FB, ABT, WMT, SQ, IQV, RNG, EXPE, VAR, STX, RCL, SU, ARMK, PRGO, OGE, AXTA, TECK, DAL, CIXX, CVE, IMO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, McDonald's Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells Facebook Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Apple Inc, Walmart Inc, Square Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.. As of 2021Q2, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owns 382 stocks with a total value of $12.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 1,656,028 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.37% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 406,300 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 955,811 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.21% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,855,592 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.38% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 71,600 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.28%

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $677.054000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 406,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $555.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 289,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $458.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 324,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $238.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 546,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $105.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 888,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1048.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 86,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 118.86%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $94.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,419,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 112.61%. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $37.577000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,485,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 150.65%. The purchase prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36. The stock is now traded at around $149.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 182,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 108.30%. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $65.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 320,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. added to a holding in DTE Energy Co by 114.42%. The purchase prices were between $110.18 and $122.65, with an estimated average price of $116.81. The stock is now traded at around $121.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 142,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 72.17%. The purchase prices were between $34.24 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $35.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 516,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. sold out a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $229.97.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $235.53 and $330.51, with an estimated average price of $285.53.