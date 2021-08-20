Horan Securities, Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Apple Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Lordstown Motors Corp, Moderna Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc

New Purchases: SWAN, CCOR, INTF, EUSA, JPME, SCHB, UFPI, EXG, RCL, PLTR, NRZ, IUSG, TTE, GFF, QS, XRX, CLBK, BKI, MPC, ARI, NACP, SCHE, TMP, SMLF, PPL, AYI, FNF, BXP, DLTR, ADM, KAI, AEE, SPOT, CNNE, MFGP, JAX, DOCU, VALE, UBER, DKNG, CLF, CCIV, VNT, SNAP, FSR, CCF, RBLX, OGN, ARKF, BUZZ, COF, CTEC, BLDR, FYC, GOLD, AMAT, NLY, SCHC, AMD, FE, MMP, MRO, MLM, MRVL, MFIN, NWL, PWR, REGN, HPQ, CRM, SLB, XPO, SWKS, HOG, FTV, UNP, PLD, KOP, ERIC, TEL, LULU, EQT, GM, EPD, TRIP, PANW, CGC, DXC, LYV,

Added Positions: IVV, IJR, IJH, AAPL, IEMG, GOOGL, MSFT, PEP, JPST, QUAL, STIP, CMCSA, PYPL, IEF, IEI, CVS, IWD, SPTS, BRK.B, QCOM, ABT, ITW, TT, VZ, DIS, ACB, JPEM, ACN, JPM, UPS, WMB, AVGO, AAP, CCI, MRK, TGT, WMT, YUM, CFG, T, IVZ, ADP, DEO, HD, JNJ, NOC, V, ABBV, DOW, AMZN, BA, D, F, SYY, TSN, RTX, WPC, SYF, GWX, INTC, RDS.A, TMO, YUMC, JKG, VOO, AFG, CSCO, GE, SO, FB, IJS, SPY, TIP, VTI, VTV, MMM, BMY, CVX, CL, ENB, XOM, VIVO, PFE, SPG, WFC, AWK, ARKK, SCHF, SLYV, SPDW, VWO, BAC, DD, VTRS, ES, PRU, WAB, TSLA, SABR, HPE, BE, CRWD, ABNB, AGG, EFA, ISCF, JKH, SPMD, VEA, XLK,

Reduced Positions: RIDE, USRT, MRNA, ISRG, MDLZ, SPAB, IWF, IXUS, WKHS, PEN, BP, SPIB, ANGL, ET, BKLN, VTIP, VO, VNQI, VEU, AZN, TFI, SHY, SCHZ, MUB, MBB, NVDA, IDV, IGIB, PCY, SCZ, SOXL, LMT, DUK, SUB, JETS, VNQ, BSV, AAXJ,

Sold Out: EOD, TD, GOVT, AMT, SQ, GTX, IGOV, PTF, SMH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Apple Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, Alphabet Inc, sells Lordstown Motors Corp, Moderna Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Mondelez International Inc, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Horan Securities, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Horan Securities, Inc. owns 493 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 153,750 shares, 46.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.91% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 187,720 shares, 15.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.59% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 29,515 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 13,586 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 5,900 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio.

Horan Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.94 and $34.27, with an estimated average price of $33.36. The stock is now traded at around $35.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,911 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Horan Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Core Alternative ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.78 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $29.75. The stock is now traded at around $30.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,409 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Horan Securities, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $30.87, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $29.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Horan Securities, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.15 and $84.64, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $85.418700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Horan Securities, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ET. The purchase prices were between $82.53 and $89.12, with an estimated average price of $86.75. The stock is now traded at around $88.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Horan Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $106.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Horan Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 77.12%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $265.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Horan Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 43.39%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 9,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Horan Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 409.62%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $60.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,723 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Horan Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 92.25%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2731.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Horan Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 31.43%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $304.179900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,366 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Horan Securities, Inc. added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 273.56%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $159.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,458 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Horan Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund. The sale prices were between $5.24 and $5.97, with an estimated average price of $5.59.

Horan Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.09 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $26.32.

Horan Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The sale prices were between $64.96 and $73.33, with an estimated average price of $69.85.

Horan Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4.

Horan Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93.

Horan Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.