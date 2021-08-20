O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC Buys Zillow Group Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, Sells Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc,

- New Purchases: CPK, MGEE,
- Added Positions: PDD, Z, TME, KC, VIPS, BIDU, TRIP, TTD, HD, JD, FTCH, IAC, JNJ, MRK, PG, VZ, RNG, ETSY, COUP, AAPL, CSCO, PFE, FVRR, MMM, AMGN, KO, CMCSA, LLY, HON, LMT, NATI, PEP, TXN, UNH, ACN, CCOI, INGR, DCI, ERIE, FCFS, FLO, GGG, HRC, INTC, LANC, LEG, MMC, MCD, SPGI, MPWR, NHC, SCI, UPS, WMT, WSO, WHR, EVR, G, MELI, V, PM, FAF, PINC, CDK, TWLO, ALE, AMSF, T, ABT, ALL, AON, ADP, BMI, BWA, BRC, CSGS, CRI, CASY, CNS, CL, COST, EXPO, NEE, FHI, GNTX, HE, HCSG, EHC, IDA, ITW, JJSF, JPM, KMB, LSTR, LAZ, LFUS, LOW, MDC, MDU, MANT, MMS, MDT, MSA, MCO, MORN, NYT, NKE, NOC, NWE, PRGS, RDN, SAFT, SSD, SBUX, STC, TROW, TGT, TTEK, TR, TTC, UGI, UNP, UVV, VGR, WDFC, GHC, WM, WTS, WSM, XRX, POR, MA, HBI, LEA, SPLK, ABBV, APAM, SAIC, OGS, PAYC, MC, VIRT, HLNE, SPOT, DOX, AWR, APH, ADI, AVA, BKH, BF.B, CHRW, CSX, CVS, CERN, CME, CHD, CTAS, CTXS, CLX, CTSH, CMI, EMR, EBF, EXPD, FAST, FELE, GRMN, GD, GIS, LHX, HSY, HRL, IBM, ITT, IEX, TT, IDCC, JKHY, K, MDLZ, SR, MXIM, MSI, NFG, NJR, NSC, OTTR, PCAR, PNM, PAYX, ROK, SWX, SYK, UNF, KMPR, WMK, ANTM, WEC, YUM, WU, BR, MSCI, AVGO, DG, ZTS, TWTR,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, AMZN, FB, MSFT, SHOP, SNOW, ADBE, SNAP, NET, CRWD, CRM, DDOG, IPG, BILI, DOCU, INTU, ZS, ZM, BKNG, FTNT, LYV, TECH, RHI, HUBS, NTES, ROKU, BILL, NOW, PANW, MDB, DT, TEAM, ZEN, ORCL, ZNGA, PINS, EBAY, TTWO, SNA, ATVI, ZI, W, VMW, EA, DLB, OKTA, NFLX, MSM, U, AVLR, CHWY, MTCH, FNF, TCOM, AOS, PLTR,
- Sold Out: FLIR, EGOV,
These are the top 5 holdings of O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 234,826 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.47%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 107,986 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,698 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.37%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 200,449 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 12,280 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.33%
O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in MGE Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.33 and $76.99, with an estimated average price of $74.46. The stock is now traded at around $81.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Chesapeake Utilities Corp (CPK)
O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Chesapeake Utilities Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.56 and $123.09, with an estimated average price of $118.24. The stock is now traded at around $127.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 28.41%. The purchase prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92. The stock is now traded at around $93.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 86,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 56.87%. The purchase prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66. The stock is now traded at around $7.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 372,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (KC)
O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd by 37.75%. The purchase prices were between $33.14 and $48.74, with an estimated average price of $40.04. The stock is now traded at around $25.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 234,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)
O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd by 70.38%. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $13.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 156,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 27.61%. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $138.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 45.41%. The purchase prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $127.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (FLIR)
O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.Sold Out: (EGOV)
O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.
Here is the complete portfolio of O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC.
1. O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC keeps buying
