Abbot Financial Management, Inc. Buys Iron Mountain Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sells General Electric Co, Carrier Global Corp, G1 Therapeutics Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Iron Mountain Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, MercadoLibre Inc, Shopify Inc, sells General Electric Co, Carrier Global Corp, G1 Therapeutics Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Moderna Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abbot Financial Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Abbot Financial Management, Inc. owns 131 stocks with a total value of $228 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc (RUBY) - 1,411,775 shares, 15.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 45,974 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,779 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 41,181 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% Nike Inc (NKE) - 36,060 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $45.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $108.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,799 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 69.87%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 30.15%. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1791.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 22.27%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1464.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 22.12%. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $77.74, with an estimated average price of $73.43. The stock is now traded at around $75.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,191 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in G1 Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $19.57 and $26.32, with an estimated average price of $22.26.