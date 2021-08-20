Simmons Bank Buys JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Bank of America Corp

New Purchases: JPHY, SUSA, IEI, PAVE, ILMN, ESGD, LEG, BKNG, ETSY, NDAQ, NFRA, XTL, ESGE, NUMG, NUMV, PNC, VGLT, VTHR, KMI, TDY, ROK, MS, DLX, AAP, RSG, KSU, SRGA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Bank of America Corp, BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, Origin Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Simmons Bank. As of 2021Q2, Simmons Bank owns 370 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 164,775 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.91% Simmons First National Corp (SFNC) - 2,571,775 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.34% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 730,165 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 87,668 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 147,230 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%

Simmons Bank initiated holding in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $51.94, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 188,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Simmons Bank initiated holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $95.54, with an estimated average price of $92.27. The stock is now traded at around $99.329900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 22,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Simmons Bank initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.48 and $131.13, with an estimated average price of $130.29. The stock is now traded at around $131.328700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Simmons Bank initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 54,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Simmons Bank initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $485.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Simmons Bank initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75. The stock is now traded at around $79.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Simmons Bank added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 478.60%. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $149.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Simmons Bank added to a holding in Bank OZK by 195.38%. The purchase prices were between $38.47 and $44.46, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $41.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 37,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Simmons Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39.13%. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $415.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Simmons Bank added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 213.27%. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 54,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Simmons Bank added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 40.34%. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $83.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Simmons Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 61.42%. The purchase prices were between $92.63 and $103.08, with an estimated average price of $99.12. The stock is now traded at around $97.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Simmons Bank sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The sale prices were between $26.88 and $27.4, with an estimated average price of $27.12.

Simmons Bank sold out a holding in Origin Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $40.42 and $46.36, with an estimated average price of $43.37.

Simmons Bank sold out a holding in Energizer Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.2 and $50.64, with an estimated average price of $46.88.

Simmons Bank sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36.

Simmons Bank sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55.

Simmons Bank sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.