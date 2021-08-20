O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC Buys Zillow Group Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, Sells Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc,

New Purchases: CPK, MGEE,

Added Positions: PDD, Z, TME, KC, VIPS, BIDU, TRIP, TTD, HD, JD, FTCH, IAC, JNJ, MRK, PG, VZ, RNG, ETSY, COUP, AAPL, CSCO, PFE, FVRR, MMM, AMGN, KO, CMCSA, LLY, HON, LMT, NATI, PEP, TXN, UNH, ACN, CCOI, INGR, DCI, ERIE, FCFS, FLO, GGG, HRC, INTC, LANC, LEG, MMC, MCD, SPGI, MPWR, NHC, SCI, UPS, WMT, WSO, WHR, EVR, G, MELI, V, PM, FAF, PINC, CDK, TWLO, ALE, AMSF, T, ABT, ALL, AON, ADP, BMI, BWA, BRC, CSGS, CRI, CASY, CNS, CL, COST, EXPO, NEE, FHI, GNTX, HE, HCSG, EHC, IDA, ITW, JJSF, JPM, KMB, LSTR, LAZ, LFUS, LOW, MDC, MDU, MANT, MMS, MDT, MSA, MCO, MORN, NYT, NKE, NOC, NWE, PRGS, RDN, SAFT, SSD, SBUX, STC, TROW, TGT, TTEK, TR, TTC, UGI, UNP, UVV, VGR, WDFC, GHC, WM, WTS, WSM, XRX, POR, MA, HBI, LEA, SPLK, ABBV, APAM, SAIC, OGS, PAYC, MC, VIRT, HLNE, SPOT, DOX, AWR, APH, ADI, AVA, BKH, BF.B, CHRW, CSX, CVS, CERN, CME, CHD, CTAS, CTXS, CLX, CTSH, CMI, EMR, EBF, EXPD, FAST, FELE, GRMN, GD, GIS, LHX, HSY, HRL, IBM, ITT, IEX, TT, IDCC, JKHY, K, MDLZ, SR, MXIM, MSI, NFG, NJR, NSC, OTTR, PCAR, PNM, PAYX, ROK, SWX, SYK, UNF, KMPR, WMK, ANTM, WEC, YUM, WU, BR, MSCI, AVGO, DG, ZTS, TWTR,

Reduced Positions: GOOGL, AMZN, FB, MSFT, SHOP, SNOW, ADBE, SNAP, NET, CRWD, CRM, DDOG, IPG, BILI, DOCU, INTU, ZS, ZM, BKNG, FTNT, LYV, TECH, RHI, HUBS, NTES, ROKU, BILL, NOW, PANW, MDB, DT, TEAM, ZEN, ORCL, ZNGA, PINS, EBAY, TTWO, SNA, ATVI, ZI, W, VMW, EA, DLB, OKTA, NFLX, MSM, U, AVLR, CHWY, MTCH, FNF, TCOM, AOS, PLTR, Sold Out: FLIR, EGOV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zillow Group Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, Vipshop Holdings, Baidu Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, , Adobe Inc, Cloudflare Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC. As of 2021Q2, O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC owns 269 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/o%27shares+investment+advisers%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 234,826 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.47% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 107,986 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,698 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.37% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 200,449 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 12,280 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.33%

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in MGE Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.33 and $76.99, with an estimated average price of $74.46. The stock is now traded at around $81.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Chesapeake Utilities Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.56 and $123.09, with an estimated average price of $118.24. The stock is now traded at around $127.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 28.41%. The purchase prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92. The stock is now traded at around $93.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 86,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 56.87%. The purchase prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66. The stock is now traded at around $7.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 372,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd by 37.75%. The purchase prices were between $33.14 and $48.74, with an estimated average price of $40.04. The stock is now traded at around $25.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 234,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd by 70.38%. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $13.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 156,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 27.61%. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $138.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 45.41%. The purchase prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $127.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.

