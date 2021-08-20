O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC Buys Zillow Group Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, Sells Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc,

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC Buys Zillow Group Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, Sells Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc,

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Zillow Group Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, Vipshop Holdings, Baidu Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, , Adobe Inc, Cloudflare Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC. As of 2021Q2, O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC owns 269 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/o%27shares+investment+advisers%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 234,826 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.47%
  2. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 107,986 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,698 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.37%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 200,449 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 12,280 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.33%
New Purchase: MGE Energy Inc (MGEE)

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in MGE Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.33 and $76.99, with an estimated average price of $74.46. The stock is now traded at around $81.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Chesapeake Utilities Corp (CPK)

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Chesapeake Utilities Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.56 and $123.09, with an estimated average price of $118.24. The stock is now traded at around $127.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 28.41%. The purchase prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92. The stock is now traded at around $93.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 86,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 56.87%. The purchase prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66. The stock is now traded at around $7.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 372,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (KC)

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd by 37.75%. The purchase prices were between $33.14 and $48.74, with an estimated average price of $40.04. The stock is now traded at around $25.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 234,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd by 70.38%. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $13.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 156,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 27.61%. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $138.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 45.41%. The purchase prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $127.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Sold Out: (EGOV)

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC. Also check out:

1. O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider