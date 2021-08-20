Logo
Simmons Bank Buys JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Bank of America Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Simmons Bank (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Bank of America Corp, BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, Origin Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Simmons Bank. As of 2021Q2, Simmons Bank owns 370 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Simmons Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/simmons+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Simmons Bank
  1. O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 164,775 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.91%
  2. Simmons First National Corp (SFNC) - 2,571,775 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.34%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 730,165 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 87,668 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40%
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 147,230 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
New Purchase: JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY)

Simmons Bank initiated holding in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $51.94, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 188,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)

Simmons Bank initiated holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $95.54, with an estimated average price of $92.27. The stock is now traded at around $99.329900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 22,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Simmons Bank initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.48 and $131.13, with an estimated average price of $130.29. The stock is now traded at around $131.328700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)

Simmons Bank initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 54,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Simmons Bank initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $485.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

Simmons Bank initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75. The stock is now traded at around $79.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Simmons Bank added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 478.60%. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $149.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bank OZK (OZK)

Simmons Bank added to a holding in Bank OZK by 195.38%. The purchase prices were between $38.47 and $44.46, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $41.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 37,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Simmons Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39.13%. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $415.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Simmons Bank added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 213.27%. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 54,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Simmons Bank added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 40.34%. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $83.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)

Simmons Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 61.42%. The purchase prices were between $92.63 and $103.08, with an estimated average price of $99.12. The stock is now traded at around $97.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)

Simmons Bank sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The sale prices were between $26.88 and $27.4, with an estimated average price of $27.12.

Sold Out: Origin Bancorp Inc (OBNK)

Simmons Bank sold out a holding in Origin Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $40.42 and $46.36, with an estimated average price of $43.37.

Sold Out: Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR)

Simmons Bank sold out a holding in Energizer Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.2 and $50.64, with an estimated average price of $46.88.

Sold Out: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Simmons Bank sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Simmons Bank sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

Simmons Bank sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of Simmons Bank. Also check out:

1. Simmons Bank's Undervalued Stocks
2. Simmons Bank's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Simmons Bank's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Simmons Bank keeps buying

