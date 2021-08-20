Abbot Financial Management, Inc. Buys Iron Mountain Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sells General Electric Co, Carrier Global Corp, G1 Therapeutics Inc

- New Purchases: IRM, TSM,
- Added Positions: BMY, IWM, RTX, MELI, SHOP, BG, CRM, IEMG, VHT, ABBV, XLF, NFLX, HDB, FRC, CB, PGF, ILMN, REGN, DXCM, XLI, BAND, SEDG, AIG, VTI,
- Reduced Positions: XLK, MRNA, T, CTAS, TXN, JNJ, GOOGL, MCD, VEA, APD, VTV, SYK, STT, TOTL, MU, LAZ, IWF, QQQ, HTD, EMR, CVS, CCI, CVX, COST, COP,
- Sold Out: GE, CARR, GTHX, EFA,
- Rubius Therapeutics Inc (RUBY) - 1,411,775 shares, 15.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 45,974 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,779 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 41,181 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 36,060 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
Abbot Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $45.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Abbot Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $108.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,799 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Abbot Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 69.87%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Abbot Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 30.15%. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1791.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 259 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Abbot Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 22.27%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1464.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 291 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)
Abbot Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 22.12%. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $77.74, with an estimated average price of $73.43. The stock is now traded at around $75.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,191 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Abbot Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Abbot Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Abbot Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57.Sold Out: G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX)
Abbot Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in G1 Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $19.57 and $26.32, with an estimated average price of $22.26.
