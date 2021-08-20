Logo
Horan Securities, Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Apple Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Lordstown Motors Corp, Moderna Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Horan Securities, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Apple Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, Alphabet Inc, sells Lordstown Motors Corp, Moderna Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Mondelez International Inc, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Horan Securities, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Horan Securities, Inc. owns 493 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Horan Securities, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/horan+securities%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Horan Securities, Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 153,750 shares, 46.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.91%
  2. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 187,720 shares, 15.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.59%
  3. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 29,515 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 13,586 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 5,900 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN)

Horan Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.94 and $34.27, with an estimated average price of $33.36. The stock is now traded at around $35.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,911 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Core Alternative ETF (CCOR)

Horan Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Core Alternative ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.78 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $29.75. The stock is now traded at around $30.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,409 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF (INTF)

Horan Securities, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $30.87, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $29.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (EUSA)

Horan Securities, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.15 and $84.64, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $85.418700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ET (JPME)

Horan Securities, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ET. The purchase prices were between $82.53 and $89.12, with an estimated average price of $86.75. The stock is now traded at around $88.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Horan Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $106.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Horan Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 77.12%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $265.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Horan Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 43.39%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 9,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Horan Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 409.62%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $60.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,723 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Horan Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 92.25%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2731.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Horan Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 31.43%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $304.179900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,366 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Horan Securities, Inc. added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 273.56%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $159.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,458 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD)

Horan Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund. The sale prices were between $5.24 and $5.97, with an estimated average price of $5.59.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Horan Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.09 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $26.32.

Sold Out: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Horan Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The sale prices were between $64.96 and $73.33, with an estimated average price of $69.85.

Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Horan Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Horan Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93.

Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)

Horan Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of Horan Securities, Inc.. Also check out:

