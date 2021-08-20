Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys Tesla Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Facebook Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Apple Inc

- New Purchases: TSLA, TMO, COST, MCD, AMD, ISRG, DE, SCHW, ANTM, FIS, ILMN, NXPI, HCA, DOCU, JCI, MET, SNPS, BAX, DD, AIG, AFL, ANCUF, DHI, EFX, OKTA, GNRC, KR, RSG, CDW, HUBS, ETSY, HIG, NET, VMC, QRVO, MLM, NVCR, NDAQ, HZNP, IT, NTAP, IR, POOL, TFX, TYL, IFCZF, DDOG, ACGL, KMI, BKR, ZS, ON, AVY, RJF, TECH, GDDY, PHM, HBAN, WRK, BAH, NDSN, BKI, PKG, IPG, NLY, WSPOF, MTRAF, LBLCF, NWL, WU, CNP, HRNNF, DVN, AIZ, ALV, ST, RGA, PPD, WNGRF, CDUAF, BCE, IGIFF,
- Added Positions: CVX, ENB, JNJ, IFF, PSX, V, DTE, KDP, PBA, TWLO, PG, COP, PNW, TDY, WEC, DBX, REGN,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, NVDA, DIS, PYPL, ADBE, ORCL, GOOG, KO, MRK, PEP, CSCO, GOOGL, ABBV, LLY, ACN, TXN, UNP, AMGN, NEE, LOW, LIN, VZ, BMY, XEL, SBUX, AMZN, BLK, CAT, IBM, CRM, TD, UPS, MMM, CI, HD, MSFT, BKNG, TGT, AXP, CVS, SPGI, MU, TJX, NOW, AMAT, ADP, CSX, CNI, CL, D, GILD, INTU, LRCX, PNC, MELI, LYB, ZTS, SHOP, CB, ATVI, ADSK, TFC, BIIB, CME, ITW, NSC, VRTX, EBAY, APD, ADI, CP, ETN, ECL, EW, EMR, HUM, ICE, MMC, PGR, BDX, CTSH, EL, FISV, KMB, MCO, NEM, ROP, SHW, WM, A, ALGN, ALL, APH, CDNS, CM, CMI, EA, EXC, INFO, IDXX, TT, INTC, MFC, TRV, TROW, XLNX, TEL, LULU, DOW, AMP, ANSS, BLL, BK, GIB, CERN, DXCM, FAST, GIS, KSU, MXIM, MTD, MSI, PCAR, PPG, PH, PAYX, NTR, PRU, PEG, RMD, ROK, SLB, SWKS, STT, SLF, SYY, VFC, VRSN, WBA, WLTW, AWK, FTNT, VRSK, FRC, HLT, KEYS, CARR, OTIS, AES, ABMD, AKAM, ABC, AJG, BBY, BF.B, CBRE, CMS, CAH, CE, CHD, CTAS, CLX, CGNX, CAG, ED, COO, CPRT, DRI, DVA, DPZ, DOV, EXPD, FICO, GPC, HAL, HSY, HOLX, IEX, IP, KEY, LH, MTB, MGA, MKTX, MAS, MKC, NVR, ES, NTRS, NUE, ODFL, PPL, PKI, PFG, DGX, RF, RCI, SIVB, SRE, WPM, SWK, STE, TSCO, TRMB, URI, GWW, WAT, WST, ZBRA, CMG, L, BR, XYL, APTV, BURL, PAYC, ANET, CFG, TRU, AMCR, AOS, AAP, IVZ, WTRG, ATO, GOLD, CAE, CHRW, CTXS, FFIV, FDS, BEN, GRMN, HAS, HSIC, HRL, SJM, JKHY, JNPR, LKQ, LII, LNC, MHK, TAP, OMC, OTEX, PTC, RBA, RHI, SEE, SIRI, SNA, TU, UGI, MTN, OC, VMW, DISCK, FBHS, GWRE, PNR, VOYA, ALLE, ALLY, FTV, COUP, LW, EQH, DELL, AEE, CPB, DISCA, GIL, STLD, VLO, JAZZ, FNV, AQN, CABO,
- Sold Out: FB, ABT, WMT, SQ, IQV, RNG, EXPE, VAR, STX, RCL, SU, ARMK, PRGO, OGE, AXTA, TECK, DAL, CIXX, CVE, IMO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 1,656,028 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.37%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 406,300 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 955,811 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.21%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,855,592 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.38%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 71,600 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.28%
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $677.054000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 406,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $555.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 289,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $458.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 324,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $238.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 546,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $105.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 888,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1048.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 86,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 118.86%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $94.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,419,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 112.61%. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $37.577000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,485,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 150.65%. The purchase prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36. The stock is now traded at around $149.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 182,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 108.30%. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $65.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 320,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. added to a holding in DTE Energy Co by 114.42%. The purchase prices were between $110.18 and $122.65, with an estimated average price of $116.81. The stock is now traded at around $121.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 142,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 72.17%. The purchase prices were between $34.24 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $35.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 516,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.Sold Out: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. sold out a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $229.97.Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $235.53 and $330.51, with an estimated average price of $285.53.
